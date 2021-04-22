In a normal season, the 2020-21 Central Catholic football team would be deep in the hunt for a Division 1 state championship, perhaps the team to beat in the North.
While there is no postseason in this “Fall 2” season, due to COVID-19, the Raiders can close out a dominant run with a final commanding statement on Friday.
Central Catholic (6-0) can clinch a perfect season when it takes on Tewksbury (5-1) in the MVC Cup Championship game Friday at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium (6 p.m.)
“The team is super excited for Friday,” said top Central linebacker Tommy Casey. “Everyone has been grinding for over a year to get ready for this season, so it would be amazing to finish it off undefeated.
“Tewksbury is a tough, hard-nosed team. Our whole team has been through a lot of adversity to get to this point, so it would only feel right to finish out this season with a win.”
Central Catholic has been nothing short of dominant during Fall 2.
The Raiders have outscored opponents 216-32, winning every game by at least three scores. They shut out rival Andover and Haverhill, and have not allowed more than one touchdown in a game since beating Lowell 38-13 in their season-opener.
Perhaps most amazing, Central Catholic has been leading by at least four touchdowns before surrendering a score in any game this season.
On offense, the Raiders are led by All-Scholastic QB Ayden Pereira. The junior Eagle-Tribune All-Star has completed 63 of 95 passes for 894 yards and nine touchdowns despite rarely throwing in the second half of the lopsided wins. He’s also rushed for 284 yards and four TDs.
Pereira’s top weapons are Preston Zinter (18 catches, 373 yards, 4 TDs) and Mark Ciccarelli (12-173, 2 TDs).
Tewksbury, meanwhile, has outscored opponents 194-84, with 49 of those points allowed in a loss to St. John’s Prep last week. The Redmen rolled past North Andover (41-14) and Lawrence (35-0).
Leading the way for Tewksbury is running back Kyle Darrigo, who ran for 218 yards and four TDs against North Andover and has rushed for 662 yards and 10 TDs for the season. QB Ryne Rametta threw a TD each in wins over North Andover and Lawrence.
The Redmen will have to find a way to create offense against a Central defense that’s surrendered just 129.5 total yards per game, and just 52.3 rushing yards a game.
“Tewksbury’s an amazing team that plays hard, plays fast, and is well coached,” said star Central lineman Osamuyimen “Uyi” Osayimwen. “They’re going to come out hard after their loss last week, and we’re going to be ready for them.
Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos said Central has not gone undefeated in a complete season in the 37 years he’s been coaching at the school.
“After everything that’s happened with this crazy year, winning the MVC Cup and going undefeated would mean the world to the team,” said Osayimwen. “It would speak to our resilience, our determination and our love and passion for the game.”
DOUBLE DOMINANCE
Since 2011, Central Catholic has won eight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 titles, while Tewksbury has taken seven MVC Division 2 crowns. The two teams, though, have rarely met during that run.
The Raiders and Redmen last faced off in 2015. State championship-bound Central earned a 27-21 victory on a late Bret Edwards TD run. They also met in 2012 (16-7 Central win), 2011 (21-6 Tewksbury win).
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
