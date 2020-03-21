LIST here not for paper
Luis Mauricio, Lawrence, Sr., 106
Jimmy Glynn, Central, Central, Soph., 106
Ben Davoli, Haverhill, Soph., 113
Matt Adams, Salem, Sr., 126
Ethan Ford, North Andover, Sr., 132
Mike Glynn, Central, Sr., 138
Codey Wild, Timberlane, Soph. 132
Nick Pallaria, Timberlane, Jr., 138
Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill, Sr., 145
John Vazquez, Lawrence, Sr., 145
CJ Brown, Methuen, Sr., 170
Elias Maita, Andover, Sr., 160
Jack Mackiernan, Pinkerton, Soph. 160
Conor Maslanek, Pelham, Jr., 195
Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton Sr., 182
Beau Dillon, Salem, Sr., 220
Josh Ozoria, Salem, Sr. 285
Dillon battles the pressure, repeats at New England
As a New England champion as a junior, the pressure was on Beau Dillon this year.
Not only did he move up a weight class to 220 pounds, but he was a marked man at every tournament he attended.
But Dillon, our Eagle-Tribune Dimmy Gavriel MVP, was more than up to the challenge. After losing to New England finalist Sterling McLaughlin in the Blue Devil Classic back in December, he never lost again and was rarely challenged. When it was all over, he won 56 straight matches to finish 58-1 and was a two-time New England champion.
And he gave a sigh of relief.
“There was a lot of pressure on me to win again,” said Dillon. “I’m just glad I won. It would have been a letdown if I hadn’t won.”
When he was younger, Dillon’s main sport was football. But things began to change when he dropped 70 pounds as a sophomore and started enjoying success on the mat. Not only did he have a two-year record of 111-6, but he only got taken down once over the last year and a half.
“He is proof that if you put in the effort, you can achieve anything,” said Salem coach Nick Eddy last year, and it was just as true this year.
Dillon’s tremendous success over the last two years did not go unnoticed. He got considerable interest from college coaches, and in December signed a scholarship to wrestle for Division 1 Edinboro University.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Kelvin Davila, Sr., 152; Jonathan Davila, Soph., 145; AJ Heidtke, Jr., 285; Sean Ballou, Jr., 170
Brooks — Jack Breen, Jr., 145, North Andover
Central Catholic — Nate Vachon, Sr., 145; Matt Shaw, Sr., 152; Anthony Mears, Jr., 220
Greater Lawrence — Aden Ranno, Jr., 126; Amauris Gomez, Jr., 160; Augustin Reina, Soph., 145
Haverhill — Steven Wise, Sr., 152; Jay Levy, Sr., 285; Edgar Feliciano, Sr., 132
Lawrence — Eric Sanchez, Sr., 220; Davidson Theosmy, Soph., 120; Angel Miranda, Soph., 182
Methuen — Michael Crowe, Soph., 113; Dom DeMaio, Jr., 152; Anthony Romano, Jr., 182; Joe Gangi, Jr., 138
North Andover — Jack Carbone, Jr., 195
Pelham — Evan Haskins, Sr., 170; Nick Carroll, Sr., 182
Pentucket — Trevor Kumada, Frosh., 126; Nic Williamson, Jr., 145; David Gil, Soph., 220; Chris Legacy, Jr., 152
Phillips Academy — Arnav Bhakta, Soph., 106, Andover
Pinkerton — Dom Robinson, Jr., 120; Will Brown, Sr., 195; David Hammond, Jr., 138
Salem — Ryan O’Rourke, Soph., 106; Matteo Mustapha, Frosh., 132; George Boudreau, Jr., 138
Timberlane — Konrad Parker, Soph., 113; John Leavitt, Sr., 126; Chris Lund, Sr., 220; Cooper Kelley, Soph., 182; Adam Marquis, Sr. 145
Whittier — Jeremias Collazo, Jr., 160; Erickson Rivas, Jr., 285; Anthony Moran, Soph., 220; Lukas Rousseau, Jr., 120
Windham — Payton Sills, Sr., 126; Sam Oakes, Soph., 113; Aiden Williams, Frosh., 106; Matt Sullivan, Sr., 152
LUIS MAURICIO
Lawrence, Senior, 106
Four-year wrestler. Finished season 45-12. Won 90 matches his last two years. Half of his losses were at higher weight trying to help team. Sectional runner-up. Came in third at Division 1 state meet. Won two matches at New England in tough weight class. Two years all-MVC. Quick and aggressive, dangerous to wrestle. Captain and one of hardest workers on team. Self-motivated. Headed to four-year college, hopes to major in electrical engineering.
