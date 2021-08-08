Duncan Robinson: 'Always going to be Miami first'

In the end, Duncan Robinson said NBA free agency became a swift, seamless, successful pursuit, producing the desired outcome, and income.
“It was always going to be Miami first, ‘Let’s try to make something with Miami work, and then we’ll go from there,’ ” he said on his The Long Shot podcast that was released Thursday. “It became clear pretty quickly that Miami was the right situation.”
And a profitable one, with Robinson, coming off of consecutive record-setting 3-point seasons for the Heat, receiving a five-year, $90 million contract at last week's start of free agency.
“Miami was ultimately, for me, felt like it was going to be the best situation because it was something I was really familiar with,” he said. “I felt like I had built equity with an organization, the coaching staff, the front office, the fans even, the city.”
Robinson’s deal was part of an opening free-agency whirlwind for the Heat, one that included agreements with Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, adding those three to the core of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
“For me,” Robinson, 27, said, “I feel like I’m able to be my best when I’m surrounded by really good players. Because I can create space for them, and they can also create space and attention for me. So, I think, the fact that they were aggressive to make something happen, as well as one of their moves being bringing me back, meant a whole lot to me.”
With the Heat less than 10 months removed from an appearance in the 2020 NBA Finals, Robinson said he sees a return to better days, with the Heat swept out of the first round of the 2021 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.
“From where it stands now,” he said, “I think we added some physicality, some toughness, some playmaking, some shot-making, and just a certain grit and toughness. I think, for sure, we’re going to be playing, as Pat Riley likes to coin it, Miami Heat basketball, absolutely.
“I got some muscle in my corner, for sure.”
And some money in his bank, the largest NBA contract, by total value, for an undrafted player.
“Now everything changes,” he acknowledged, “because you go from the guy who’s been outperforming his minimum contract for the last two years, to now I have heightened expectations, which I should. Somebody gets paid X-amount of dollars, a certain amount of expectations should come tied in with that.”
Robinson said based on contracts received last offseason by similar 3-point specialists, he was confident about his market, even as a restricted free agent.
“Honestly, I never really got to the point where I was stressed,” he said. “One because I felt good about the situation from the jump, and maybe that’s my naivete. . . Or two, maybe it was that I just had a certain level of confidence that there was a mutual respect between Miami and myself that we could make something work.”
He said he celebrated his deal with takeout Mexican, after a congratulatory FaceTime session with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
“As of right now,” Robinson said, “my life has not really changed at all, other than people just now know how much money I make, very publicly, or am going to make, ‘cause I haven’t made any of it yet.
“They’re congratulating me on now having money, which is just such a weird concept.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.