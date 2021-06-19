NORTH ANDOVER — It was a hectic 15 minutes for Dominic Tritto, who was nursing a sore hamstring and competing in two events at the Division 1 North track meet at the same time Saturday morning.
One of three competitors left in the high jump, the Central Catholic senior was called to the long jump area 30 yards away for his first attempt in his flight. Three minutes after that leap left him in sixth, Tritto was preparing a try at his personal best with a 6-4 high-jump attempt.
“It was my first time going back and forth like that,” said Tritto, who had cleared 6-4 as a sophomore. “It just makes me tired, but I pushed through it. I was just thinking with the same mentality. I’ve done it before, and I know I can do it.”
He easily did it again, soaring over the bar and securing a high jump title. But he wanted more. Having already set the school’s long jump record of 23-4 earlier in the season, Tritto had the bar set at 6-6 — a height he had never cleared in practice and a half inch better than Giovanni Frias’ school record set in 2013.
“I was feeling more confidence,” Tritto said. “I was more confident in me because I know I have the height. I know I have the speed to make that jump, and once I took off, it felt great.”
As he went over, he brushed the bar.
“I skimmed it with my calves,” he said. “When I hit my calves, I usually feel (the bar) pull with me. I didn’t feel it pull today.”
With another school record in hand, Tritto returned to the long jump runway for his second flight attempt about five minutes later. And with that 23-1.5 jump, Tritto was satisfied and did not take another jump.
Since he didn’t jump in the finals, it wasn’t until long after that last leap he learned he was a dual winner.
“I didn’t know I was in the lead (in the long jump),” said Tritto, who also ran the anchor leg on Central’s sixth-place finish 4x100 relay. “I was in sixth before my last jump. I thought to be honest another kid won. But once I heard my name (over the loud speaker) I knew I had won it.”
It was only the second time this year Tritto had high jumped.
“He jumped at the (Division 2) relays with us and he cleared 6-2,” Central coach Mike Leal said of the Hartford commit. “So, we knew it would be a strong event for him in the state meet.
“The rest of the year in dual meets we really needed him to do other things. He’s our top guy in the long jump, the triple jump, the high jump, the 100 and 200 … We had to pick three and this year we needed him in the horizontal jumps and short sprints.”
Nassar surprise
Entering the meet with the fourth-best time in the 100 meters this season and the fifth best mark in the long jump, Ava Nassar was expected to compete for a top placing.
The North Andover senior surprised meet favorite Katharine Duren to win the long jump and then blazed to a second-place finish in the 100, establishing personal bests in each.
Nassar’s day began in the long jump, seeded fifth with a season best of 17-09. She increased that mark by an incredible 14 inches, winning with a leap of 18-10, nine inches better than the runner-up and almost 10 inches better than Duren, who was third at 18-0.5.
“I’ve been working on my mark a lot,” said Nassar, whose personal best had been an indoor 18-1.75. “I haven’t been on the board too much this season, so definitely getting on the board (was key) and then doing everything I’m used to.”
She then moved to the 100, bringing a season best of 12.48 to the meet. She then knocked a hundredth of a second off that (12.47), finishing .18 behind the winner. Sophomore sister Shelby was seventh in 13.14, a couple places behind Haverhill’s Kamilah Cannon.
“It’s been pretty good,” said Nassar, who along with Shelby was on North Andover’s fourth-place 4x100 relay squad. “I wanted to compete. I wanted to be among the top three or whatever and make it to all-states. And to PR.”
Martel shines
North Andover’s Peter Martel also had an impressive Saturday — two days after placing second in the pole vault.
The senior, who is bound for Colby College, was second in the 400 (49.98) and third in the 200 with a personal best 21.92. Without girls events, the morning was sped up and runners had quick turnarounds.
“Mentally, it’s a little tough,” said Martel, who was .4 seconds shy of a personal best in the 400. “It makes it challenging, but I don’t mind the shorter times as much because I like getting my events done and over with. I’m ecstatic with my 200 performance. I wanted to go under 22 (seconds). The 400 was a little rough, but I got second place, so I’m happy with that.
Teammate Will Gossman was fourth in the 400 and ran the final leg of North Andover’s seventh-place 4x400 team.
Duren breezes in hurdles
While Central Catholic record-setter Katharine Duren fell short in the long jump, the senior sensation easily defended her 100 hurdle crown in 14.05. She also finished second in the 200 with a 25.17. Both times were short of season bests.
“I was expecting bigger things from myself,” Duren said. “The 200 took a lot of energy out of me. Hopefully, next week I can be a lot faster than I was today. I’m happy with the outcomes but not happy with the times.”
Duren’s sophomore sister Janessa was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.23) and fourth with a season best in the 400 hurdles (66.84).
Lawrence flash
Jordany Volquez of Lawrence, who was third in the 110 hurdles two years ago, improved one spot this year with a second-place in 14.08. He also was fourth in the 200 (22.3)
“I’m doing good,” Volquez. “I just have to step up next week (at All-States) to win it all in the hurdles. That’s my main event and what I want most.”
Meanwhile, teammate Eddy Gonzalez won the triple jump with a leap of 45-0.5 and finished third in the long jump at 21-9.5.
