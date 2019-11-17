Division 2 swimming: Hemp dominates, Central takes second

CAMBRIDGE — Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kerrigan Hemp capped her stellar high school career in record-setting fashion on Sunday.
Hemp delivered a pair of individual victories, including a record swim in the 100 backstroke, earning Swimmer of the Meet honors, and freshman Maddy Marcella added a record of her own as Central Catholic took second as a team at the MIAA Division 2 Swim Championships at MIT.
The Raiders finished with 279 points, trailing just Wellesley (430).
“Overall, the team pulled together for a very good second-place finish,” said Central coach Carlton Cronin. “Kerrigan swam great. I could speak about her for hours. She is the most successful swimmer I have ever worked with at Central Catholic.”
A two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP, Hemp first swam to victory in the 100 butterfly in 56.98. That was well ahead of the time of the Division 1 champ (58.50) from earlier in the day.
Hemp then shattered her own Division 2 meet record in the 100 backstroke in 55.94. She set the old mark (56.82) in 2017. That time on Sunday again beat the 2019 Division 1 champion (56.29).
“Kerrigan is an outstanding swimmer and an outstanding teammate,” said Cronin. “She demonstrated extreme maturity and sportsmanship. She was always the first to come to the pool and the first one in, getting ready for a championship. I will definitely be thinking of her next year.”
While Hemp — who will next swim for the University of Denver — was closing out her Raider career, a freshman made some history Central history.
Marcella won the 500 freestyle in 5:10.30, breaking Hemp’s Central Catholic school record. Marcella also took second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.47) and swam on a pair of relays.
“Maddy had a very strong swim in the 500,” said Cronin. “We are really looking forward to seeing what she can do in future years. The first person to inform me about Maddy breaking the record was Kerrigan. She was so happy for her teammate.”
Adding a second for the Raiders was the 200 freestyle relay of Maddison McAloon, Cailyn Scharneck, Julia Paradis and Madeline Freitas.
Division 2 State Meet
Top team scores (17 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 430, 2. Central Catholic 279, 3. Ursuline 258, 4. Reading 242, 5. Milton 186
Central Catholic top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 5. Central Catholic (Kerrigan Hemp, Brooke Malvey, Julia Paradis, Maddy Marcella) 1:52.69; 200 freestyle: 2. Marcella 1:55.47; 50 freestyle: 6. Cailyn Scharneck 25.20; 100 butterfly: 1. Hemp 56.98; 500 freestyle: 1. Marcella 5:10.30, 5. Elizabeth Benzce 5:22.32; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Central Catholic (Maddison McAloon, Scharneck, Paradis, Madeline Freitas) 1:43.41; 100 backstroke: 1. Hemp 55.94; 100 breaststroke: 4. Brooke Malvey 1:11.71; 400 freestyle relay: 5. Central Catholic (Marcella, Scharneck, Freitas, Hemp) 3:44.17
