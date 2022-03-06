It's one thing to win a state title. It's another to do it by over 100 points.
That's exactly what Salem High freshman diver Ryleigh Mahoney did at the New Hampshire Division 1 state swim meet.
She won with 382.4 points on the 1-meter board while runner-up Kaitlyn Birr, a senior at Nashua South, scored 277.6.
"I was pretty nervous," admitted Mahoney, a 5-foot-1, 15-year-old. "But I knew what I had to do. I could have done better but I'm not disappointed. I pictured in my head how it's going to go."
It went swimmingly, you might say. With such an impressive state meet debut, people were scrambling for the record books.
It's believed nobody has ever won four state titles and obviously Mahoney has a chance at that. The state record is Melissa Doucette's 448.9 points in 2007. The Spaulding High star was later a fine Division 1 college gymnast first at University of Alaska-Anchorage and later at University of Bridgeport.
RECORDS IN FUTURE
There was some talk that Mahoney could make a run at the state record.
"I'm right where I should be as a freshman. I will work toward it," said Ryleigh, who also was a swimmer for the Blue Devils in the regular-season meets.
Locally, Ryleigh is being compared to Haverhill High state champ Michaela Sliney, who was the captain for Louisville in 2020 and qualified for the Division 1 NCAA Championships as a junior. With the Hillies, she was a two-time Division 1 state diving champion and two-time Eagle-Tribune fall swimming MVP (2014-15).
Mahoney broke Sliney's 12-and-under Bradford Swim Club record.
Mahoney says her best dive is a back and a half in the pike position. She's is also a cheerleader at Salem High and plans to play lacrosse this spring. Like many divers, she has a strong background in gymnastics/tumbling.
She took up diving under well known local coach Becky Driscoll at Bradford Swim Club four years ago. Driscoll coached Sliney and numerous other top high school divers.
Driscoll said, "Ryleigh's fabulous. She's fearless. She'll attempt anything I ask. She understands body awareness. She makes corrections easily. She's very coachable. When she dives, it gets a little quieter (in the pool). They definitely pay attention to what she's doing."
Sheryl Scott was hired as Salem High's head swim coach just two weeks before the 2021-22 season began. She had been the head coach at Windham High the previous 11 seasons.
Scott said, "Ryleigh is modest, sweet and doesn't know how good she is. I would compare her with college divers. I don't want to put pressure on her, but I think Ryleigh will break the state record next year or the following year. That wasn't Ryleigh's best. She's had 411 and I think 439 points."
Mahoney was head and shoulders above the Division 1 competition and outscored talented Division 2 champion Jewelle Maziarz by 10.25 points. Maziarz, Mahoney's close friend, is a senior at Newmarket High who will be diving at Division 1 Central Connecticut.
Ryleigh's mother, Laurie Hunter Mahoney, was a cheerleader and cross country runner at North Andover High.
"Ryleigh was never afraid. She was an elite tumbler," said Laurie.
SALEM'S BIG BREAK
Salem is hardly known for its divers. Coach Scott said, "(At least) through 2009, Salem never had a diver."
The Blue Devils caught a huge break when the Mahoneys moved a few miles south from Manchester two years ago. She attended Woodbury and now Salem High.
Mahoney had an impressive resume before high school as a 1-meter diver, 3-meter diver and synchronized pairs diver.
She's placed at AAU Nationals in synchronized pairs, forming quite a team with young Haverhill High star Kailyn Aquino. They've competed at Nationals in Riverside, Californian, and West Virginia University.
Ryleigh's sister, 5-foot-7 Madison Mahoney, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball player for Pinkerton Academy and now plays for Division 2 Southern New Hampshire University.
