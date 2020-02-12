Andover freshman Molly Kiley won the 2-mile in 11:28.61 at the Division 1 State Meet Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
The other top local girl was her sophomore teammate Jodi Parrott. She was second in the 55-meter hurdles with what Andover coaches said was a new school record (8.51). She was also fourth in the long jump (17-1) and tied for eighth in the high jump with freshman teammate Angela McNeeley (both 4-10). Kiley also ran on the Golden Warriors’ seventh-place 4x800 team.
Kiley and Parrott led Andover to an eighth-place finish with 25.25 points. Brookline was victorious with 62 points.
Haverhill got seventh-place finishes from senior Briana Hill in the 55 meters (career-best 7.64) and freshman Finleigh Simonds in the mile (personal best 5:17.38). Simonds also anchored Haverhill’s sixth-place 4x800 quartet.
On the boys’ side, Lawrence flexed its muscles with 28 points and a sixth-place finish. Lancer coach Bill Meuse said LHS had two new school records with Jordany Volquez in the 55-meter hurdles (2nd, 7.56) and the runner-up 4x200 team of Jerimil German, Volquez, Adonis Garcia, Eddie Gonzalez in 1:30.56.
German strutted his stuff with a third in the 55 meters in 7.50 while Gonzalez leapt 21-1 for a third in the long jump.
Methuen’s Stanley Hanci, Michael Soucy, Anthony Fortuna and Nassim Bendimerad grabbed a fifth in the 4x200. Hanci again came up big with a second in 35.34 in the 300 meters while Bendimerad was eighth in the dash.
Andover’s high jump tandem of Michael Makiej (second-place) and Jake Drake (fourth) both soared 6-4.
Haverhill was led by Hayden Makarow (4th, 600, 1:23.60).
The Lowell boys (84 points) won for the third year in a row.
Boys Division 1 State Meet
TEAM SCORES (28 scored): 1. Lowell 84, 6. Lawrence 28, 12.tie Methuen 13, 13.tie Andover 12, 22. Haverhill 5
AREA PLACERS:
55 METERS: 3. Jerimil German (Law) 6.50, 8. Nassim Bendimerad (Meth) 6.71; 300 METERS: 2. Stanley Hanci (Meth) 35.34; 600 METERS: 4. Hayden Makarow (Hav) 1:23.60; 55 HURDLES: 2. Jordany Volquez (Law) 7.56; 4x200: 2. Lawrence (Jerimil German, Jordany Volquez, Adonis Garcia, Eddie Gonzalez) 1:30.56, 5. Methuen (Hanci, Michael Soucy, Anthony Fortuna, Nassim Bendimerad) 1:32.69; HIGH JUMP: 2. Michael Makiej (And) 6-4, 4. Jack Drake (And) 6-4; LONG JUMP: 3. Eddie Gonzalez (Law) 21-1
Girls Division 1 State Meet
TEAM SCORES (26 teams scored): 1. Brookline 62, 8. Andover 25.25, 20. Haverhill 7, 25. Methuen 2, Lawrence 0
AREA PLACERS:
55 meter dash: 7. Briana Hill (Hav) 7.64; MILE: 7. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 5:17.38; 2-MILE: 1. Molly Kiley (And) 11:28.61; 55 HURDLES: 2. Jodi Parrott (And) 8.51; 4x200: 7. Methuen (Kassidy Chim, Haylee Berry, Elise Ellis, Briana Aigbogum) 1:50.93; 4x800: 6. Haverhill (Delani Dorsey, Gabby DeRoche, Brynne LeCours, Simonds) 10:05.21, 7. Andover (Nicole Major, Leila Boudries, Kiley, Kayla DiBenedetto) 10:09.50; LONG JUMP: 4. Parrott (And) 17-1; HIGH JUMP: 8tie. Parrott (And), Angela McNeeley (And) 4-10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.