Div. 2 wrestling Whittier can't stay with Natick in semifinals

NATICK -- Whittier coach Ryan Richards knew that the Wildcats were underdogs for Monday's Division 2 state wrestling semifinals.
After all, Whittier had already lost once to Natick during the regular season, 48-30.
So he tried shuffling his lineup a bit to get better matchups. But it didn't work as Natick rolled to a 46-27 victory, ending Whittier's season with a 9-7 record.
The Wildcats looked strong early as Sebastien Boisvert (113), Youscarl Nina (120) and Adam Rousseau (126) all recorded pins to provide 18 straight points.
But Natick then took control, capturing seven straight weight classes. Despite moving up a weight and engaging one of Natick's top wrestlers, Jeremais Collazo stopped the bleeding with an 11-4 decision at 195. Jyzaiah Ferreria won by forfeit at 220.
