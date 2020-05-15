When a program like Timberlane wrestling has enjoyed such phenomenal success, it’s probably not a good idea to change much.
And, in the case of Timberlane wrestling, there’s apparently not going to be much change.
That seems obvious in light of the official elevation of assistant Dan Donovan to head coach to replace Barry Chooljian, who retired after 34 years with a stunning state record 613-52-5 mark and a record 10 New England titles among other accomplishments.
The 49-year-old Donovan is the embodiment of Timberlane wrestling. A 1988 Timberlane graduate, he was a two-time state champion and four-time state finalist. He’s been an Owls assistant for 17 years as Chooljian’s right-hand man.
Succeeding Chooljian will certainly not be easy, but Donovan feels he has learned plenty from his mentor and plans on implementing his general philosophy in the program.
“I’m never going to be Barry Chooljian, but I hope to continue our success as a team and use the sport to make the lives of kids better,” said Donovan, who wrestled at Central Connecticut State. “We have similar styles and I’ve learned a tremendous amount from him.”
Citing some of Chooljian’s main principles, which he plans on continuing, Donovan said: “The importance of putting the team and program first over individual needs, the value of having good assistants, knowing that every wrestler is important and always being positive.”
Helping with the continuity of the program, Tim Brown, Dan Woodworth and Brian Nicoll will remain as assistants with Tyler Fitzpatrick taking over the middle school program with assistance from Zach Champion. All are Timberlane graduates.
Donovan will inherit a young team that was 15-2 last year, with its only losses coming to Connecticut powerhouses, one being New England champion Danbury.
“We had a fairly young group so we should be better,” said Donovan. “The big challenge for me is to get our kids to the next level. I’m looking forward to it.”
For his part, Chooljian is confident that the Timberlane tradition will continue.
“Dan is a great choice to lead the program,” said Chooljian. “He has many strengths. First and foremost is that he is a great person and understands the value of building relationships with student athletes.
“He can be both tough and compassionate with his athletes when they need it. He gets that athletics and coaching are bigger than the wins and competition. Additionally, Dan has a great understanding of how to train athletes and is one of the best technicians when it comes to teaching wrestling skills.
“I’m confident he will employ the talents of all the great coaches we have in our program to keep our tradition of success and excellence going for many years to come.”
***************************
Meet Dan Donovan
Age: 49
Background: Timberlane (1988 grad), Central Conn. State
Wrestling background: Two-time state champ, four-time state finalist at Timberlane, wrestled at Central Conn. State
Coaching background: Timberlane assistant the last 17 years.
Miscellaneous: Son Taylor Donovan wrestled for Timberlane, winning state title in 2017
