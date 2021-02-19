TEWKSBURY — Central Catholic freshman Ashley Dinges of Haverhill gave her senior teammates a perfect going away present Thursday afternoon.
Dinges, who led all scorers with 16 points, hit three straight free throws at the end of regulation to tie the game, then drilled a 3-pointer in overtime as the Raiders rallied to beat Andover 36-33 to win the MVC Cup Division 1 title and finish the season at 10-0.
The win also somewhat made amends for last year when Central defeated Andover twice during the regular season only to lose in the state tournament to the Warriors, who went on to become Division 1 co-state champions.
“That was tough to lose last year and this is 100% redemption,” said Raider senior Adrianna Niles, whose nine points were second on the team to Dinges. “This feels really good.”
Said Central coach Casey Grange: “We talked a lot during the week about last year and getting redemption. We would have loved to be in the (state tournament) but winning every game is pretty good.”
The redemption did not come easily, however. The Warriors led much of the game, played terrific defense throughout, and forced Central into an uncharacteristic 28 turnovers, switching between a man-to-man and zone and trapping whenever possible.
Andover led 31-28 with 34 seconds left in the game and had a chance to put the game away on the line. But the Warriors missed two 1 and 1 opportunities in the final 30 seconds, giving Central a shot to tie it.
With the Warriors swarming all over Central as the clock ticked down, Dinges lifted what looked like a desperation 3-pointer. It was well off the mark, but she was fouled on the play.
Dinges then calmly sank all three attempts to tie the game and send it into overtime.
“It was definitely a desperation shot and I was lucky I got fouled,” said Dinges. “I tried to get in the mentality (at the line) that it was just like practice.”
Once in overtime, Anna Foley gave Andover a quick 33-31 lead on a put-back basket. But Lily Angluin, who played great defense on Andover star Tatum Shaw, tied it with a pair of free throws and Dinges got the game-winning trifecta with 24 seconds remaining.
The Raiders’ defense, which was tough on Andover’s top players throughout, prevented the Golden Warriors from getting a good look as time elapsed.
Regarding her heroics, the 6-foot Dinges, who also had eight rebounds, said: “I’m happy I was able to contribute for the seniors. They were so nice and accepting of me, I’m glad I could help out.”
The Raiders’ seniors certainly appreciated it.
“She (Dinges) is great and she has so much room to grow,” said Niles. “She was such a big part of the team and I can’t wait to see how much better she becomes.”
For Andover (9-3), Shaw led the scoring with 11 points while Amelia Hanscom and Tess Gobiel had six apiece and Foley added five points after sitting out most of the first half with two fouls.
“Our goal was for Tatum, Hanscom and Foley to work really hard for everything, and I thought we did that,” said Grange. “Defense has always been strong for us and it was today.”
Not to be overlooked among the Central seniors, Maggie Smith was 3 for 3 from the floor and made her presence felt underneath on defense.
The win was the 52nd MVC victory in a row for the Raiders’ seniors, outside of the state tournament, who never lost a league game. “That’s a pretty impressive achievement,” said Grange.
The 52nd win may have been the toughest, but Dinges made sure the streak stayed alive.
“We had the ball in the right hands at the end,” said Grange.
Central Catholic 36, Andover 33
Division 1 MVC Cup Final
Andover (33): Marissa Kobelski 0-2-2, Tess Gobiel 2-0-6, Amelia Hanscom 1-4-6, Tatum Shaw 4-1-11, Kathleen Yates 0-0-0, Morgan Shirley 0-1-1, Abby Osborne 1-0-2, Anna Foley 1-3-5. Totals 9-11-33
Central Catholic (36): Claudia Porto 1-0-2, Arlenis Veloz 0-0-0, Adrianna Niles 3-2-9, Ashley Dinges 6-3-16, Lily Angluin 0-3-3, Maggie Smith 3-0-6, Cailyn Scharneck 0-0-0. Totals 13-8-36
3-pointers: A — Gobiel 2, Shaw 2: CC — Niles, Dinges
Central Catholic (10-0): 5 9 6 11 5 — 36
Andover (9-3): 12 4 6 9 2 — 33
