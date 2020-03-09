METHUEN — Oh, what a relief!
That, as much as pure joy, was Beau Dillon’s emotion Sunday afternoon at Methuen High School after the Salem senior captured the 220-pound title at the New England Tournament, defeating Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills, Maine, 3-2 in the finals.
That marked the second straight New England crown for Dillon, who was the 195-pound champ as a junior. But winning the title felt a lot different this year.
“Last year was more exciting and a lot less stressful,” said Dillon, whose 58-1 record was the best of any of Saturday’s champions. “Nobody knew me that much last year, but this year I was supposed to win it. Anything less than winning this year would have been a letdown.
“So I really feel a big weight off my back. It’s nice to win it and not worry about it.”
The title this year did not come easy, at least in Dillon’s final match. In Worster, he was facing a four-time Maine state champion and a two-time All-American with a 54-0 record.
After a scoreless first period, Dillon got an escape and takedown to grab a 3-0 lead. Worster got escapes in the second and third period to get within a point, but Dillon staved off any potential takedowns to send the Maine star to his first loss of the season.
The back-to-back crowns by Dillon were the first for Salem since Trevor Dearden won three in a row from 2006-2008. Dearden is now an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.
Dillon’s championship win lifted Salem to 10th place as a team with 49 points. Defending champion Danbury took top honors for the third time in four years with 82.5 points, comfortably ahead of surprising runner-up Essex, Vt. (71), which was one point ahead of Mount Anthony in third.
By placing first, Dillon also ended a tough string for New Hampshire wrestlers in the finals. Alvirne’s Kyle Gora (46-1) lost his first match of the season in the 170-pound finals, Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin (44-2) dropped his second match of the year in the 182-pound finals and Pelham’s Conor Maslanek (53-1) lost his first match of the season in overtime, 2-1.
In fact, except for Dillon and 145-pound champ Jake Nicolosi of Haverhill, it was not a strong medal round for Merrimack Valley-area wrestlers.
The other local finalist, Central Catholic senior Mike Glynn, ran into a buzz-saw in Danbury’s Ryan Jack in the 138-pound finals and dropped an 11-2 major decision. Still, Glynn had a fine tournament to earn his third New England place in three year and can boast of a 56-2 record.
Glynn’s brother, 106-pounder Jimmy (53-7), did start the day with a pin to advance to the medal round but dropped his final match to finish an impressive fourth. But Haverhill’s Ben Davoli (54-12 at 113), Pinkerton’s Jack MacKiernan (36-8 at 160) and Salem heavyweight Josh Ozoria (56-8), after starting the day with wins, all dropped their last two matches to settle for sixth.
TOUGH SETBACKS
The losses by McLaughlin and Maslanek were tough to take and very easily could have gone the other way. McLaughlin was tied with Essex senior James Danis 2-2 after two periods but an escape and sudden takedown early in the third changed the complexion of the match and Danis (58-2) prevailed, 7-3.
Maslanek’s defeat was even tougher to take. Squared off against Mount Anthony star Sam Wilkins (53-1), who was a New England champ as a sophomore, the score was tied at 1-1 after regulation and three rounds of overtime. But Wilkins got to choose bottom for the final round and escaped for the 2-1 victory.
“I was worried when he had the choice because he (Wilkins) is a slippery guy and hard to hold down,” said Maslanek. “I’m disappointed, but this will make me more determined to win them all next year.”
TOURNEY NOTES
Two wrestlers who won tiles did so for the third time, which gave them automatic entry into the New England Hall of Fame. They were Jack and Melrose senior Hunter Adrian (57-1), who defeated Calvin Dalton of Salem (Ma.) 3-2 in the finals after winning an 11-10 thriller with a late takedown in the semifinals. He was named tourney Outstanding Wrestler.
Burlington’s junior Soda twins both came away as champs with Zach winning the 106-pound title and Cameron prevailing 4-3 over Chelmsford’s Evan Kinney at 113 by getting a takedown with two seconds left. That match was named the tournament’s most outstanding.
