Division 7 North Final: Diaz, Reggies drub No. 1 Manchester Essex

MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex head football coach Jeff Hutton could only tip his cap to Greater Lawrence after Friday’s Division 7 North Final.
The top-seeded Hornets came to play, and didn’t make many mistakes, but they could not handle the talent and toughness from the second-seeded Reggies.
Led by an otherworldly performance from quarterback Shamil Diaz, who ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, threw for a touchdown and had an interception, the Reggies rolled to a 42-6 win. And he barely played in the second half.
The sectional title was the first for Greater Lawrence (7-3) in the current playoff system, which debuted in 2013. Greater Lawrence will play South champion Abington (8-2) in the state semifinals date, site and time TBA. The winner will play for the state title.
“We tried everything we could at practice this week to simulate even half of what Diaz brings,” Hutton said. “We just can’t do a player like that justice.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Reggies got on the board early in the second on an 8-yard run from Diaz, which capped off a seven-play, 68-yard drive.
After forcing a three-and-out, Diaz went to work again, finding running room behind an impressive performance from his offensive line. He finished off the next drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Alves.
The Reggies put the game away later in the second frame by tacking on two more touchdowns before halftime.
After the defense turned the ball over on downs at the 34, Diaz raced 66 yards for another score. He then intercepted a pass on the ensuing Manchester Essex drive and finished off the Greater Lawrence drive with a 10-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 at the half.
Diaz had 181 yards on the ground at the break and only played one series in the second half.
Greater Lawrence head coach Tony Sarkis was quick to credit Diaz and the play of his line, which dominated despite a size disadvantage.
“When (Diaz) finds a hole he’s tough to stop,” Sarkis said. “(Manchester Essex) has a big and tough offensive line and we challenged the linemen this week. They did a great job.”
Greater Lawrence came out in the second half and scored right away once again. This time Franklyn Espinal got in on the action with a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 35-0.
Maleek DeJesus did a lot of the work in that drive. He put together a big day for himself running the football, finishing with 133 yards on 18 carries.
“This is our first North title in this scenario and they earned it,” Sarkis said. “I give these kids credit for sticking together and putting the time in during the offseason. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year and they turned it into something big.”
Greater Lawrence 42, Manchester Essex 6
Division 7 North Finals
Greater Lawrence (7-3) 0 28 7 7| 42
Manchester Essex (7-2) 0 0 6 0| 6
SECOND QUARTER
GL- Shamil Diaz 8 run (Kevin Matul kick)
GL- Anthony Alves 22 pass from Diaz (kick failed)
GL- Diaz 66 run (Franklyn Espinal run)
GL- Diaz 10 run (Matul kick)
GL- Espinal 3 run (Matul kick)
ME- Tristan Nowak 30 pass from Will Levendusky (kick failed)
GL- Tiago Fernandez 4 run (Matul kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Greater Lawrence- Shamil Diaz 15-214, Maleek DeJesus 18-133, Thiago Fernandez 6-51, Franklyn Espinal 4-18, Amouris Gomez 2-9. Manchester Essex- Gavin Glass 10-47, Lars Arntsen 6-27, A.J. Pallazola 6-15, Will Levendusky 5-14.
Passing: Greater Lawrence- Diaz 3-8-37-1-0. Manchester Essex- Levendusky 8-16-106-0-0.
Receiving: GrLAW- Anthony Alves 3-37; ME: Tristan Nowak 2-48, Pallazola 5-44, Arntsen 1-14.