Jimmy Glynn
Central, Sophomore, 106
Built on strong freshman campaign. Began season with a bang, placing first at Blue Devil Classic and then Sons of Italy Tournament. Came on strong in postseason, finishing 53-7. Took fourth at New England. Nearly upset New England champ Zach Soda of Burlington, losing 3-2. Salem resident. Third of great Glynn family, following Tyler and Mike. Often wrestled up a weight class or two to help team in dual meets.
BEN DAVOLI
Haverhill, Sophomore, 113
Mr. Reliable in dual meets. Finished terrific season with 56-10 record, with two losses coming to Chelmsford New England finalist Evan Kinney. Won titles at Wilmington, Ashland, Timberlane and Concord tourneys. Determined and aggressive at start of matches. Dedicated, year-round wrestler, works out at Smitty’s Barn. Will wrestle freestyle at Fargo this summer. Comes from baseball-playing family. Solid student with 3.4 GPA.
Matt Adams
Salem, Senior, 126
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Very competitive. Lets results on mat speak for themselves. Energetic and prone to make unorthodox moves. Finished season 54-8. Owns career record of 175-33. Three-time Division 1 and MOC champ. Finished first in rugged Ridgefield tournament. Former football and lacrosse player. Two-year captain. Competes for Doughboy. Relentless attacker, entertaining to watch.
Codey Wild
Timberlane, Sophomore, 132
Built on excellent freshman season. Two-time Division 1 champion and MOC winner. Captured titles at Timberlane and Essex tournaments. Finalist at Lowell Holiday Tournament. Defeated Eagle-Tribune All-Star Ethan Ford at New England Tournament. One match from placing at New England. Finished 42-8. Year-round wrestler at Smitty’s Barn. Will wrestle freestyle at Fargo with New Hampshire team. Sister Cailey a 3-sport athlete at Timberlane. Avid fisherman.
ETHAN FORD
North Andover, Senior, 132
Four-year starter peaked at end of his career. Definite bright spot for struggling North Andover team. Reached all of his goals -- sectional champion, state finalist and All-State placer. Division 2 state champion and All-State runner-up. Finished season with 47-6 record with 30 pins and one technical fall. “He was really focused and driven to have a good season,” said coach Larry Coughlin. Wants to wrestle in college. Outstanding two-year starting goalie in lacrosse.
Nick Pallaria
Timberlane Junior, 138
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeated as Division 1 champion and MOC winner, dominating both tournaments. Finished season at 43-8. Took titles at Cumberland and Essex tourneys. Took second at Timberlane Tournament after wild bout with 145-pound New England champion Jake Nicolosi of Haverhill. Aggressive style, doesn’t hold back. Younger brother of captain Antonio Pallaria, who wrestles at Castleton University. Also plays football and baseball.
Mike Glynn
Central Catholic, Senior, 138
Enjoyed one of best seasons in Central Catholic history, finishing second at New England with 56-2 record. Lost in finals to three-time champion and All-American Ryan Jack of Danbury. Three-time New England placer, came in third at 120 as junior. Two-year record of 107-8. Aggressive wrestler, wastes no time going for pins. Honor roll student, boasts 4.4 GPA with SAT score of 1,440. Salem, N.H. resident. Younger brother Jimmy finished fourth at New England at 106.
JAKE NICOLOSI
Haverhill, Senior, 145
Capped tremendous season and career as 145-pound New England champion. Finished 41-2 despite missing three weeks with knee injury. Finished as Haverhill’s all-time win leader with 177-31 record. Always working for a pin. Dedicated offseason wrestler who goes all-out in practice and meets. Two-year captain admired for his work ethic. Wants to wrestle in college. Younger brother Brent, a promising youth wrestler, will be Hillie freshman next year.
JOHN VAZQUEZ
Lawrence, Senior, 145
Made dramatic improvement in career. No youth experience, was winless as freshman and had losing record as sophomore. Peaked as senior, compiling 46-8 record. Framingham champion. At his best against good competition. Defeated Division 2 state champ Nate Vachon of Central Catholic in last match to give Lancers stunning dual-meet upset. Team captain with great work ethic. Didn’t miss a practice in four years. Strong baseball player as middle schooler.
