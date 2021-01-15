 

PELHAM — On Senior Night, Pelham put on a show Thursday night.

The Pythons started five seniors and zoomed to a 29-point first quarter on their way to its second straight win, 64-44 over Campbell.

Pelham lost a talented nucleus of players last year, including standouts Drew Brown and Derek Crowley, but it doesn’t seem to have missed a beat.

Jake Dumont continued his hot outside shooting with five 3-pointers and had 16 of his 19 points in the prolific first quarter while Zach Jones led the scoring with a career-high 25 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter.

Ahead 39-29 at halftime, the Pythons applied the defensive pressure in the final two quarters, allowing just a combined 15 points.

Pelham (2-0) will be back at home Tuesday against Manchester West.

Pelham 64, Campbell 44

Pelham (64): Hegan 0, Bellahrossi 0, J.Travis 0, Strout 1, Cawthron 2, Carroll 2, J.Herrling 3, D.Herrling 5, McGlinchey 7, J.Dumont 19, Jones 25. Totals 23-13-64

3-pointers: Dumont 5

Campbell: 17 12 7  8 — 44

Pelham (2-0): 29 10 7 18 — 64

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you