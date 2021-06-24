DiDomenico, Tardugno lead All-MVC softball

CARL RUSSO/staff photoSenior pitcher Sicily DiDomenico had a strong season for Haverhill.

 Carl Russo

Haverhill senior Sicily DiDomenico and Methuen’s Stephanie Tardugno headline the Merrimack Valley Conference Softball All-Stars.

Both DiDomenico and Tardugno led their teams to first round sectional victories and Tardugno recently collected the 100th hit of her career in just three seasons.

All-MVC FIRST TEAM 

Andover — Paige Gillette, Sr.; Central Catholic — Laci Swift, Sr.; Julia Malowitz, Frosh.; Haverhill — Sicily DiDomenico, Sr.; Jalyn Pearl, Sr.; Lawrence — Thiana Brito, Jr.; Lucinia Russo, Sr.; Methuen — Stephanie Tardugno, Sr.; Jenny Grelle, Jr.; North Andover — Maria Mangiameli, Jr.; Julianna Roche, Jr.; 

Billerica —Analise Grady, Jr., Jessica Maillet, Jr.;  Chelmsford — Meghan Goode, Sr.; Rachel LaLumiere, Sr.; Dracut — Morgan Keefe, Jr.; Katarina Morse, Jr.; Lowell — Giana LaCedra, Jr.; Mia Ly, Sr.; Tewksbury — Sam Ryan, Soph.; Brianna Iandoli, Sr.

All-MVC Second Team (locals)

Andover — Molly Duvall, Jr.; Jackie Giordano, Frosh.

Central Catholic — Maddie Guy, Sr.;  Ava Iannessa, Jr.

Haverhill — Shelby Eason, Sr.; Livvy DeCicco, Jr. 

Lawrence — Naya Ovalles, Sr.; Yuliany Rosario, Soph.

Methuen — Makenna Donovan, Jr.; Avry Nelson, Jr.

North Andover — Josilin Gove, Jr.; Brigid Gaffny, Frosh.

 

Special Awards

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Division 1: Giana LaCedra, Lowell

Division 2: Sam Ryan, Tewksbury 

COACH OF THE YEAR

Division 1: Patty Higgins, Billerica 

Division 2: Brittney Souza, Tewksbury

 

