HAVERHILL — Thomas Doherty was frustrated.
He knew, as the puck rang off the post, that he had just missed the second goal of his varsity career.
“I hit that post and I knew I missed an easy goal,” said the junior. “So I had to get the puck back. My teammates got it back to me, and I didn’t miss that time.”
That slap shot score was the first of two goals on the night for Doherty, who led North Andover to a convincing 6-2 victory over rival Haverhill High Wednesday night.
“I always come into games hoping for the best, and work for it,” said Doherty. “I definitely didn’t expect to score two goals, but I got the result I wanted. Last year I had no goals, and before this game I had only scored once. So today was really exciting.”
Doherty’s first goal of the night, blasting home a slap shot, gave the Scarlet Knights a 3-0 first period lead that they would not surrender.
His second was even prettier, scooping up a rebound, taking it behind the net and burying it into an open net.
“The first one was so exciting,” said Doherty, who was sporting a player of the game necklace with a money sing hanging from it after the win. “On the second, I got a loose puck and I saw the goalie was out of position. So I wrapped it around and put it in. I don’t even think he saw it. I was so pumped.”
The breakout performance was well-deserved for the grinder, according to his coach.
“He’s the kind of kid that will do anything you ask of him,” said Scarlet Knights head coach Peter Marfione. “He’s played on all different lines and played different positions. Any time he gets on the ice he brings tones of energy. He’s a great penalty killer. The things he does just don’t show up on the score sheet, so to see him rewarded like this is really great.”
Doherty may not have counted on a pair of goals — his first career tally came on Jan. 2 against Wayland — but he and his teammates did have a goal.
“We wanted to make a statement,” said defenseman Nick Herald. “With all the ties we’ve had recently, it’s been extremely frustrating. So we wanted to go out and get a really good win.”
With five ties in their previous eight games (2-1-5), the Scarlet Knights made sure early on that would not be the case Wednesday.
Jack Roe opened the scoring 4:04 into the game. Patrick Roycroft then added to the advantage, taking a pass from Dario Diblasi out in front and backhanding a shot home.
“We are sick of those ties,” said Doherty. “We’re sick of scoring goals, then letting teams come back and tie it up in the last few minutes. Tonight we came out buzzing and finished them off.”
North Andover iced the victory in the third period, as Adam Heinze and Herald each scored a short-handed goal.
“I tried a deke earlier in the game, and it wasn’t working,” said Herald. “So I was coming down, and I thought I would just shoot it around his legs. I wasn’t really aiming, but it went in.”
North Andover wraps up the regular season with three more games, before heading into the tournament.
“We feel like we’re suited to make a tournament run,” said Herald. “We have the skills and we have the depth. Our defense is playing well. The only thing that can stop us is ourselves.”
North Andover 6, Haverhill 2
North Andover (10-3-5): 3 1 2 — 6
Haverhill (3-9-2): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: NA — Thomas Doherty 2, Jack Roe, Patrick Roycroft, Adam Heinze, Nick Herald; H — Brady Ferreira, Evan Foskett
Assists: NA — Jimmy Boyle, Andrew Perry, Dario Diblasi, Sean Corliss, Matt Gelinas, Kyle Corliss 2, CJ Carpenter; H — Foskett, William Madden, Cole Farmer, Ferreira
Saves: NA — Patrick Green 18; H — Zach Roughan 47
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
