Methuen’s Sam DiFiore admits that, on the surface, his finance major and passion for football do not appear to be a perfect blend.
“Football and finance don’t typically mix off the bat,” said the Coastal Carolina junior. “But, when you look into it, both can be numbers and data driven. And, when you include recruiting, building up personal relationships helps in both finance and football.”
A 2017 graduate of Central Catholic, DiFiore is currently making a major mark both in the classroom, and in Division 1-A college football.
DiFiore works as a recruiting intern for the football team, while also utilizing his knowledge for analytics to help give the Chanticleers an edge on the gridiron.
“Most days, recruiting takes up a lot of time,” he said. “Working with high school athletes and making them feel at home is most important to me.
I’ve seen college sports change the lives of so many kids. It’s great if I can be a catalyst for them.
Once I’m done with that, I usually plug away at some numbers and continue to try to solve anything that could be helpful to the staff.”
RAIDER TO CHANTICLEER
As a senior at Central Catholic, having already chosen Coastal Carolina to continue his academic career, DiFiore was introduced to recruiting coordinator/defensive line coach Cory Bailey. Sam’s father, Central Catholic athletic director and longtime assistant football coach Ernie DiFiore, knew him from Bailey’s time as Assumption College’s head coach.
The following fall, Sam began working with the recruiting department.
“I was lucky to come into college and have friends right away that were on the team,” said DiFiore. “In recruiting, we do anything from filling out social media reports to sending graphics, touring kids, building relationships and showing why Coastal is the place for these athletes to be.”
It’s plenty of work, but DiFiore has no complaints.
“Game days are long, and you miss out on things like tailgating and other student activities,” he said. “But it all evens out. I have a passion for football.
“If you don’t have passion, then you will hate it. I love problem-solving, and love building relationships. I firmly believe everyone in our office, from interns, to players, coaches and alumni all have a great amount of passion.”
ADDING ANALYTICS
DiFiore’s role began to expand in his second year at Coastal, which is located in Conway, South Carolina.
“My sophomore year I developed a massive interest in statistics and data analysis,” he said. “We read the book ‘Money Ball’ (in a class) and did projects with it. We learned about frequency, relative frequency, regression, and other forms of predictive analytics.
“I thought I could do something like that with football. I compiled all of our offensive play-calling and split it up into pivot tables and frequencies. After that I used predictive functions on a few different softwares that showed how to maximize play-calling efficiency.”
He then presented the information to the coaching staff.
“It was like a sales pitch,” said DiFiore. “I had an idea and I needed to bring it forward. (Head coach Jamey) Chadwell is very supportive and always willing to hear new ideas. Currently, I’m using these same predictive functions to see how much our recruits can grow (in size).”
Now home in Methuen, DiFiore is continuing to refine his work.
“I’m in the process of trying to perfect it so, come fall camp, I can fully present it to all of the coaches instead of the few I’m working with now,” he said. “Analytics are one step at a time and a ton of trial and error. Every time you try something, you can learn about so many other factors that may affect decision making. It’s all about staying ahead of the curve and doing anything I can to help the team.”