ELIAS MAITA
Andover, Senior, 160
Became Andover’s first sectional and Division 1 state champion. Finished 3-2 at New England, losing two heartbreakers. Undefeated for first seven weeks of the season. Incredibly hard worker, never gives up. Finished season 48-5. Named Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner. Boasts 4.33 GPA, scored 1430 on SATs. Wants to study chemical engineering, wrestle in college. Younger brother, Yasser, also wrestles for Andover.
JACK MACKIERNAN
Pinkerton, Sophomore, 160
Came on strong in postseason. Placed first in Division 1 meet, second in MOC. Came in sixth at New England, losing tough 1-0 and 4-2 decisions in final matches. Finished 36-8. Won MOC as freshman. Younger brother of graduated standout Tyler Mackiernan, now coaching at Bedford. Strong student and role model. “Jack is tough as nails like his brother (and) a student both on the mat and in the classroom,” said coach Dave Rhoads. Plays fullback and linebacker in football.
CJ BROWN
Methuen, Senior 170
Captain and team leader. Undefeated in dual meets. Won titles at Framingham, Wakefield and Oliver Ames tourneys. Finished season with 54-6 record. Sectional champ and Division 1 finalist. Aggressive wrestler who never gives up. Went 3-2 at New England Tournament and collected his 100th win. Mother, Noreen, was head of wrestling boosters. Might wrestle in college. Will major in business administration. Co-captain and No. 2 player on Methuen golf team.
Sterling McLaughlin
Pinkerton, Senior, 182
Third year as Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished 44-2. Boasts 121-10 record in three years. Three-time champion at Division 1 state meet and MOC. Finished second at New England. Finished first at Blue Devil Classic at 220, handing Beau Dillon only loss of year. Relentless wrestler. Father, Josh, a former head wrestling coach at Manchester Central. Student of the sport, likes to study films of his matches. Will wrestle at Norwich University next year.
Conor Maslanek
Pelham, Junior, 195
Enjoyed the greatest season in Pelham history as sophomore and was better this year. Undefeated in regular season and Division 3 state champion for second straight year. Placed first at MOC. Finished second in New England, losing in overtime to Mt. Anthony All-American Sam Wilkins. Had overall record of 53-1, 102-3 record for last two years. Powerful weightlifter with terrific strength, improved technique. Rarely tested. Recorded 36 pins, had just two decisions during regular season.
JOSH OZORIA
Salem, Senior, 285
One of the most improved heavyweights in New England. Champion of Division 1 and MOC tourneys. Also first at Blue Devil Classic and Nashua South tourneys. Took sixth in New England, wrestling in two overtime matches. Finished season with 56-8 record. Slimmed down from 340 pounds as sophomore. Outstanding football player. Named All-New Hampshire Division 1. Selected to play in CHaD football all-star game.
WRESTLING MVPs
DIMMY GAVRIEL AWARD
2017-19: Connor McGonagle, Timberlane; 2016: Dylan Barreiro, Pinkerton; 2015: Fritz Hoehn, No. Andover; 2013-14: Christian Monserrat, Methuen; 2012: Zach Bridson, Timberlane; Ryan O’Boyle, Central; 2011: Nick Lawrence, Timberlane; 2009-10: Isaiah Williams, Haverhill; 2008: Trevor Dearden, Salem and John Sughrue, Methuen; 2007: Derek Sickel, Timberlane; 2006: Aaron Kalil, Salem; 2005: Shawn Fendone, Central; 2004: Joey Fendone, Central and Phil Moricone, Pinkerton; 2003: Joey Fendone, Central and Nick Dalicandro, Salem; 2001-02: Matt Smith, Timberlane; 2000: Luis Piantini, Greater Lawrence and Eric Bradley, Timberlane; 1999: Matt Smith, Timberlane; 1997-98: Jay Holder, Timberlane; 1996: Brian Williams, Salem; 1995: Brian McLaughlin, No. Andover; 1994: Paul DiGiantommaso, No. Reading; 1993: Dimmy Gavriel, Timberlane; 1992: David Leonardo, Haverhill; 1991: Dan Alicea, Methuen; 1990: Jeff Lee, Methuen; also 1981: Al Belanger, No. Andover
