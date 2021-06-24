DiDomenico, Tardugno lead All-MVC softball

Haverhill senior Sicily DiDomenico and Methuen’s Stephanie Tardugno headline the Merrimack Valley Conference Softball All-Stars.
Both DiDomenico and Tardugno led their teams to first round sectional victories and Tardugno recently collected the 100th hit of her career in just three seasons.
All-MVC FIRST TEAM
Andover — Paige Gillette, Sr.; Central Catholic — Laci Swift, Sr.; Julia Malowitz, Frosh.; Haverhill — Sicily DiDomenico, Sr.; Jalyn Pearl, Sr.; Lawrence — Thiana Brito, Jr.; Lucinia Russo, Sr.; Methuen — Stephanie Tardugno, Sr.; Jenny Grelle, Jr.; North Andover — Maria Mangiameli, Jr.; Julianna Roche, Jr.;
Billerica —Analise Grady, Jr., Jessica Maillet, Jr.; Chelmsford — Meghan Goode, Sr.; Rachel LaLumiere, Sr.; Dracut — Morgan Keefe, Jr.; Katarina Morse, Jr.; Lowell — Giana LaCedra, Jr.; Mia Ly, Sr.; Tewksbury — Sam Ryan, Soph.; Brianna Iandoli, Sr.
All-MVC Second Team (locals)
Andover — Molly Duvall, Jr.; Jackie Giordano, Frosh.
Central Catholic — Maddie Guy, Sr.; Ava Iannessa, Jr.
Haverhill — Shelby Eason, Sr.; Livvy DeCicco, Jr.
Lawrence — Naya Ovalles, Sr.; Yuliany Rosario, Soph.
Methuen — Makenna Donovan, Jr.; Avry Nelson, Jr.
North Andover — Josilin Gove, Jr.; Brigid Gaffny, Frosh.
Special Awards
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Division 1: Giana LaCedra, Lowell
Division 2: Sam Ryan, Tewksbury
COACH OF THE YEAR
Division 1: Patty Higgins, Billerica
Division 2: Brittney Souza, Tewksbury
