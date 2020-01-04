Putting together our Athletes of the Decade was a tall task.
Our area schools produced a ton of talent in the 27 sports and we were determined to keep this prestigious. No co-winners here.
For some sports, that can be a nightmare. Baseball, for example, legitimately had five stars who were brilliant: North Andover’s Sebastian Keane (Northeastern), Mike Weisman (Columbia) and Brandon Walsh (UMass); and Central’s Dom Keegan (Vanderbilt) and Steve Hajjar (Michigan).
The decade runs from 2010-19. We didn’t include athletes who graduated in the Class of 2010 so that eliminated some greats like Central’s Sultan of Swat Carson Desrosiers and Andover sprint champion Christopher McConnell.
It was a decade area sports fans can never forget.
We had league champs, sectional champs, state champs, New England champs and even national champs (high school and college). We produced a slew of big-time collegians.
In a nutshell, the 2010s were mighty good to us. So thank you Nicole Boudreau, Erick Duffy, Abby Sullivan, E.J. Perry, Tyler Nelson et al.
You are on the clock, 2020s!
FALL SEASON
FOOTBALL
E.J. PERRY, Andover ‘17
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time MVP. Made mockery of area records. Senior year: 231 of 401 passing, 3,398 yards, 47 TDs, 12 interceptions. Also 147 carries, 1,006 yards. Scored 14 TDs. Career marks: 8,754 passing yards, 114 TD passes, both second all-time in state.
Eagle-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year as a junior. Earned scholarship to BC where he was second-string two years. Transferred to Brown where this fall he led 1-AA nationally in total offense (367.8 yards per game) and was runner-up for Ivy Offensive MVP honors.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
LIAM KIMBALL, TIMBERLANE ‘16
In the 31 years we’ve named Eagle-Tribune MVPs in boys cross country, he’s the only harrier to win it outright twice.
He was the two-time Division 1 state champ while his father Mark (Timberlane 1976-77), grandfather Norman (Sanborn, 1952) and uncle Dean (Timberlane 1975-76) were also divisional state champs.
As a senior at Meet of Champions, placed second at Nashua (5K) in 15:37.3. At UMass Lowell this fall placed 16th at the America East Meet.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MAGGIE MULLINS, ANDOVER ‘12
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. As senior, runner-up at Division 1 EMass. meet (18:41, 5K ) and third at Division 1 All-State.
At 5K Nike Northeast regional in Wappinger Falls, New York, finished sixth in 18:58.3. Placed third at EMass. Division 1 (18:52, 5K) and fourth at All-States (16.58, 2.9 miles) as a junior.
Had bests of 5:05.89 in mile and 10:51.04 (2nd all-time in area) in 2-mile. Earned scholarship to BC.
BOYS SOCCER
MIKE SKARBELIS, NORTH ANDOVER ‘14
Unstoppable as a senior: 41 goals, 11 assists for 21-1 Division 2 North finalists. Eagle-Tribune MVP. Complete Tribune records go back through 1993 and nobody else has cracked 40 goals. Tallied 70 goals, believed to be a school record, and 23 assists for his career.
“Without question, the best goal scorer North Andover has ever had,” coach Kyle Wood said at the time.
Scored 38 career goals at New England College, where he was captain and first-team all-conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
ELAYNA GRILLAKIS, CENTRAL CATHOLIC ‘18
Only three-time MVP in 31-year history of our award. Earned All-American honors as a senior. Lowell resident set CCHS records for goals in a season (35), career goals (91), career assists (72). Led Raiders to a stunning 57-2-2 mark her last three years including an unbeaten state championship season as a junior. Part-time starter for Providence with six career goals.
FIELD HOCKEY
RACHEL LANOUETTE, WINDHAM ‘14
One of 19 three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in the sport in the last 34 years. Our MVP as a senior. Led Jaguars to three straight Division 2 finals appearance and one title. A four-year starter at Windham and at Brown, where she a two-year captain and twice was named second-team All-Ivy.
Her sister, Windham sophomore Amy, was our MVP this fall.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ABBY SULLIVAN, METHUEN ‘17
The 5-foot-11 Sullivan transferred in from North Middlesex Regional and enjoyed two unforgettable years at Methuen. Two-time Eastern Mass. All-Scholastic, two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and our MVP as a senior.
That fall she averaged 19.5 kills per match to carry Methuen to a 21-2 season, the best year for the Rangers as far back as our records go (31 seasons).
