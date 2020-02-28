HAVERHILL — Whittier coach Kevin Bradley knew who his team needed to stop if they wanted to beat Winthrop in Thursday’s Division 3 North quarterfinal game.
Maura Dorr.
The junior is already her school’s all-time leading goal-scorer in soccer, is a highly-touted lacrosse recruit and on the hardwood she’s the facilitating point guard and a crafty scorer for the Vikings. But for the first half of Thursday’s game, Grace Efosa and the Wildcats held her to just three points, and had a 24-23 lead heading into the break.
But Dorr wasn’t going to go a full four quarters without leaving her mark.
She scored 13 of her 16 total points in the third quarter to spark a massive Winthrop run, and Whittier had no answer in what ended up being a season-ending 55-39 loss. Dorr’s teammate, fellow junior Lily Pulsifer, picked up the slack with 14 first-half points and finished with a game-high 20.
“We had (Dorr) contained in the first but she did a great job in the second half,” said Bradley. “(Pulsifer) was hitting everything early, so we tried to shut her down, too. So maybe we spread ourselves too thin, but they got on fire and we stalled offensively.”
Efosa scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the first half for the third-seeded Wildcats (16-5), including a four-point play and another step-back three that had the fired-up home crowd on its feet. Sophomores Staci Krafton (14 points) and Aliyah Talley (7 points, 8 rebounds) also had solid games, but the Wildcats only got one point from the rest of its roster.
Dorr also had 14 rebounds for No. 6 Winthrop (15-7), who led 45-34 after the third quarter and quickly pushed the lead up to 15 early in the fourth. The Wildcats also had a scare when Efosa went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the fourth, but she was able to come back in and finish the game.
“I’ve been proud of them all season,” said Bradley. “This was where we wanted to be, we wanted to be a tournament team. So we’ll regroup, and we’ll take a lot of good memories with us.”
EFOSA ALWAYS A WILDCAT
Grace Efosa certainly left her mark on the Whittier Tech basketball court.
The senior from Haverhill finished the season averaging an area-high 23.6 points per game, and will leave having scored 1,356 career points while being selected as a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (2018 MVP).
Up next: Division 1 Providence, where she committed to her sophomore year.
“Grace has had a heck of a career,” said Bradley. “She wouldn’t be going where she’s going if she didn’t have a good career.”
But what may stand out more than all of the points she scored was the fact that she stayed put.
Many talented hoopsters these days — especially ones with D1 offers — have pursued the option of transferring to a prep school. So in a way, Efosa bucked the trend by choosing to stay at Whittier.
“It means an awful lot,” said Bradley. “I think, a lot of times, prep is overrated. And I’m always saying, if you want to get noticed, be the big fish in a small pond. You can go to a good school, schools where there’s three or four good athletes, and you can get lost among them.
“And I think her coming here, like Providence said when they recruited her, you were a big fish in a small pond and we got to see everything we needed to see out of you.”
EFOSA BY THE NUMBERS
Year Games Points PPG.
2016-17 25 369 14.8
2017-18 21 492 23.4
*2018-19 — — —
2019-20 21 495 23.6
Totals 67 1,356 20.2
*Missed season with torn ACL.
Winthrop 55, Whittier 39
Division 3 North quarterfinals
Winthrop (55): Maura Dorr 7-1-16, Lily Pulsifer 9-0-20, Maddie Stiglets 3-0-6, Julia Marccocio 2-0-4, Caroline Earl 1-1-3, Carolyn Kinsella 2-0-4, Polina Bell 1-0-2. Totals 25-2-55
Whittier (39): Molly Deziel 0-0-0, Rachel McGrath 0-0-0, Staci Krafton 3-8-14, Aliyah Talley 3-0-7, Grace Efosa 6-3-17, Nathalia Cintron 0-0-0, Linda Bullis 0-0-0, Danielle Lear 0-1-1, Madison Dawkins 0-0-0. Totals 12-12-39
3-pointers: WI — Pulsifer 2, Dorr; WH — Efosa 2, Talley
Winthrop (15-7): 14 9 22 10 — 55
Whittier (16-5): 10 14 10 5 — 39
