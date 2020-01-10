Digging in on defense

LAWRENCE — For the first eight minutes of Friday night’s game, the Haverhill girls basketball team was beating Central Catholic at what it does best.
Rebounding, the transition game and finishing at the basket.
Thanks to some tough lay-ups — and 10 points — from star sophomore Kya Burdier, Haverhill blitzed to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter. McKayla Dingle added a pair of 3s, Carli Quinlan and Leandra Kwo were grabbing nearly every rebound and the Hillies looked unstoppable on offense.
But Central wasn’t ready to get beat on its home court like that.
“It was more of an effort thing,” said senior Nadeshka Bridgewater, who helped key Central’s eventual 60-44 comeback win with 13 points and a handful of steals. “We knew we had to get back into it. (The first quarter) wasn’t the way we play, so we knew we had to go out and fix it. After our talk, we got more focused.”
35 straight
The Raiders (7-1) held the Hillies to just eight points over the next two quarters to take a comfortable 46-31 lead heading into the fourth, and cruised to their 35th consecutive win in MVC play.
Their last loss in the league came against Andover (60-56) on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
So what was the difference on defense after the first quarter?
“Communication,” said Bridgewater. “Communication is what starts our defense.”
The 5-foot-3 sparkplug is known for her stellar defense, and she certainly showcased that Friday night. Besides picking the pockets of Haverhill guards numerous times, she also forced errant passes that led to steals — and easy lay-ups — for her teammates.
“She can get a rebound and score within a couple seconds,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “So she speeds up the tempo for us, and when the tempo is fast and we’re moving the ball well and quickly, she just gets things going for us offensively.”
Emily Downer also continued her fine season for the Raiders.
The senior co-captain came into the game averaging a team-high 12.1 points, and finished with a game-high 22 while adding 11 rebounds.
“She’s been playing like a monster,” said Grange. “She’s finally just going at people in the post and being able to finish is huge for her. Hopefully she can keep it going for us.”
Fellow senior co-captain Juliana Porto came off the bench and scored seven first-quarter points to help the Raiders take a 32-25 halftime lead. Adrianna Niles (6 points) hit a pair of jumpers, and junior Lily Angluin (5 points) converted a tough and-1 in the second half to help the Raiders extend their lead.
Dingle (15 points) tried to spark the Haverhill (3-5) in the fourth, but it was too late. Burdier added 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Quinlan finished with 6 points and 8 boards.
Up next
Central hosts North Andover on Sunday at 2 p.m., while Haverhill is off until Monday when it hosts Newburyport (7 p.m.).
Central Catholic 60, Haverhill 44
HAVERHILL (44): Christina Firek 0-1-1, Leandra Kwo 0-5-5, McKayla Dingle 5-2-15, Carli Quinlan 3-0-6, Kya Burdier 6-2-14, Haley Phillips 0-1-1, Lindsay Joubert 1-0-2, Janisa Price 0-0-0, Vayolet Ovalles 0-0-0. Totals 15-11-44
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (60): Claudia Porto 1-0-3, Nadeshka Bridgewater 6-0-13, Claire Finney 1-2-4, Claire Finney 3-0-6, Emily Downer 10-1-22, Juliana Porto 3-0-7, Lily Angluin 2-1-5, Cailyn Scharneck 0-0-0, Lindsey Bohenko 0-0-0, Allison Fischer 0-0-0, Daria DeSandis 0-0-0. Totals 26-4-60
3-pointers: CCHS — C. Porto, Bridgewater, Downer, J. Porto; HAV — Dingle 3
Haverhill (3-5): 22 3 6 13 — 44
Central Catholic (7-1): 13 19 14 14 — 60