This fall the UNH sophomore middle blocker was second-team all-conference with an America East leading 112 blocks in 93 sets.
SWIMMING
MAGGIE D’INNOCENZO, ANDOVER ‘13
In four brilliant years, won all eight individual events at Division 1 States and seven relays. The other relay? Second place.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Qualified for four events at 2012 Olympic Trials.
Set state records for: 500 freestyle (4:51.63), 200 IM (2:02.02), 400 free relay (3:27.71) and 200 medley relay (1:47.66).
Ranked the No. 32 recruit in her senior class, swam at USC then Texas. Her brother, Nick (AHS ‘09), was a multi-time All-American at Texas.
GOLF
CONNOR GREANLEAF, WINDHAM ‘14
He wasn’t lacking for competition as Windham’s James McKee (Army) was also a three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP an Pinkerton’s Lauren Thibodeau (Louisville) was also a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. But Greenleaf was both.
Was twice MVP with the Jags and also at Central Catholic before transferring.
Won consecutive individual N.H. Division 2 state titles, drubbing the field by 8 strokes as a senior.
WINTER SEASON
WRESTLING
CONNOR McGONAGLE, TIMBERLANE ‘19
Did it all: 3 New England titles, 4 New England finals appearances, 3-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. Three-time New England champs are inducted into the New England Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Four-time All-American, highlighted by firsts at Freshman Nationals and Junior Nationals in Virgina Beach. Now wrestles at 133/141 for Division 1 Lehigh.
BOYS HOCKEY
ZACH SANFORD, PINKERTON ‘13
Picking a boys hockey MVP can be difficult with all the transfers to prep schools and Juniors, but he had quite a three-year career with the Astros.
Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior, when he scored a whopping 36 goals and 69 points to lead Astros to state title. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a junior. Had 66 goals in three years before opting for Juniors.
Rugged 6-foot-4 power forward starred at BC and last winter helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup. In 127 NHL games, Sanford has 15 goals and 23 assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
AMANDA CONWAY, METHUEN ‘15
One of the great scorers (boys or girls) in Massachusetts history.
Scored 86 goals as a senior (breaking 39-year-old state mark by P.J. Murphy of Pittsfield High boys team), 66 as a junior and 52 as a sophomore.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and our overall female athlete of the year as a senior.
At Norwich, she’s been a national champion and Division 3 National Player of the Year. She has 94 goals (9th in NCAA women’s history for all divisions) and 54 assists in 93 games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TYLER NELSON, CENTRAL CATHOLIC ‘14
Even as a waifish freshman, it was immediately obvious this kid from Bradford could play.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP (3-time Super Team). The first sophomore named Christmas Tourney MVP.
Scored 1,443 career points with 230 3-pointers and an 86-17 overall record at Central. He set Fairfield’s career scoring/3-pointers records (2,032; 293) and is averaging 6.7 points a game in the NBA’s G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NICOLE BOUDREAU, ANDOVER ‘12
It would be hard to argue that Boudreau isn’t the greatest high school girls basketball player in area history. A three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and a Parade All-American as a senior, she carried Andover to three straight Division 1 state titles.
The 5-10 guard scored area record (boys and girls) 2,200 career points.
The Eagle-Tribune began giving out its Sportsman of the Year in 1965 and Boudreau is one of only two high schoolers honored.
Four-year starter at BC, scoring 1,258 points with 253 3-pointers. Won ACC’s prestigious Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship.
BOYS WINTER TRACK
MIKE O’DONNELL, METHUEN ‘13
Four-time Eagle-Tribune MVP overall and twice in indoor track. As a senior placed 10th in mile at New Balance Nationals (4:14.88) and won All-States in 4:15.81. Ran fifth fastest time in New England history with a 2:27.22 1,000 meters.
Ran a 4:02.03 in mile at UConn, where he was a captain.
GIRLS WINTER TRACK
SAIGE TUDISCO, PENTUCKET ‘18
As a senior in All-State competition, placed fifth in hurdles and high jump and second in pentathlon. The Eagle-Tribune MVP set 12 school records that winter including high jump (5-5), long jump (18-1.5), hurdles (8.51) and pentathlon (3,229).
As a junior, placed third in high jump at All-States while placing in three events at Division 4 States. Our MVP twice in spring track. Haverhill resident now competing at UNH.
GYMNASTICS
OLIVIA BOGACZYK, PINKERTON ‘13
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and twice our MVP (2010-11). Won bars at States three years in a row. Placed second in all-around at States as a junior and sophomore and won it as a freshman (36.05). Also won beam and bars that winter. Level 10 gymnast.
