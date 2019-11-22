Division 7 state semifinals: Greater Lawrence ready to earn first championship berth in 12 seasons

WEST ANDOVER — The last time Greater Lawrence football took the field at Gillette Stadium, the majority of the current Reggies had not begun kindergarten.
Now, 12 years later, Greater Lawrence is ready to earn a return trip to the New England Patriots’ home stadium.
The North champion Reggies (7-3) will take on South champ Abington (8-2) in the Division 7 state semifinals on Saturday (today) at Woburn High at 2:30 p.m.
“This team is very confident,” said star quarterback Shamil Diaz. “We’re very excited. We’ve worked very hard, and we’re planning to play Reggie football once game time comes.”
Greater Lawrence’s last journey to Gillette ended with a 19-6 win over East Boston in the Eastern Mass. Division 3A Super Bowl under the old postseason system. Back then, the Reggies were led by star running back Nate Adames, who finished that fall with 2,645 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on his way to Eagle-Tribune MVP honors.
Fast forward a dozen years, and the Reggies still love to run the football. Diaz leads The Eagle-Tribune area in rushing yards (1,488 yards) and is third in touchdowns (15 touchdowns). Maleek DeJesus (722 rushing yards) is also a major threat.
But the Reggies aren’t the only ones who prefer to keep the ball on the ground.
“Abington runs the Wing-T (offense) with a lot of misdirection,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis, whose squad also uses plenty of misdirection out of the spread offense. “They have a few good running backs we have to contain.”
Green Wave running back Will Klein has over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. Fullback Gabe Spry, a converted offensive lineman, has run for over 600 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
“We hear they’re an identical copy of us, with the way they run the football hard and fast,” said Reggies lineman Jeremy Rizzo. “We have to stop the run. We will be hitting them, and if they start passing, we know we’re doing our jobs.”
Spry, who averages 14 tackles per game, and Sean Landers lead an Abington defense that will try to slow down Diaz and Co.
“We’re going to try as best as we can to keep him (Diaz) contained,” 46th-year Green Wave coach Jim Kelliher told the Patriot Ledger. “He’s very quick, he’s very agile, he’s a very athletic kid, and he’s going to carry the ball a lot, even though he’s their quarterback.”
Kelliher, a former Abington High star, is looking for career win 284 today.
While both rely heavily on the running game and tough defense, Diaz said his Reggies have one major edge.
“We come into every game with a different kind of heart,” he said. “We take the field with aggressiveness that is unlike any other team. No other team is quite like us. We are different.”
Division 7 State semifinals
Who: North champ Greater Lawrence (7-3) vs. South champ Abington (8-2)
When: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Woburn High
At stake: Berth in state final at Gillette Stadium vs. South Hadley-Leicester winner
Comparing the champs
Here’s how Greater Lawrence’s 2019 North champions match up the Reggies’ 2007 Super Bowl champs.
2019
Rushing: Shamil Diaz 158 carries, 1,499 yards; Maleek DeJesus 119-722
Passing: Diaz 50 for 107, 633 yards, 7 TDs
Receiving: Chris Tineo 13 catches, 218 yards, 2 TDs; Alvin Torres 13-197-3
Scoring: Diaz 15 TDs
Defensive standout: Jeremy Rizzo 9 sacks
2007
Rushing: Nate Adames 328 carries, 2,645 yards; Jonathan DelosSantos 56-436
Passing: DelosSantos 29 for 66, 398 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Victor Sosa 10 catches, 117 yards; Isaac Sosa 6-105
Scoring: Adames 37 TDs, V. Sosa 7 TDs
Defensive standout: Jorge Cruz 90 tackles
