NORTH ANDOVER — Logan Drevitch scored two goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Merrimack men’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over New Hampshire Saturday night at Lawler Arena.
The four-point night for Drevitch was a career-high. Now with 11 points through 15 games, the sophomore eclipsed his nine-point output from his freshman season.
“I had a good offseason but I’m playing with awesome guys,” Drevitch said. “I can’t give enough credit to my teammates.”
“He’s more confident,” added Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “He’s playing with players who can get him the puck back. He’s a really talented offensive player and last year he would put the puck in places, but he wouldn’t get it back so he stopped putting the puck in those places and he was relying more on one-on-one plays. Now he is with guys who can get him the puck back when he puts it in the right place, so his confidence has risen.”
The Warriors dominated the opening 20 minutes, despite having to kill a five-minute power play after senior winger Sami Tavernier was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit from behind.
After the break, UNH’s Chase Stevenson put the Wildcats on the board just 1:51 into the second period.
Drevitch scored his first goal of the game on the power play at the 14:24 mark of the second period to tie the score, but the Wildcats answered right back with a go-ahead goal from Eric MacAdams just 18 seconds later.
Merrimack trailed by one goal entering the third period but came back with a pair of power-play goals in the final 20 minutes.
Robby Griffin was assessed a five-minute major for hitting from behind and then on the ensuing power play, UNH goaltender Mike Robinson was called for a roughing minor which gave the Warriors a 5-on-3 advantage.
It only took Merrimack 26 seconds on the 5-on-3 to score the game-tying goal, off the stick of Tyler Irvine, and then Drevitch gave Merrimack a 3-2 lead 15 seconds later when he beat Robinson one-on-one after Irvine fed him the puck.
“It was a great coaching move not to change those guys up (after the goal),” Borek said. “I was changing them up and they gave me the Heisman, letting me know that they were going to stay out there. Then they scored, and I said it’s just a great call by me.”
Chase Gresock added an empty-net goal for the Warriors, who improved to 4-9-2.
NOTES: Chase Gresock has at least one goal in consecutive games. ... Merrimack had 11 shots on its four power plays and scored three power-play goals. ... Saturday’s win marked the first time all season the Warriors have won back-to-back games following last Friday’s 5-1 win over RPI.
NEXT: Merrimack will travel to UNH tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop. Tonight’s game is a makeup from Friday night.
Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 2
at Lawler Arena
New Hampshire (7-7-1): 0-2-0—2
Merrimack (4-9-2): 0-1-3—4
Second Period: 1. UNH Chase Stevenson 2 (Benton Maass, Anthony Wyse), 1:51 (ev); 2. MC Logan Drevitch 3 (Chase Gresock, Zach Vinnell), 14:24 (pp); 3. UNH Eric MacAdams 1 (unassisted), 14:42 (ev).
Third Period: 4. MC Tyler Irvine 6 (Declan Carlile, Logan Drevitch), 5:56 (pp); 5. MC Logan Drevitch 4 (Tyler Irvine, Declan Carlile), 6:11 (pp); 6. MC Chase Gresock 6 (Logan Drevitch), 19:10 (en).
Shots: Merrimack 16-6-10—32; New Hampshire 7-10-10—27
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 7-8-10—25; UNH Robinson 16-5-7—28
Power Play: Merimack 3 for 4 (11 shots); New Hampshire 0 for 2 (9 shots)