Earned full academic scholarship to UNH, where she competed. Has coached the last four years with Granite State Gymnastics, which her father owns.
SKIING
JASON DENONCOURT, ANDOVER ‘19
Three-time Eagle-Tribune Skier of the Year. Four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-State champion in both the slalom and giant slalom as a junior. Placed second in slalom as a senior. As a sophomore was second in the slalom and won the GS.
Boys honoree as 2019 Merrimack Valley Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of Year.
SPRING SEASON
BOYS TRACK
ERICK DUFFY, NORTH ANDOVER ‘17
Smashed area (15-8), state (16-0) and New England (16-9) pole vault records, topping off at 17-1 to win New Balance Nationals. That may be greatest performance ever by a local trackster.
Won Bishop Award as our three-sport athlete of the year and the Eagle-Tribune Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Ran a 14.10 to win the 110 hurdles at All-States. That’s No. 2 time in area history.
Duffy is a junior captain at Harvard. Last spring he soared 17-9 vs. Yale.
GIRLS TRACK
WILESHKA SAMUEL, METHUEN ‘16
For 30 years (since 1990), we’ve named spring track MVPs for girls and for boys. Samuel is our only three-time honoree.
As a junior, set area records of 12.17 in the 100 meters and 24.94 in the 200 (since beaten by Andover’s Delia Barbanti). As a senior at New Englands she placed second in the 200 and fifth in the 100. As a junior at New Englands she was third in the 200 and seventh in the 100.
Ran as a freshman at Central Connecticut, winning the Northeast Conference Meet 100 in 12.04 and anchoring the champion 4x100 team.
BASEBALL
MIKE WEISMAN, NORTH ANDOVER ‘11
Eagle-Tribune MVP as a senior and a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Went 25-7 in four-year career with 252 strikeouts over his last three seasons.
The big lefty was also a force at the plate, batting .423 with 34 RBIs and 29 runs as a senior and .417, 20 RBIs and 17 runs as a junior.
At Ivy power Columbia, was honorable mention All-Ivy as a senior relief pitcher.
SOFTBALL
KAYLA MALONEY, PHILLIPS ‘13
After transferring from Central Catholic, Maloney was a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP, setting PA career records for strikeouts (425) and home runs (17).
Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a sophomore at Central, too.
A captain at Columbia, where the Windham native lettered for three years as a pitcher-utility player.
BOYS TENNIS
CONNOR AULSON, PENTUCKET ‘17
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and four-time Tribune All-Star. Led Sachems to four straight CAL titles. Made North Open individual finals and team finals as a senior. Beat Andover star Andrew Imrie twice in North Open individual competition.
All-conference singles player last two years (No. 4, No. 6) at Bentley.
GIRLS TENNIS
LAURIE-MAUDE CHENARD, ANDOVER ‘15
Made Eagle-Tribune All-Star three times, all with a different doubles partner.
As a senior, teamed with Paige Webster to win state open title and lead Golden Warriors to state team title.
The doubles duo went 24-0 and those titles were believed the second in school history (boys or girls). The others were in 2007 girls (team) and doubles team of Rikki Sartor and Kristin Black.
Boys Lacrosse
RYAN AUGER, PINKERTON ‘19
Three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and only four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in boys lax since we started team in 2000. Led Astros to state titles in 2018-19 and four state finals berths.
Tallied school-record 453 points and led Astros to 75-9 career record. Bryant recruit from legendary Hampstead lax family. Sister Lily (PA ‘20) has also committed to Bryant.
Girls Lacrosse
LAUREN HILLER, NORTH ANDOVER ‘16
Only four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in girls lacrosse since we started team in 2000. Our MVP as a senior when 22-4 Knights made Division 1 state final. She had a 5.12 goals-against average that spring. Led Knights to three straight North titles.
Already a 2.5-year starter at UMass Amherst, where she has a 39-10 career record with an 11.26 goals-against-average.
Boys Volleyball
ANDY HENRIQUEZ, LAWRENCE ‘15
Two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP. As a senior led 17-3 Lancers to North semifinals with 645 assists and 120 kills. The year before he starred for 19-4 North finalist club.
He was a two-year captain. His brothers, Anibal and Jeyson, were our co-MVPs in 2013. Andy, a 6-3 setter, was third-team all-conference last spring at Lasell.
About the winners
