There aren’t many three-sport standouts like Haverhill senior Jackson DiFloures.
From the calmness of golf in the fall to the physicality and intensity of wrestling in the winter to the non-stop action of volleyball in the spring, it’s an unusual trio of sports.
“I don’t think you’ve seen that combination very often,” said DiFloures.
Despite the diversity, DiFloures stands out in all three, and for all of which he’s a captain.
In golf, he was a four-year varsity player and the team’s No. 2 golfer the last two years, an all-conference selection with a stroke average of 38.2 and 38.9. As a junior, he won the Golf Team MIAA Sportsmanship Award and he has a best 18-hole round of 68, which he shot at Bradford Country Club.
“Jackson played in every varsity match for four years and was really steady,” said Haverhill coach Kevin Murphy. “I’m really going to miss him.”
In wrestling, DiFloures was a two-year starter who left it all on the mat and was 15-4 last year, when a concussion ended his season just before the postseason.
“Jackson is a modern renaissance man,” said Haverhil wresting coach Tim Lawlor. “He is an old school type of Hillie. In an era where athletes are specializing and focusing on one sport, Jackson has excelled in three very different mediums.”
As for volleyball, DiFloures is an invaluable libero who has lettered every year and should be part of a strong team this spring if there is a season.
“He throws himself around on defense — he’s fearless,” said coach Vincent Pettis.
All of DiFloures’ coaches commend him for his consistency, which is also a trademark for him academically. Our November Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month has always been near the top of his class.
At last check, DiFloures enjoyed a 3.73 GPA and was ranked 44th in a class of 478. Both numbers would be higher but Haverhill doesn’t weigh in AP classes or early college classes, both of which he enjoys abundantly.
Beginning as a junior, DiFloures has taken two college classes per semester at Northern Essex Community College and at least two AP classes at the high school. He scored a 4 out of 5 on AP exams in computer science and statistics last year.
“The AP classes as a whole are harder but my hardest class was calculus at Northern Essex last year,” said DiFloures, who says he averages between two and four hours of homework per night. “I ended up with a B-plus.”
As competitive as they come as an athlete, DiFloures has the same drive in the classroom, with a somewhat different motivation.
“I want to go to a good, competitive college and I recognized early that you have to do well in school for that,” said DiFloures. “I want the freedom of choosing the school, not settling for a school.”
DiFloures, who plans on majoring in computer science, currently lists Northeastern and WPI as his top two schools. Regardless of where he winds up, he plans on continuing to engage in one sport or another.
“It’ll probably be on a club team, but I definitely want to compete (in college),” he said. “It (sports) helps me get rid of stress and gets my mind off things. Then, when it’s time to get back to work, I’m ready.”
