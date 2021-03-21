After missing all of last year following surgery on a torn ACL, North Andover senior Sydney Schwalm was just happy to be back on the slopes.
“I feel great and I’m just really happy that we’re having a (ski) season ... I’m having a lot of fun,” said Schwalm prior to the season. “I just want to enjoy it.”
Schwalm, our 2021 Ski MVP, certainly must have enjoyed it once the season got underway. She won all four meets during the regular season in convincing fashion and had the fastest time in the giant slalom at the Interscholastic Meet before crashing while leading in the slalom.
In the first slalom race of the season, Schwalm came down the hill in a stunning time of 20.17 and placed first by a whopping five seconds, an incredible performance which had some coaches question the validity of it.
Regardless, Schwalm became just the second girl skier of this century to win every regular season race, the only other being North Andover’s Maria Cavallaro in 2017.
“Sydney just had a fantastic season,” said veteran coach Jerry Marchegiani. “It’s too bad there wasn’t a state meet this year. She would have been right up there.”
This year was the second time that Schwalm placed first in the North Shore Ski League’s regular season, the other being as a sophomore in 2019. She was third as a freshman.
After the ski season, Schwalm hardly takes it easy. She’s a three-sport athlete and she will once again compete with the swim team in the Fall 2 season as a diver and finish it off in the spring with track, where she runs the hurdles and runs in relays.
Meanwhile, she is a top student, with a weighted GPA over 4.0 while taking two AP classes and she is striving to attend a top academic school with Cornell, where her father Mark graduated and was on the ski team, as her first choice.
Jane Freund
North Andover Senior
Two-time repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Consistently in top five in races with a best finish of second. Came in sixth in Interscholastic Race. Strong slalom skier. Trains at Wachusett. Very athletic. Also plays volleyball for Knights and runs track in addition to pole vaulting. Younger sister, Mia, a promising skier as an eighth grader.
ADAM PAYNE
Pentucket Junior
Made dramatic splash in North Shore League for Haverhill co-op team. Finished second in three of four races and placed first in the other. Came in strong runner-up spot in Interscholastic Race. Skis for Wachusett Ski Club. Previous Tri-State slalom champ, qualified for U14 and U16 Eastern championships. Groveland resident. Also plays football and baseball for Pentucket.
Henry Hartford
Pentucket Sophomore
Formed dynamic one-two punch for Haverhill co-op team along with Adam Payne. Consistently in top five. Finished fourth at Interscholastic Race. West Newbury resident. Son of Newburyport coach Terry Hartford. Skis for Suicide 6 in Vermont. Coaches younger skiers. Very competitive. Strong lacrosse player. Also plays football, ran cross country last fall.
CHRIS BENNETT
Pinkerton Sophomore
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Improved upon remarkable freshman season. Finished first at state in slalom after taking sixth last year and came in fourth in giant slalom. Placed first for Astros in every boys race. Eastern Nationals qualifier. Started skiing at Pat’s Peak, currently races for Franconia Ski Club. Avid mountain biker when not skiing. Also likes to snowmobile. Graduated sisters Katelynn and Emma skied for Pinkerton.
Segev Moritz
North Andover Senior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Mr. Consistency. Finished sixth twice and seventh in regular season meets and took sixth in the Interscholastic Meet thanks to a great race in giant slalom. Also a consistent contributor in cross country and track. Trains and races at Crotched Mountain. Sister Liat a freshman on ski team and younger brother, 6th grader Oser, also skis. Avid participant in robotics. Travels with family yearly to Israel to visit relatives. Will study computer science in college.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Sonjae Kim, Soph.
Haverhill — Mia Gustafson, Sr.; Paul Parachajuk, Jr.; Emily Miller, Frosh.; Charlie Greenberg, Sr.
North Andover — Mia Muse, Sr.; Ryan Radulski, Jr.
Pinkerton — Ava Sezgin, Soph.
Timberlane — Ryan Healey, Jr.; Aiden Ericco, Soph.
Windham — Grace Porcaro, Frosh.; Elizabeth Martin, Sr.
SKIING MVPs
2021: Sydney Schwalm, North Andover; 2020: Jacob Kuczynski; 2017-19: Jason Denoncourt, Andover; 2016: Nicole Gonya, Pinkerton; 2015: Lauren Sullivan, Windham; 2014: Dan Lannan, Pinkerton; 2013: Nicole Taylor, Windham; 2012: Kerry Christopher, Andover; 2010-11: Nick Sherman, Andover; 2009: Emily Husson, Pinkerton; 2007-08: Julia Redman, Timberlane; 2006: Kara Kimball, Haverhill; 2004-05: Alex Zahoruiko, No. Andover; 2003: Matt Marchegiani, No. Andover; 2002: Stephanie Sweeney, Andover; 2001: Shannon Worth, Masconomet; 2000: Adrienne LeClair, Masconomet; 1996-99: Caitlin Carey, Masconomet; 1995: Monique Morneault, Haverhill; 1994: Meghan Carey, Masconomet; 1993: Heather MacLean, Masconomet; 1992: Rick Breen, Haverhill, and Amy Heseltine, Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.