Division 1 North Boys Meet
Team Scores (top 5 plus locals): Acton-Boxborough 106, 2. St. John’s Prep 84, 3. North Andover 70, 4. Lincoln-Sudbury 51.5, 5. Concord-Carlisle 45. Also: 9. Lawrence 29, 10. Central Catholic 28, 13. Andover 19, 19. Methuen
Area placers (top 8):
Pentathlon: 3. Tyler Bussell NA 2,969; 4x800 relay: 3. Andover (Colin Kirn, Cameron Kirn, DJ Walsh, Neil Chowdhury) 8:06.38, 4. North Andover (Camden Reiland, Ryan Connolly, Jack Determan, Ronan McGarry 8:12.03); Pole vault: 2. Peter Martel NA 12-6; Shot put: 6. Mason Semaniuk, NA, 47-0; Discus: 4. Nathan Jacques, NA, 150-2; Javelin: 1. Conor Moses A 163-2; 2. Will Gossman NA 162-6; 3. Ben Daly M 157-6; 6. Brendan Donnelly NA 146-4; Long jump: 1. Dominic Tritto, CC, 23-1.5; 3. Eddy Gonzalez, Law, 21-9.5; Triple jump: 1. Gonzalez, Law, 45-0.5;
High jump: 1. Tritto, CC, 6-6; 110 hurdles: 2. Jordany Volquez, Law, 14.08; 4. Connor McGarry, NA, 15.2; Mile: 6. Freddy Coleman M 4:27.40; 4x100 relay: 7. Central Catholic 44.68 (Thomas Grimes, Kaiden Nobrega, Ethan Pater, Tritto); 400: 2. Peter Martell, NA, 49.98; 4. Will Gossman, NA, 50.42; 5. Nobrega, CC, 51.0; 6. Neil Chowdhury, And, 52.17; 200: 3. Martell, NA, 21.92; 4. Volquez, Law, 22.3; 7. Nobrega, CC, 23.6; 4x400 relay: 2. North Andover 3:24.67 (Matthew Kutz, Owen Phelan, Andrew Howard, Gossman)
Division 1 North Girls Meet
Team Scores (top 5 plus locals): 1. Newton North 73.5, 2. North Andover 68.5, 3. Concord-Carlisle 63, 4. Westford Academy 59, 5. Peabody 54, 6. Central Catholic 52; Also: 9. Andover 45.5, 19. Haverhill 11, 23. Methuen 6
Area Placers (top 8)
Pentathlon: 4. Olivia Sawicki NA 2,494; 6. Ally Antonelli NA 2,313; 8. Meggie Dellea H 2,246; 4x800 relay: 4. North Andover (Hannah Martin, Leigha Leavitt, Abby Mastromonoca, Aisling Callahan) 9:58.29; Pole vault: 3. Olivia Foster, And, 10-0; 4. Gabby Bresnick, And, 9-0; 6 (tie). Shayla Quill, And, Lily Brown, And, 9-0; 8 (tie). Drew Perry, NA, 8-6; Shot put: 6. Adrianna Niles, CC, 34-1; 7. Jenna Bard, NA, 33-10.75; 8. Cailyn Scharneck, CC, 33-9.25; Discus: 3. Makenna Dube, NA, 93.2; 5. Kathleen Yates, And, 102-5; Javelin: 1. Adrianna Niles CC 113-5; 3. Molly Owen H 107-5; 4. Sara Folan A 105-9; 7. Kathleen Yates A 95-11; Long jump: 1. Ava Nassar, NA, 18-10; 3. Katharine Duren, CC, 18-0.5; Triple jump: 7. Sara Folan, And, 34-1.75; 8. Nevada Fahey, NA, 34-1;
High jump: 8. Alessandra Antonelli, NA, 5-2; 100 hurdles: 1. K. Duren, CC, 14.05; 5. Janessa Duren, CC, 16.23; 6. Quill, And, 16.5; 100 meters: 2. A. Nassar, NA, 12.47; 5. Kamilah Cannon, Hav, 12.89; 7. Shelby Nassar, NA, 13.14; Mile: 2. Aisling Callahan NA 5:07.74; 4x100 relay: 4. North Andover 50.63 (Mia Muse, Casey Goland, S.Nassar, A.Nassar), 5. Andover 50.66 (Michaela Buckley, Peyton Levental, Olivia Foster, Rose Tarbox); 400: 6. Katherine Ciesielski, CC, 60.68; 8. Faith Lee, CC, 61.16;
400 hurdles: J. Duren, CC, 66.84; 6. Aimee Lu, And, 68.51; 7. Buckley, And, 68.86; 8. Abby Mastromonaco, NA, 69.02; 200: 2. K. Duren, CC, 25.17; 6. Ella Slayton, NA, 26.86; 8. Ciesielski, CC, 26.97; 2-mile: 3. Miana Caraballo M 11:23.02, 4. Molly Kiley A 11:25.65; 4x400 relay: 4. North Andover 4:09.58 (Katie Wojcik, Charlotte Martel, Ella Slayton, Courtney Dalke)
