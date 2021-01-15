PELHAM — On Senior Night, Pelham put on a show Thursday night.
The Pythons started five seniors and zoomed to a 29-point first quarter on their way to its second straight win, 64-44 over Campbell.
Pelham lost a talented nucleus of players last year, including standouts Drew Brown and Derek Crowley, but it doesn’t seem to have missed a beat.
Jake Dumont continued his hot outside shooting with five 3-pointers and had 16 of his 19 points in the prolific first quarter while Zach Jones led the scoring with a career-high 25 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter.
Ahead 39-29 at halftime, the Pythons applied the defensive pressure in the final two quarters, allowing just a combined 15 points.
Pelham (2-0) will be back at home Tuesday against Manchester West.
Pelham 64, Campbell 44
Pelham (64): Hegan 0, Bellahrossi 0, J.Travis 0, Strout 1, Cawthron 2, Carroll 2, J.Herrling 3, D.Herrling 5, McGlinchey 7, J.Dumont 19, Jones 25. Totals 23-13-64
3-pointers: Dumont 5
Campbell: 17 12 7 8 — 44
Pelham (2-0): 29 10 7 18 — 64
