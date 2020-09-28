There is usually a silver lining somewhere.
At first, it was tough to find for Timberlane soccer midfielder Hannah Collins, who missed her entire junior season on the pitch because of double knee surgery necessitated by a genetic condition that damages bones and cartilage.
Collins was coming off a solid sophomore season in which she scored five goals and was a steady contributor in the midfield for the Owls, who went 5-8-4 that year. She was expecting to take a step forward last year as the team marched toward a winning season.
Instead, Collins missed the entire season and the Owls struggled to a 2-14 record.
“Losing Hannah last year was a critical loss,” said Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann. “We really missed her as a player and a leader.”
Said Collins: “It was difficult watching the team go 2-14, definitely not enjoyable. It was frustrating not being on the field.”
However, and this is where the silver lining appears, Collins was with the team helping out all season and, says Baumann “basically became an assistant coach. She is one of the best leaders I have seen in my (13) years in the program.”
The experience assisting the team, if frustrating at times, proved eye-opening and career-inspiring for Collins.
“It showed me how I want to be a coach after college,” said Collins, who was on crutches for six months. “A lot of girls respect me and my opinions and I could see how they listen and adjusted on the field.
“It was tough not being out there but I tried to make an impact in some way.”
Collins didn’t find out about the genetic problem of her knees, a condition suffered by her mother when she was young, until early last year. At first, she considered herself pretty unlucky to inherit it, but now she thinks it may have been a blessing.
“It renewed my love of soccer,” she said. “Now I think I’m lucky it happened. It made me appreciate it more and make me want to coach.”
Although Collins says her knees aren’t quite 100 percent just yet, it didn’t take long for her impact on the field to be felt this fall. She scored the game-winner in overtime as the Owls defeated Salem, 2-1 in overtime.
That, she believes, was a sign of things to come for her team, now 2-0.
“This is a totally different team from last year and I’m very optimistic,” said Collins, who would like to continue playing soccer in college. “We have a lot of underclassmen who improved a lot and a couple of freshmen who are really impressive.”
And, perhaps more important, the Owls have Collins leading the way.
************************************************
Soccer over softball
As a youngster, Hannah Collins was perhaps more known for her talent in softball than soccer and she made an immediate impact on the diamond for Timberlane. A starter as a freshman, she had a breakout sophomore season, hitting an even .500 and shining in the field, whether at shortstop or in the outfield.
But Collins, who also plays basketball and was a captain on the hardcourt last year, leaves no doubt which sport is her favorite.
“I enjoy soccer a lot more,” she said. “There’s so much more action.”
