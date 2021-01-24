The pain of unthinkable tragedy could have consumed Sam Cooper.
The agony of his father’s murder, and losing his brother to cancer two years earlier, could have crushed the Merrimack College football star.
Instead, it forged an unbreakable drive within Cooper, that has him one step from achieving his National Football League dream, and fulfilling the promise he made to the loved ones taken from him.
“My brother Hassan asked to speak to me on his deathbed,” remembered Cooper, who lost his brother to cancer in 2006. “He always wanted to come to America and be a basketball star. We were joking around, and I told him that, one day, I was going to become a professional athlete.”
Three years later, Sam’s father was murdered in Nigeria, where Sam was born.. In their final conversation before his killing, Sam made the same promise.
“We were eating rice and African soup, and my dad asked me if I was going to take over the family business one day,” Cooper remembered. “I told him I was going to be a pro athlete when I grew up. That was the last time I talked to him before he was killed.
“Those two deaths drive me. Adverse situations shape your life. I have been through some very dark times. Since 2009, I’ve been seeing red. It has driven me to fulfill my dream and motivated me to get to where I am today.”
Last week, Cooper was one of 18 senior offense lineman from across all of college football to be selected to the legendary East-West Shrine Bowl, the oldest college football All-Star game in the country, established in 1925. Past participants in the game have included Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.
The honor, along with a trip to the elite Hula Bowl, are major steps towards Cooper’s ultimate goal -- playing in the NFL.
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound offensive guard with a 450-pound bench press has already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s projected by multiple websites as a potential late round pick.
“There have been a lot of struggles,” said Cooper, a graduate student who lives in North Andover. “I’ve battled to achieve something people thought was impossible. But it’s only impossible until it happens. I’m on a mission to achieve the goal I told my brother and father I would accomplish.
“Merrimack College has been amazing to me. Merrimack has been there for me, and it is my honor to represent a school that’s been a blessing for me.”
Merrimack head football coach Dan Curran has no doubt that Cooper should have the chance to play on Sundays.
“Sam had a tremendous playing career here at Merrimack, but his impact on our program was much greater than just his production on game day,” said Curran. “Being selected to the East-West Shrine Game is an unbelievable honor, and one that Sam has without question earned. We are all extremely proud of Sam and look forward to seeing him compete on the biggest stage against the best players in the world.”
FAMILY TRAGEDY
Sam Cooper was born in Nigeria in 1997, the same year his family immigrated from their native Liberia due to the country’s civil war.
Cooper’s family was struck by tragedy in 2006, when Sam’s brother Hassan lost his battle with cancer.
“It was horrible,” said Cooper. “He loved sports, and I told him I would become a professional athlete someday. I didn’t know what sport at the time, but since the day he died I’ve been driven to fulfill that dream.”
Three years later, Sam’s father John was killed in Nigeria.
“It was straight-up murder,” said Sam. “My dad was very successful in Nigeria, and a group of guys killed him to take his money. He was stabbed to death.
“Most 11-year-old kids are worried about getting ice cream or candy. I was facing adversity, and those two deaths changed me. I became a very serious person. The last time I visited Nigeria was my father’s funeral. I told everyone, ‘I’m not returning to Nigeria until I’m successful.’ I’m so motivated to succeed.”
MOVE TO AMERICA, FINDING FOOTBALL
Cooper moved to America with his mother in 2003, and settled in Pennsylvania.
When high school arrived, Cooper enrolled at Archbishop Ryan, the largest Catholic high school in Philadelphia. It was there that Cooper’s football career began in unexpected fashion.
“I was originally a baseball player,” he said. “Freshman year, I accidentally walked into the football locker room. I told them I was looking for the baseball locker room, but the coaches told me, ‘No, you belong here!’
“During my first practice, the coaches asked me what position I played. I told them I had no idea, because I had only ever played ‘Madden’ (video game). But, right away, I knew I was in the right sport.”
Cooper excelled first at Archbishop Ryan, before transferring to Conwell-Egan Catholic (Fairless Hills, Pa.) He earned First Team AA All-Catholic League honors and was named to the Philadelphia City All-Star Game. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.
MERRIMACK COLLEGE STAR
Cooper began his college career at the University of Maine. After a redshirt year and injury trouble, he made the decision to transfer following the 2017 season.
“Maine just wasn’t the right fit for me,” he said. “I was looking for different opportunities. I knew (former Merrimack College defensive lineman) Jessie Jones and talked to him about coming to Merrimack. He told me I would love coach Curran and love playing football here, and I’ve loved every bit of it.”
Cooper joined Merrimack for the 2018 season, appearing in six games. In 2019, he started all 10 games as a guard for the Warriors, earned All-Northeast Conference honors, and was named a team captain,
Next up, Cooper has his eyes set on becoming the first Merrimack College athlete to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle called him, “a rising NFL prospect,” and he is rated one of the top 100 small school NFL prospects by nfldraftdiamonds.com.
“I feel ready for this moment,” said Cooper. “I’m totally focused on the NFL Draft. But even if that doesn’t work out, I’ll look to sign with a team as a free agent. I just want my shot.”
GOING BOWLING
Last week, Merrimack College star and NFL Draft prospect Sam Cooper was selected to the legendary East-West Shrine Bowl, which dates back to 1925. The 2021 rosters features players from national champion Alabama and finalist Ohio State along with semifinalists Clemson and Notre Dame.
Cooper is the second Merrimack College player selected to the Shrine Bowl. The other, Shawn Loiseau (class of 2012), spent time on the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts practice squads.
The 2021 game will not be played, due to COVID-19, but Cooper will participate in virtual training and drills with NFL coaches and members of the NFL operations staff.
“It’s very disappointing that the game was cancelled,” said Cooper. “But it’s a huge honor to be selected to the game. Just because Tom Brady and John Elway and a bunch of other big names have played in the game doesn’t mean a Merrimack College player doesn’t belong. It’s going to be a bunch of virtual work and interviews, and I feel like my interview skills are through the roof.”
Two weeks ago, Cooper played in the Tropical Bowl in Orlando/Kissimmee, Fla.
Next week, he will head to Hawaii to play in the Hula Bowl. That game was founded in 1946, and has featured Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Dan Marino, ex-Patriots star Wes Welker and Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams.
TWITTER: @DWillisET