Danvers junior Max Leete capped a tremendous tournament by defeating Ponaganset’s Michael Joyce 6-2 in the finals to boost his record to 56-0.
Other than Nicolosi, the only other champ from the Merrimack Valley Conference was Tewksbury senior heavyweight Dylan Chandler (50-4), who avenged a loss at All-State by defeating New Bedford’s Tyrek Williams in the finals.
When Timberlane’s Codey Wild (132) and Nick Pallaria (138) dropped their first match of the day, that meant that the Owls would not have a New England placer for the first time in 25 years.
New England Tournament
NEW ENGLAND TOURNAMENT
Top 10 and local team scores: Danbury 82.5, Essex 71, Bishop Hendricken 70, Mt. Anthony 58, Coventry 53, Springfield Central 52.5, Burlington 52, Joel Barlow 50, Nashoba 50, Salem 49, Ponaganset 48, Melrose 46, Central Catholic 45.5 ... Haverhill 39, Pinkerton 33, Pelham 23, Timberlane 22, Methuen 8, Lawrence 7, Andover 5, North Andover 4
Championship results and area placers:
106: Zachary Soda (Burlington) dec. Josh Brault (Joel Barlow, CT) 10-5, 4. Jimmy Glynn (Central Catholic); 113: Cameron Soda (Burlington) dec. Evan Kinney (Chelmsford) 4-3, 6. Ben Davoli (Haverhill); 120: Hunter Adrian (Melrose) dec. Calvin Dalton (Salem) 3-2; 126: Maximillian Leete (Danvers) dec. Michael Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) 6-2; 132: Mason Clark (Coventry, RI) dec. Devin Matthews (Gilbert, CT) 5-3; 138: Ryan Jack (Danbury, CT) dec. Mike Glynn (Central Catholic) 11-2; 145: Jake Nicolosi (Haverhill) dec. Mahari Miller (Springfield Central) 3-2
152: Tyler Sung (New Canaan, CT) dec. Aidan Faria (Cumberland, CT) 6-3; 160: Brevin Cassella (Nashoba) pinned Nicholas Fine (Bishop Hendricken, RI) 2:19, 6. Jack MacKiernan (Pinkerton); 170: Seth Carney (Essex, VT) dec. Kyle Gora (Alvirne, NH) 3-1; 182: James Danis (Essex, VT) dec. Sterling McLaughlin (Pinkerton) 7-3; 195: Sam Wilkins (Mt. Anthony, VT) dec. Conor Maslanek (Pelham) 3-2, OT; 220: Beau Dillon (Salem) dec. Jeffrey Worster (Oxford Hills, ME) 3-2; HVY: Dylan Chandler (Tewksbury) dec. Tyrek Williams (New Bedford) 6-1, 6. Josh Ozoria (Salem)
********************************************
Local placers
106 — 4. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic
113 — 6. Ben Davoli, Haverhill
138 — 2. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic
145 — 1. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill
160 — 6. Jack Mackiernan, Pinkerton
182 — 2. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton
195 — 2. Conor Maslanek, Pelham
220 — 1. Beau Dillon, Salem
285 — 6. Josh Ozoria, Salem
By the numbers
0 -- Teams from Massachusetts finishing among the top 5
1 -- Nashoba’s Brevin Cassella provided the only championship-match pin, winning the 160-pound crown in 2:19
2 -- Titles won by Massachusetts wrestlers from Burlington named Soda, twins Zachary at 106 and Cameron at 113
3 -- Consecutive titles won by wrestlers from Vermont schools starting with Essex’s back-to-backers at 170 and 182
4 -- Titles matches decided by a score of 3-2
6 -- Springfield Central was the highest-placing Massachusetts school at sixth with 52.5 points
7 -- Number of individual champions from Massachusetts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.