Do we need sports or do sports need us? Stay tuned

Stay tuned sports fans. Oh, and you too, non-sports fans.
We are all going to find out, sooner rather than later, about how important or unimportant sports are in our daily lives.
Most people on both sides would agree, looking at salaries – free agent signee Gerrit Cole will receive about $9,000 per pitch for the Yankees … for the next nine years – sports are out of whack in our society.
Teachers are great. They not only teach us things, but they can inspire us. Chefs are a big deal because a man (and woman) have to not only eat, but enjoy it. We will travel to a good restaurant. Doctors, which do pretty well salary-wise, are fantastic, too. They save lives.
But sticking a 220-yard 5-iron to within four feet, or dunking a basketball over someone, or a wide receiver making a one-handed catch wows us more. Much more.
The point is human beings put a very, very high price on being entertained. We enjoy seeing the talented perform, particularly at the highest level, than we do understanding the “Classics” in American Literature.
Is it morally wrong? Who is to say? Enjoying life is just as important as living it, right?
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a game-changer. While it appears to be a fraction of the issue it is in China and Italy, where it is a true epidemic, it is going to become a real problem real soon according to the experts.
A lot people, including those we will probably know, will get it. For those that don’t have digestive or immune issues, and under the age of 60, it is treatable. For those older, particularly over 70, with ailments, it can be lethal.
The response in America has been swift the last few days, particularly those actions in the world of sports.
New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) decided to end its spring sports season immediately. The presidents of those schools -- Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Wesleyan and Williams -- most of which are among the top 25 academic institutions in America, have sent their students home.
The Ivy League followed suit, in fact cancelling the Ivy League Men’s Basketball Tournament. Rather than keep fans out, the league decided to award the title to the regular season champ, Yale University. Their students, like those schools in the NESCAC, were told not to return after spring break this week.
All of the students can finish their studies online, which is the new, hip thing among nearly every college. But the athletes, particularly the seniors, are done.
But in reality, that’s small potatoes, more for parents, families and alums.
The NCAA men’s basketball March Madness tournament, which would have brought in $1 billion this year due primarily to its beefy TV contracts, will lose about 20 percent due to loss of ticket and sportswear.
So it means a good chunk of money will come in, but it won’t be the same. Those first two days of the tournament are special, partly because of the fan noise. It won’t be the same. It just won’t.
But the biggest bombshell came late Wednesday night when the NBA announced it was suspending the season after a player, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus.
Will the other league’s be quick to follow?
Baseball is anybody’s guess. The sport, at the highest level, is in a state of flux, figuring out ways to make it more enticing to the average fan. It won’t be the same.
Around here the NHL and Boston Bruins are a big deal. And the Bruins are currently No. 1 in the entire league in points. Fan participation is mandatory. You ever hear the T.D. Garden after a good, old-fashioned brawl?
Boos are just as important as cheers.
Will your viewing habits change? Season ticket-holders enjoy the “it’s an event” portion of their fandom, going to the restaurants, inhaling a few beers.
This virus is “supposed” to continue for most of the summer. Barring it being a pandemic that kills hundreds of thousands of people, can we really even focus on a sporting event?
It will be interesting to watch, whether we need sports at the highest levels to keep us happy and passionate. Sports seem to bring communities together, win or lose.
But the craziness surrounding the end of the multi-billion dollar basketball industry, the NHL and MLB won’t be the same. It just won’t.
Do we need it as much as we think?
I wish I knew. But we will find out soon, won’t we?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
