A season ago, Haverhill’s Matt Duchemin celebrated winning Massachusetts football’s biggest prize on the Gillette Stadium turf.
Next week, Duchemin will return to Foxboro, with the goal of bringing a second straight state championship to St. John’s Prep.
“Winning a state football title is something I always dreamed of,” said Duchemin. “Now, it’s an incredible privilege to be going back for my second time.”
Duchemin is the lockdown cornerback, go-to receiver and dynamic return man for North champion St. John’s Prep (10-1), which will face South champ Catholic Memorial (11-0) in the Division 1 state title game on Dec. 7 (8 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium.
The game is a rematch of both last year’s Division 1 championship game, and a regular season matchup this Oct. 12, that CM won 34-32.
“This season has been incredible coming off of last year’s state title,” said Duchemin. “Not many people believed we would be heading back to the title game after graduating 26 seniors. I’m so excited to go back and get to start on offense, defense, and special teams.”
Possibly no one has been more crucial to St. John’s success than Duchemin.
As a cornerback, the 6-foot, 190-pounder regularly shadows on the opponent’s top receiver and stifles opposing passing attacks, leading an Eagles defense that allows just 10.5 points per game. He had an interception in the Prep’s Thanksgiving 35-0 shutout of Xaverian.
As a receiver, Duchemin has caught 31 passes for 766 yards and seven touchdowns, all team-highs. He’s also a dangerous return man, running a punt back 90 yards for a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day.
“Matt is the best corner I’ve had in my six years as Prep head coach,” said coach Brian St. Pierre. “He’s a very smooth athlete and, although he’s quiet, he’s a great competitor. Matt’s the type of kid who can impact a game on both sides of the ball and on special teams, and he’s done that for three seasons for us. He’s just a great all-around football player.”
A lifelong Haverhill resident, Duchemin grew up playing youth football and basketball in his hometown leagues. But, when high school arrived, he elected to attend the Prep.
“I went to St. John’s Prep for one reason,” he said. “I wanted to play against the best football teams and talent in the state. I love the school.”
As a sophomore, Duchemin earned starting jobs at cornerback and punt returner for a Prep squad that finished 5-6 and fell to eventual Division 1 state champ Everett in the tournament.
Last fall, Duchemin stepped up as a star at defensive back and returner for the Eagles, who went 10-2 and beat Catholic Memorial, 40-22, in the state title game. The Eagles allowed just 13.5 points per game.
This season, he has continued to dominate as a corner, while also emerging as a go-to weapon for QB Matt Crowley (1,451 yards, 15 TDs passing going into Thanksgiving). Duchemin’s breakout play was a 68-yard go-ahead touchdown catch in the Eagles’ Week 2 regular season win over Central Catholic.
“I believe I’m one of the top defensive backs in the state,” said Duchemin, who also plays varsity basketball. “My speed, quickness, and football IQ are my strengths. On the offensive side of the ball, my hand-eye coordination and speed have led to my success.”
With Thanksgiving now in the books, Duchemin and his squad are fully focused on the Division 1 title game.
“No one believed our defense would be as dominant as it is this year,” he said. “We only had two returning starters from last year’s title team. Our defense is even better this year. We’ve been determined all year to prove a lot of people wrong. (In the title game) I plan on competing and leading my team to a victory.”
Central connection
Haverhill’s Matt Duchemin has helped St. John’s Prep beat rival Central Catholic four times in the last two seasons. But he grew up rooting for one particular Raider player.
Matt’s big brother, Drew Duchemin, played wide receiver for Central Catholic (class of 2016). He was a sophomore on the Raiders’ 2013 Division 1 state title team. Drew was also a talented sprinter who finished sixth in the Eagle-Tribune area in the 110 hurdles (15.73) in 2016.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
