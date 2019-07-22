It was a tightly contested game between Haverhill and Newburyport at Hoops for Hope on Monday night, but Mckayla Dingle’s contributions helped the Hillies edge the Clippers, 40-37.

Dingle dropped 18 points in the narrow victory, nearly contributing half of Haverhill’s output as the Hillies outscored Newburyport by three. The Clippers were led by Jessica Rosseau’s 10-point performance.

Here are the rest of the results from Hoops for Hope action.

Masconomet 42, Lawrence 37

— Mak Graves 23; — Yarleen Betances 21

Dracut 40, North Reading 39

— Ayalise Alkassa 17; NR — Ali Grasso 14

Methuen 35, Austin Prep 28

— Kaitlyn Tierney 11; AP — Grace Ardito 7

Amesbury 36, Billerica 27

A — Avery Hallinan; — Sydney Sartell 6

Lynn English 35, Tyngsboro 23

LE — Jessica Ruiz 10

North Andover 53, Lowell 33

NA — Sara Mallody 21; L — Lacey Pare 10

Tewksbury 54, Salem 29

— Lexi Polimeno 8; — Olivia Murray 16

Tags