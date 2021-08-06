Doc Rivers, Sixers sign the Methuen's Niang

A month ago, Georges Niang’s immediate future was caught in the NBA system — which meant his livelihood was put on hold.
The Methuen-born NBA free agent had to hit the pause button, basically waiting for trades, the NBA Draft and the big money free agents to get their big money.
And then, well, it would be his turn.
After his 2020-21 season, in which he averaged 6.9 points per game and hit 42% of his 3-point attempts, his time would eventually come. But when it’s your career and you’re technically unemployed, it’s, well, nervewracking.
Right?
“You don’t even know,” said Niang, five years into an NBA career that is five years longer than most people predicted.
Then came a phone call, the call he’d been waiting for, from an NBA coach Boston fans know well — Doc Rivers.
Rivers is the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers and he, despite a bad second round playoff series against the eventual champ Milwaukee Bucks, coached the 76ers up to their potential the previous six months.
Rivers was basic and to the point, said Niang.
“Doc explained the situation in Philadelphia,” said Niang. “He said he liked my shooting and ability to play-make.”
There was other discussion, but that was enough for Niang. A day later he agreed to a two-year, $6.7 million contract.
“That phone call was a big factor in my decision to go there,” said Niang. “Like Utah, Philadelphia has a chance to compete for a title. And personally, I love the fact that Philly is like Boston. The fans are crazy. They love their sports. It’s my kind of city.”
The Baby Boomers — me included — still have that lingering Sixers hate. Those early 1980s battles on CBS rival any Red Sox-Yankees era. Dr. J, Maurice Cheeks, Bobby Jones, Billy Cunningham, Andrew Toney, et al, were the enemy.
Niang’s Philly memories centered around Allen Iverson, Kyle Korver, Andrew Iguodala, Eric Snow, Chris Webber, etc.
“They were tough,” recalled Niang. “I followed them all. Winning always has mattered in Philly.”
Niang grew up playing against Doc’s son, Austin Rivers, who did a year at Duke University before turning pro. They met several times in national AAU tournaments and Doc was oftentimes there watching.
“At the end of the day, you have to lose the fandom, and the ‘Oh, there’s Doc Rivers,’” said Niang. “He’s in the business of improving his roster and coaching. My situation is that I want to improve and help my team compete for a championship.
“Look, he’s a great guy and an amazing coach,” said Niang. “I’m looking forward to growing and helping Philly win.”
Niang flew to Philadelphia on Thursday for a physical and sign the contract. He will go back to L.A. for workouts through August before returning home to Methuen, which technically is in enemy territory.
“Things might be a little different now that I’m with the Sixers,” joked Niang. “It’s OK. I love the competition. I can take it.”
Niang’s big shot
Georges Niang needed to add a 3-point shot to his game when he was selected in the NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers out of Iowa State five summers ago.
And he did.
That 3-point shot has gotten better and better in each of his five pro seasons. This past season, he hit a career-high 42.5% of the long shots, taking about four per game.
NBA records show his progress — 1.6 attempts per game in 2016-17 to 4.1 attempts in 2020-21.
In fact, he was part of Utah Jazz history just over five months ago when he hit all seven 3-pointers he attempted en route to the Jazz hitting a franchise-record 28 three-pointers in a game with 19 coming from the bench.
