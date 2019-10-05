Diaz, Reggies roll past Essex Tech

DANVERS — Good isn’t quite good enough for Shamil Diaz.
The Greater Lawrence quarterback always thinks there’s something that can be done better.
Even after he rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in an impressive showing against Essex Tech — leading his Reggies to a comfortable 24-6 win Friday night — the first words out of his mouth post game were focused on how the team can improve.
“We have a lot of things to work on,” said Diaz. “It wasn’t a great game, everybody could have done a little bit more, but we played a good game. We just have to work hard in practice and move on to the next one.”
And what about your game personally, Shamil?
“It was good,” he said. “But I’ve still got to work hard in practice and get better day by day.”
Certainly a workman-like answer, but after watching the game you could see where the focus to improve stemmed from.
The Reggies (3-2) were a tad sloppy on offense. They had four false start penalties, about eight drops by receivers and a pair of fumbles which ended potential scoring drives.
It was a 14-0 game at halftime after Diaz touchdown runs of 3 and 63 yards on Greater Lawrence’s first two possessions. But the next two drives before the half ended with fumbles, keeping the game fairly close even though the Reggies defense kept the Hawks (1-3) grounded.
“Offensively, we’ve got to get better than that,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “We dropped a couple of plays here and there, and that’s what we stressed on them. So we just have to get better offensively.
“But the defense came to play. They kept us in the game.”
Indeed, a Reggie front-seven led by Jackson Viel, Jhanry Negron, Max Cezard and Anthony Alves held Essex Tech to just 145 yards of offense all game. The Hawks drove to the Reggie 16-yard-line on their second drive, but Adrian Javier came up with a big sack on fourth down to end the series.
The Reggies then received the second-half kickoff and put together a 15-play drive which took up nearly nine minutes. Again, two drops and a penalty kept them out of end zone, but standout kicker Kevin Matul — who drilled a 35-yard field goal a week ago — split the upright from 33 yards out to make it a 17-0 game.
And after another Greater Lawrence stop, Diaz plunged in from a yard out for his third TD of the game midway through the fourth.
His 144 rushing yards came on 17 carries, and he also added another 69 through the air.
Franklyn Espinal was his top target (6-62), and Maleek Dejesus added 54 rushing yards on 10 carries.
It wasn’t perfect, but after a heartbreaking loss last week, the Reggies were happy to bounce back.
“It was a really good bounce back win,” said Sarkis. “We just have to keep getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.