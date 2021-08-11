The goal became clear to Lawrence’s Victoria Morales early in elementary school.
“I fell in love with basketball in second grade,” said Morales. “I knew from that moment that my goal was to play Division 1 college basketball and earn a scholarship.”
That dream is about to become a reality.
Morales has committed to play basketball for the University of New Hampshire. The Proctor Academy postgraduate-to-be announced her decision last week.
“It feels amazing,” said Morales. “I felt an immediate connection to UNH. The team plays at a fast pace, which is my style of play. And UNH is close to Lawrence, which makes it a lot easier for my family to watch me play.”
Now fully recovered from a torn ACL in her right knee that required surgery and more than a year of rehab, Morales returned with a bang this winter.
The fiery 5-foot-7 point guard average 15.4 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals per game for Proctor, which saw its seasons shortened to nine games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was named All-Lakes Region League first team.
She entered the summer ranked the No. 5 college basketball recruit in New England, and No. 2 guard, by Prepgirlshoops.com and the No. 31 prospect in the Northeast by Negirlsrecruiting.com.
Morales said she chose UNH over Division 1 programs including the University of Rhode Island, Kent State, Sacred Heart and the University of Albany.
She will soon join a long list of local girls basketball greats that went on to play at UNH. That includes Kris Kinney (Pinkerton), Sue Ryan (Methuen), Jean Marie (Giarrusso) Burr (St. Mary’s of Lawrence) and Allison Godfrey (Haverhill).
“I had been in contact with (UNH) for a couple of months,” said Morales. “After we did the unofficial visit, I noticed that they attended all of my (AAU) games during the month of July.”
“I felt like I made a connection with the coaching staff, and the team made me fell welcomed during my visit. I chose the school I felt was right for me, and that’s why I’m staying close to home.”
DYNAMIC COMEBACK
Morales exploded onto the scene for Proctor, averaging over 14 points each of her first two seasons. Her coach then was former Central Catholic standout Junior De La Hoz, also from Lawrence.
She was first team All-New England Prep Class C as a freshman and All-NEPSAC as a sophomore.
Morales’ career was derailed, however, when she suffered a torn ACL in July of 2019, which ended her 2019-20 season long before it started.
She underwent surgery that August, and just a day later began documenting her recovery on her Twitter page. Less than a month later, she posted video of a light workout on a stationary bike, and five weeks removed from surgery came video of her using a leg press machine.
RETURN TO COURT
After a season watching from the bench, Morales returned with a bang this past winter.
Despite a bulky knee brace, Morales tallied a season-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in a win over Wilbraham & Monson.
But while she can score, Morales views herself as a playmaker first.
“I consider myself a true point guard,” she said. “I’ve been told by many coaches that I’m a leader on the floor and that I have an open vision to involve my teammates. I have great court vision, passing, playmaking and aggressiveness.”
She spent much of the summer training with her AAU team, the New England Lady Rivals with trips including Alabama and Indiana.
With her college plans already locked up, what are Morales’ goals for her final season with Proctor?
“My goals are to reach 1,000 points and 500 assists,” she said. “I also want to have no excuses, practice hard and win games.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Morales by the Numbers
Lawrence’s Victoria Morales can do it all on the court at point guard for Proctor Academy.
Year Pts. Asst. Rebs.
2017-18 14.8 4 6
2018-19 14.2 6 5
2019-20 Missed season (torn ACL)
2020-21 15.4 6 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.