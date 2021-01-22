Haverhill’s Tyler Nelson had talked about possibly playing basketball in Europe as far back as his junior year at Fairfield University in 2016, when playing professionally became a viable option down the road.
But the NBA’s minor league outfit, the G League, was not only closer but offered a possible path to the senior circuit, the NBA. He played in Greensboro, N.C., and, at the end, Frisco, Tex.
When the Dallas Mavericks decided not to fund their Texas Legends franchise this winter — a shortened 10-game, month-long G League season is planned in a bubble — Nelson was left home to fend for himself.
Mind you, Nelson has nothing against sleeping in his own, 25-year-old bed in Haverhill, across the street from the picturesque fourth hole at Bradford Country Club, or being only three miles from his favorite workout facility, Cedardale.
But not in January.
Well, his dream shot at playing hoops in Europe will begin early next week as the sharp-shooter has signed with the Rostock Seawolves of the German second division ProA League.
Rostock is a seacoast city on the north coast of Germany, about 150 miles from Berlin.
The opportunity had as much to do with luck as it did persistence. A starting guard on first place Rostock (12-4) is out for the first season. The team was looking for a shooting guard who can also play point guard.
“It’s exciting for a few reasons,” said Nelson, who was awaiting a COVID-19 test before leaving on Friday night. “They are a very good team. There is a role for me. Now I have to go there and earn it. I can’t wait.”
Rostock was in the first division a year ago, but finished in last place. As in a lot of sports in Europe, the last place team in the upper division and first place in the lower division, switch places.
Over Nelson’s two seasons in the G League, he averaged 7.3 points and 41.3% from beyond the 3-point line.
As a college star at Fairfield University, he averaged 16.0, 19.5 and 22.2 points per game over his last three years and is the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,172).
At Central Catholic, he was a rare four-year starter, leading the Raiders to three conference championships and a state final appearance as a senior.
Nelson will not only receive a monthly salary, but he will get an apartment and free use of a car through the end of the regular season (April) and playoffs (June). By the way, the team is sponsored by Volkswagon and BMW.
While he doesn’t know any players personally, there are four Americans on the team, all of whom he has heard of.
“I have been in contact with the general manager and coach,” said Nelson. “They said some nice things and that I’ll get a chance to prove myself. That’s all you can ask for.”
Nelson hasn’t played in a full-on, 5-on-5 game since last June in Boston with some college and pro guys. While has been lifting weights and running “religiously,” there won’t be a lot of time to get into a full shape.
He will have a little time as Rostock’s next game isn’t until Jan. 31.
“I know what I need to do,” said Nelson. “I’m very lucky. These opportunities don’t always come about. If I do what I think I can do, it would bode well for getting a contract next year. I’m ready to go. I’ve been ready for a few months, but now it’s really happening.”
