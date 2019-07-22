It was a tightly contested game between Haverhill and Newburyport at Hoops for Hope on Monday night, but Mckayla Dingle’s contributions helped the Hillies edge the Clippers, 40-37.
Dingle dropped 18 points in the narrow victory, nearly contributing half of Haverhill’s output as the Hillies outscored Newburyport by three. The Clippers were led by Jessica Rosseau’s 10-point performance.
Here are the rest of the results from Hoops for Hope action.
Masconomet 42, Lawrence 37
M — Mak Graves 23; L — Yarleen Betances 21
Dracut 40, North Reading 39
D — Ayalise Alkassa 17; NR — Ali Grasso 14
Methuen 35, Austin Prep 28
M — Kaitlyn Tierney 11; AP — Grace Ardito 7
Amesbury 36, Billerica 27
A — Avery Hallinan; B — Sydney Sartell 6
Lynn English 35, Tyngsboro 23
LE — Jessica Ruiz 10
North Andover 53, Lowell 33
NA — Sara Mallody 21; L — Lacey Pare 10
Tewksbury 54, Salem 29
T — Lexi Polimeno 8; S — Olivia Murray 16
