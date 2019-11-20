If he hasn’t already, Salem senior Beau Dillon may want to give a thank you gift to classmate Josh Ozorio,
It was Ozorio who, three years ago, persuaded Dillon to come to practice and give high school wrestling a try. That fueled a passion for the sport and led Dillon on a path that led him to the 195-pound New England title last year to accompany a sterling 53-5 record .
More important, it provided him with a resume that led to commit to Division 1 Edinboro last week. There was a brief ceremony at the school Monday to commemorate the event.
As a youngster, Dillon had dreamed of being a Division 1 athlete in college, but he was hardly thinking that it would be in wrestling.
“I always thought it’d be in football, which was my main sport when I was young,” said Dillon. “I started thinking about wrestling last year but I was looking at Division 3 schools.
“When I won New England and then did well at nationals (winning his first three matches), some coaches started contacting me and I thought I had what it takes (for Division 1). I want to get the best competition and D1 is the best.”
That Dillon got to this point is rather amazing. He wrestled a little bit in middle school but then temporarily gave it up. As a freshman, he was an overweight 270-pound heavyweight and not in good shape. But he was determined to become a good wrestler so he lost a whopping 70 pounds and got in terrific shape.That ignited his drive to the top.
“That just shows what a lot of hard work and determination will do for you,” said Salem co-coach Nick Eddy after New England last year.
Dillon also had considerable interest from Division 1 Sacred Heart, but Edinboro had too much in its favor.
“My coach at Doughboy (wrestling club), Dave Shunamon, went there (Edinboro) and had a lot of success, I really like the coaches, I’m part of a really good recruiting class and it’s pretty far from home, which I like.”
Moreover, Edinboro has a rich tradition of producing successful wrestlers from both Salem and the Merrimack Valley.
Former North Andover star Fritz Hoehn is a returning two-year starter at 165 pounds and is 33-24 over the last two years and former Central Catholic star Joe Fendone from Salem had an outstanding career there back in the last decade as a four-time national qualifier with a 105-40 record. He’s second all-time for Edinboro in pins with 45.
Also, Timberlane’s Eric Morrill (90-45) and Pinkerton grad Phil Moricone (81-31) were three-time national qualifiers and Chris Honeycutt, who started at North Andover before moving back to Ohio was a two-time All-American who had a 130-22 record. Shaun Fendone, Joe’s younger brother, was also a two-year starter at Edinboro.
Whether Dillon can enjoy the same kind of success remains to be seen, but he has the required work ethic and he’s goal oriented, including for his senior year at Salem during which he intends to move up to 220 pounds.
“I want to repeat (as a New England champ) but my goal is to go undefeated,” said Dillon.
Based on his past, it wouldn’t be a good idea to bet against that happening.
Local success at D1 Edinboro
Joe Fendone (Central) -- 105-40, 45 pins, 3x national qualifier
Eric Morrilli (Timberlane) -- 90-45, 3x national qualifier
Phil Moricone (Pinkerton) -- 81-31, 3x national qualifier
Chris Honeycutt (North Andover, St. Edward) -- 130-22, 2x All-American
Shawn Fendone (Central) -- Two-year starter, won more than 30 matches
Fritz Hoehn (North Andover) -- Entering third year as starter, 33-24 last two years
