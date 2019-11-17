The Division 7 football state semifinals are now set and North champion Greater Lawrence (7-3) will be playing South champ Abington (8-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Woburn High School.
Both teams come into the game with a lot of momentum. The Reggies whipped Manchester-Essex 42-6 in the North finals and have averaged 36 points a game in the playoffs. Abingdon, which started the season 0-2, has won eight straight and outscored its three foes 122-14 in the South playoffs.
This was the third straight year Abington played in the South finals but the first year it prevailed. It features a strong running attack. In its 41-7 win over Nantucket in the South finals, Will Klein, Gabe Spry and Kosta Retzes all scored TDs and averaged at least 6 yards per carry.
The Reggies, of course, mix it up but their offense revolves around electric quarterback Shamil Diaz.
