MALDEN — After two tough months, Haverhill knew what had to be done on Friday.
“We knew we needed this win,” said lineman Brandon Grundy. “We knew it was a big game, with both teams looking for their first win. We had to come out on top.”
Haverhill scored on its first three possessions, with an interception returned for a touchdown mixed in, to take a 28-point lead early in the second quarter, and entered the win column in dominant fashion, rolling past Malden 47-13 on Friday night.
“It feels so great to finally get a win,” said quarterback Brady Skafas. “We needed this really bad. We wanted to get some momentum going. Being winless has been tough, so to stick with it and get a win was great.”
The win — in the first game of the non-playoff bracket — snapped a 12-game losing streak for the Hillies (1-7), dating back to a victory over Andover on Oct. 12, 2018.
“This was a great win,” said fullback/linebacker Carlton Campbell. “It was important to get the win and get the train rolling because we want to finish strong. We were confident we could do it.”
Haverhill wasted no time setting the tone.
On the fifth play of the game, Skafas dropped back and connected with Teyshon McGee, who rolled into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown.
“That touchdown felt good,” said Skafas. “It was a slant over the middle. Teyshon broke the tackle and got in. It was good to punch them in the mouth early.”
After forcing a 3-and-out, the Hillies added to the lead when Jancarlos Figueroa finished off a 10-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Haverhill continued to pour it on in the second quarter.
First, cornerback Xavier Ramos intercepted a pass and ran it back 70 yards for a touchdown. Then, after a Malden turnover on downs, Hillie Disani Houston broke free for a 68-yard score.
Houston: No problem
That was the start of a huge day for Houston. Taking over the top running back role after starter Jabari Baptiste (9 carries, 66 yards) left the game early with a shoulder injury, Houston carried 11 times for 130 yards. He entered the contest with 81 yards rushing for the season.
“Disani played very well,” said Skafas. “He had that huge touchdown run that was great. And he had an interception that was really big.”
With the big lead in hand, the Hillies went to their tight, double-wing attack and rode the running game. Campbell rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown, and running back Aiden Alvarado added 50 yards and a score.
“We knew that we were going to run the football,” said Grundy. “Once we went up, we just slowed the game down with the running game and it worked. It was a fun game for the line, and the backs played a great game. They ran so hard.”
Hard-hitting Hwo
The Hillie also dominated on defense, allowing 0 rushing yards for the game and 56 yards total in the second half, 40 coming on one pass play.
The defense also contributed the final touchdown. Giresse Hwo jarred the ball loose and Daniel Pierre scooped it up and ran 36 yards for a score.
“The defense played really well,” said Skafas, who had two pass deflections as a safety. “We really tightened it up in practice and executed tonight.”
Haverhill now has to wait until Sunday to find out its next opponent.
“We want this to be the beginning of the rest of the season,” said Campbell. “Our goal is to finish this season 4-6.”
Haverhill 47, Malden 13
Haverhill (1-7): 14 14 6 13 — 47
Malden (0-8): 0 7 6 0 — 13
NON-PLAYOFF GAME First Quarter
H — Teyshon McGee 34 pass from Brady Skafas (Jakob Wimmer kick), 9:52
H — Jancarlos Figueroa 7 run (Wimmer kick), 2:26
Second Quarter
H — Xavier Ramos 70 interception return (Wimmer kick), 11:48
H — Disani Houston 68 run (Wimmer kick), 7:23
M — Jerry Mervil 40 pass from Shawn Bartholomew (Ronald Juarez kick), 4:11
Third Quarter
H — Aiden Alvarado 2 run (kick blocked), 3:03
M — Mervil 80 kickoff return (pass failed), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
H — Carlton Campbell 1 run (kick failed), 10:06
H — Daniel Pierre 36 fumble return (Wimmer kick), 8:34
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: HAVERHILL (38-320) — Jabari Baptiste 9-66, Disani Houston 11-130, Aiden Alvarado 5-50, Carlton Campbell 8-52, Jancarlos Figueroa 2-8, Jose Sanchez 1-6, Brady Skafas 2-8; MALDEN (12-0) — Mackenley Anasthal 4-26, Peter Maxis 3-(-5), Jerry Mervil 3-4, Shawn Bartholomew 2-(-25)
PASSING: HAVERHILL — Skafas 2-4-0, 40; MALDEN — Bartholomew 11-23-2, 152
RECEIVING: HAVERHILL — Teyshon McGee 1-34, Baptiste 1-6; MALDEN — Mervil 6-46, JJ Costa 1-14, Marr Bessey 3-52, Bradley Toussaint 1-40
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET
