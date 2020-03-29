What more is there to say about the brilliant career of Phillips Academy star Dallion Johnson?
The Bradford resident is our Eagle-Tribune boys basketball Player of the Year for the second straight season, adding another honor to the resume of one of the best players ever from the region.
Having already committed to play his college basketball in the Big 10 at Penn State, Johnson delivered his best season yet in 2019-20.
This winter, the 6-foot-3 senior guard led the area in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game, and 3-pointers with 74. He also grabbed 5.8 rebounds and added 3.1 assister per game, on his way to becoming the second player from the Eagle-Tribune area to win Gatorade Massachusetts boys basketball Player of the Year.
The only other local player to win that honor was fellow Bradford resident Tyler Nelson of Central Catholic, who is also the last player to repeat as Eagle-Tribune boys hoops MVP (2013-14).
Johnson also took home MaxPreps.com Massachusetts Player of the Year and was co-NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year this season. He was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a freshman and sophomore before earning his two MVPs.
Some of his highlights from this winter were scoring 31 points — and hitting 9 3-pointers — in a win over Deerfield Academy and tallying 28 points with seven 3s in a victory over Thayer Academy.
Johnson finished his career as Phillips Academy’s all-time leading scorer with 1,598 career points, and hit 281 3-pointers in four varsity seasons. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
“Four years ago, he chose Phillips because he wanted to challenge himself,” said Big Blue coach Terrell Ivory. “I’ve watched him continue to learn and get better each year. It’s so great to see people recognizing the body of work that he has put together over the last few years. Penn State is not only getting a great student-athlete, but also an amazing kid that has been a role model.”
Past Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball MVPs
2019: Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Haverhill; 2018: Luis Reynoso, Lawrence; 2017: Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence; 2016: Keith Brown, Pelham; 2015: Wabissa Bede, No. Andover; 2013-14: Tyler Nelson, Central; 2012: Zach Karalis, No. Andover; 2011: Jimmy Zenevitch, Central; 2009-10: Carson Desrosiers, Central; 2008: Billy Marsden, Central; 2007: Stephen Savage, Salem; 2006: Jonathan Cruz, Central; 2005: Hector Paniagua, Lawrence; 2002-04: Chris Vetrano, Andover; 2001: Joel Gil, Central; 2000: Tommy McLaughlin, Andover; 1999: Scott Hazelton, Central; 1998: John Jacobs, Central; 1997: Brian Bettano, Methuen; 1996: Richie Barden, Methuen; 1995: Matt Gibson, Andover; 1994: Kirk Stockwood, Andover; 1993: Mike Roberts, Andover; 1992: Sean Ryan, Andover; 1991: Rigo Nunez, Lawrence; 1990: Tom Quinlan, Haverhill; also 1981: Juan Castillo, Greater Lawrence
SUPER TEAM
Kyle Rocker
Andover
6-2, Sr., Guard
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Scored 19.1 points per game, third in area. Hit 43 3-pointers. All-MVC. Scored season-high 36 points in win over Chelmsford. Finished career with 1,165 points. Member of National Honor Society. “His growth as a person and player is second to none,” said coach Dave Fazio. Father Kazi and uncle Kwam starred for Haverhill High basketball.
George Smith
Brooks
6-3, Jr., Guard
Second in area in 3-pointers (73). Averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Salem resident. All-ISL first team. Scored 22 points in NEPSAC Class B semifinal win. Has 10 Division 1 scholarship offers. Eagle-Tribune All-Star last winter for Central Catholic prior to transfer. Scored 1,350 on SATs. “ He was terrific at both ends of the floor this year,” said coach John McVeigh.
Xavier McKenzie
Central Catholic
5-8, Soph., Guard
Stepped into go-to role for Raiders and averaged 18.3 points per game. Point guard made 37 3-pointers. All-MVC. Scored season-high 28 points in wins over North Andover, and Haverhill in tourney. Hit six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points in win over archrival Andover. Averaged 6.9 points as freshman. “He (was) definitely our go-to guy,” said coach John Walsh.
Brandon Goris
Lawrence
6-0, Sr., Guard
“He’s one of the best guards in the state,” said coach Jesus Moore. “He’s a guy we could always rely on to make a play when it mattered.” All-MVC. Scored 13.8 points a game. Averaged 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals a game. Scored 20 points in tourney win over Andover and season-high 21 points against Billerica. Moved to Lawrence from Bronx, N.Y., in seventh grade.
All-Stars
Aidan Cammann
Andover
6-6, Soph., Forward
“He’s potentially the best big man in Andover High history as long as he stays all four years,” said coach Dave Fazio. Power forward averaged 14.7 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. Scored season-high 23 points in win over Dracut and 22 points in victory over North Andover. All-MVC. Averaged 2.7 points as freshman. Led defense that allowed 53.5 points a game.
Jeremiah Mejia
Greater Lawrence
5-7, Sr., Guard
Repeat All-CAC. Averaged 15.1 points per game. Hit 43 3-pointers. Scored season-high 33 points, with five 3-pointers, in win over Northeast. Twice scored 27 points in victories over Mystic Valley, hitting six 3s in the second. Two-year co-captain. Averaged 12.2 points a game as junior. “He was really the heart and soul of our team,” said coach Eddie Araujo.
