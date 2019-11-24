Diaz dazzles, as he has all year, in defeat

WOBURN — Whenever he leaves the field, in either victory or defeat, Shamil Diaz has earned the respect of his opponent.
On Saturday, the senior left it all out on the field in a 33-22 loss to Abington in the Division 7 state semifinal.
The electric, dual-threat quarterback rushed a team-high 19 times for 109 yards, and also was 7 of 15 through the air for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
“That kid’s quick, man,” was a common phrase said on the Abington sideline Saturday afternoon.
And that was evident watching the game. Diaz would routinely display his quickness while knifing through multiple defenders, and always seemed to gain that extra yard when it looked like he was completely wrapped up.
But Diaz was just continuing what he’s done all season.
The two-year starter now has an area-high 1,597 rushing yards on 177 carries (9.0 yards per rush), and also has thrown for another 828 yards and 9 touchdowns.
“He’s been great,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “I’m very proud of that kid. I’m proud of all of these guys, just staying together, staying as a team and playing football for us. I can’t say much more about these guys than what you’ve seen all year. They have ups and downs, but they always stick together.”
Diaz still has one game left to add on to his already superb season, as Greater Lawrence travels to Whittier on Wednesday for their annual Thanksgiving eve game (6 p.m. kickoff).
