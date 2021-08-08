Frank Drejaj, with his background, knows a thing or two about talented young basketball players.
After all, he played on two state championship teams in New Jersey with Seton Hall Prep and got recruited to Manhattan College, where he played for two years before transferring to UMass Lowell.
At UMass Lowell, Drejaj played for a nationally-ranked team and, in the NCAA tournament, averaged a double-double.
And, for the last three years, he has been an assistant coach at Methuen High while also heading the New England Gladiators AAU program. He’s obviously seen a lot of basketball prospects over the years.
So his opinion bears some weight. And when asked how his son, incoming Methuen High freshman Martin Drejaj, compared to himself at the same age, he doesn’t hesitate one bit.
“He (Martin) is way ahead of where I was as a freshman,” said the older Drejej. “It’s like night and day. His athleticism and knowledge of the game are huge.”
Although he is already 6-foot-1 and projected to grow at least a few more inches, and can play inside, Martin prefers playing point guard.
“I think I can play any position but playmaking is my best skill,” said Martin, who has been playing with the Methuen varsity this summer.
That may be, but Martin has been a big scorer and rebounder while playing for the Gladiators. He is regularly in double figures in both points, has also had several triple doubles and rebounds and, in one game, poured in 30 points with 15 rebounds.
It’s no wonder that several private schools have — unsuccessively — tried to lure him away from Methuen.
With his AAU background, in which he has often played up a level, Martin should be prepared for high school basketball. Moreover, since his father was the coach, he has practiced with the Methuen High freshman since he was a sixth grader.
“I think that really helped me,” he said. “I’ve been able to experience a lot more because of it.”
Martin’s goal as a freshman is a modest one, hoping “to at least start on the JV and play some with the varsity,” and it’s one — with his focus and drive — that should be no problem.
Although he played various sports when he was younger, Martin has been all basketball all the time for the past three years. And it shows.
*****************************
Athletic family
Incoming Methuen High freshman Martin Drejaj comes from an athletic family, with a focus on basketball.
Father Frank Dejaj for Manhattan College on scholarship for two years and then transferred to UMass Lowell, where he played for a nationally-ranked tournament team.
Uncle Anthony Drejaj played for St. Louis University and played in the NIT. He is currently a head coach at Linden High School in New Jersey.
Mother Berenice Perez played volleyball at UMass Lowell.
Younger brother Michael Drejaj is a promising young basketball player entering 5th grade.