Elijah Haas
Haverhill
5-8, Jr., Guard
Let Hillies to best record (14-7) and first back-to-back state tourney berths since 2005. Averaged team-high 11.6 points per game. First-year varsity player. MVC All-Star. Scored 16 points in win over Methuen and season-high 18 points against MVC champ Lowell. “He was our energy guy and made us a faster team,” said coach Souleymane Wane. “He surprised everyone this year.”
Gabriel Zorrilla
Lawrence
6-3, Jr., Forward
“He’s as good of a rebounder as there is in the state,” said coach Jesus Moore. Averaged 13 rebounds and 14.5 points per game. Had 15 double-doubles. Led Lancers to second straight Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic title, scoring 16 points in title game. Scored career-high 34 points against North Andover. All-MVC. Averaged 5.9 points as sophomore.
Mitchell Crowe
Methuen
5-8, Jr., Guard
Hit 70 3-pointers, third in area and most for public school player. Scored team-high 14.3 points a game. Had nine 3s and scored 34 points in win over Greater Lawrence. Made six 3s for 20 points in win over Tewksbury. Team co-MVP. All-MVC. Averaged 11.4 points with 38 3s as sophomore. Brother Michael standout wrestler. Sister Claudia Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star.
Derek Crowley
Pelham
5-9, Sr., Guard
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Point guard averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Had eight 20-point games. Notched 22 points and 10 assists in win over Hanover. Led Pythons to Division 2 quarterfinals before season was cancelled. “Derek is a warrior who will fight you every play,” said coach Michael Larson. Twin brother Michael was Pythons’ defensive stopper.
Drew Brown
Pelham
6-2, Sr., Guard
Missed nine games due to injury, but returned to average 18.8 points in 13 games, fourth best in area. Had seven 20-plus point games, including season-high 28 against Laconia. Hit 39 3-pointers. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as sophomore (17.0 ppg). Had impressive dunk in D2 tourney opener. Played last winter at Bradford Christian. Will play basketball at Endicott College, where brother Keith is all-time leading scorer.
Peter Cleary
Pentucket
6-3, Sr., Forward
All-CAL. Averaged team-high 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Scored season-high 26 points against league champ Newburyport. Quad-captain. “He’s a difficult matchup who could score inside or out,” said coach Ed Hickey. Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback (1,715 yards, area-high 22 TD passing) and pitcher (5-2, 0.99 ERA). Will do post-grad year at New Hampton.
Trevor DeMinico
Salem
6-0, Sr., Guard
Averaged 14.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Had seven 20-plus point games, including season-high 28 against Trinity. Four-year varsity player. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as sophomore (13.5 ppg). “He’s a dynamic player who can impact the game in a variety of ways,” said coach Rob McLaughlin. Baseball outfielder (.403 average last spring) will play at Endicott. Varsity golfer.
Dylan Khalil
Sanborn
5-10, Jr., Guard
Scored 18.1 points per game, sixth best in area. Hit 57 3-pointers. Tallied season-high 35 points in win over Kingswood and 29 points in victory over Oyster River. Averaged 12.0 points with 23 3s as sophomore. Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP as sophomore battled injury this past fall. Freshman brother Jared averaged 9.6 points and hit 13 3s in eight varsity games.
Anthony Couture
Whittier
5-8, Sr., Center/Forward
Finished second in area in scoring (19.3 ppg) after averaging 7.2 points as junior. Despite height, averaged 9.5 rebounds per game and excelled as low-post defender. Had 30 points and 15 rebounds in win over Greater Lowell. Scored 31 points in win over Ipswich. All-CAC. “ Multiple coaches told me he was the hardest player in the league to face,” said coach Dave Charbonneau.
Joey DaSilva
Windham
6-1. Jr., Guard
Transferred from Bishop Guertin. Finished fourth in area in 3-pointers (62) and seventh in scoring (team-high 17.0 ppg). Averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Scored season-high 31 points in win over Merrimack. Hit buzzer-beater as time expired to beat Bedford. “He loves hoop and has an insatiable attitude to win,” said coach E.J. Perry. One of seven children.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Michael Slayton, Sr., forward; Charlie McCarthy, Sr., guard
Brooks — Matt Costantino, Sr., forward, North Andover
Central Catholic — Anthony Traficante, Sr., center; Nate Godin, Jr., forward
Fellowship Christian — Benjamin Parker, Sr., forward
Greater Lawrence — Wander Languasco, Sr., guard; Antonio Valenzuela, Sr., forward
Haverhill — Phillip Cunningham, Jr., guard; Jeremyah Phillips, Jr., forward
Lawrence — Jeremiah Melendez, Sr., forward; Angel Herrera, Sr., forward
Methuen — Andrew Lussier, Jr., forward; Kevin Garcia, Sr., forward
North Andover — Aidan Heim, Sr., center
Pelham — Drew Brown, Sr., guard; Matt Crowley, Sr., guard; Jake Dumont, Jr., guard
Pentucket — Peter Lopata, Sr., guard
Pinkerton — Justin Dunne, Jr., center; Jimmy Flynn, Jr., guard
Presentation — Kerwin Lebron, Jr., guard
Salem — Michael Ference, Sr., forward; Alex Devir, Sr., forward; Adan Ayala, Jr., guard
Sanborn — Tyler Lovely, Sr., forward;
Timberlane — Bob Olson, Jr., forward; Kyle Ventola, Sr., forward
Whittier — John Tricoche, Jr., guard
Windham — Riley Desmarais, Sr., guard; Matt Logue, Sr., forward
