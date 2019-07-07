MANCHESTER, N.H. — Forrest Wall and Chad Spanberger drilled solo home runs and Yennsy Diaz tossed six scoreless innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats earned a split of a four-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs with a 7-2 win on Sunday.
Diaz earned the win with a long relief outing. Diaz allowed just two hits while striking out seven batters.
The Fisher Cats grabbed the lead in the first. Nash Knight knocked an RBI single and Vinny Capra scored on a passed ball.
New Hampshire moved in front for good on a solo home run by Wall leading off the bottom of the third inning. Spanberger homered for the second straight game to give the Fisher Cats a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Fisher Cats will take a few days off for the Eastern League All-Star break and pick up again on Thursday night at Hartford.
Spinners fall short
Nick Northcut had two hits and drove home a run, but the Lowell Spinners fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-2 on Sunday.
Jaxx Groshans also had two hits and scored a run and Ricardo Cubillan drove home a run for the Spinners.
Jeremy Bleich threw one inning of scoreless relief and Anyelo Gómez fired two shutout innings out of the bullpen in the losing effort.
