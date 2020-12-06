Methuen junior Freddy Coleman is not the type to sit back and bemoan an unfortunate situation.
When the coronavirus pandemic called off the outdoor track season, Coleman hardly slacked off with his training. Instead, he picked it up and focused and, as a member of the New England Elite Track Club, worked on his speed by running virtual races.
The time off from formal competition proved well worth it for Coleman, who came into the cross country season plenty prepared for an excellent campaign, which is exactly what he had.
Coleman, our Eagle-Tribune MVP, placed first in six of seven dual meets, and usually by a large margin. He came 36 seconds in front of the defending MVC champion from Lowell. At the Frank Mooney Invitational, Coleman won his division, finished 13th overall and had a fine time of 16:29 on the 3.18-mile course.
“Freddy just had a great season,” said Methuen coach Kevin Alliette. “I thought he’d have a good year with the work he puts in. He is one of the most dedicated runners I’ve ever coached.
“He eats and sleeps running. Running is what he does, and he loves to compete and win.”
Coleman, who has a strong finishing kick that he uses to his strategic advantage, now has his sights set on competing on the track, aiming to get his mile time down near 4:20.
MITCHELL CROWE
Methuen Senior
One of the top all-around athletes in the region. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball known as long range sharpshooter. Plays libero in volleball. Excelled in only second year of cross country. No. 2 runner behind Runner of Year Freddy Coleman. Ran superb 15:55 on home course to finish second in big win over North Andover. Finished in top four finishers in every meet, taking second three times. Captain. Fought through IT Band injury that limited training.
LUKE BRENNAN
Pinkerton Junior
Eagle-Tribune Runner of the Year in 2019. A year-round runner, Brennan has his eye on school record 9:16.90 in the 3,200 meters. Brennan was clocked in 9:39 as a freshman while also running a 4:30 in the 1,600 meters. Came in fifth at Meet of Champions as sophomore with sensational school record 15:35.4. Off to solid start before season suspended by coronavirus. Was clocked in 15:49 twice on Pinkerton’s 3.0-mile course. Ultimate goal to win a state title in cross country.
STEPHEN CONNELLY
Pinkerton Senior
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Made immediate impact last year after moving back to Chester from California. Formed great one-two punch with junior Luke Brennan. Off to great start before season suspended by coronavirus. Finished first in terrific dual meet with Windham.. Clocked in 15:41 on Pinkerton home course — 11th best time on course. Brother of Nico Sevilla-Connelly (PA ‘16), who was UNH’s No. 1 runner. Only second year running cross country. Father ran at Fordham.
JARED KHALIL
Sanborn Sophomore
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star built on strong freshman campaign. No. 1 runner for Indians all fall. One of top two sophomores in New Hampshire. Was third at Division 2 state meet with excellent 16:06.9 time at Derryfield Park and came in 15th at Meet of Champions for second straight year. Middle school state champ in eighth grade. Older brother Dylan a senior and former E-T Runner of Year. Younger brother Tyson a freshman standout.
MICHAEL KillioN
Windham Junior
Likely the most improved runner in the region. Ran a 23:10 for 5K as a freshman, clocked in 15:52 this year. Finished sixth in Division 2 state meet and followed that with career-best 15:52 as Windham’s top runner at Meet of Champions in ninth place, pacing the Jaguars to third. His MOC time was a minute faster than in 2019. Improved with every meet this fall. Has passion for the sport in only second year.
ROHAN RAI
Windham Senior
Windham’s No. 1 runner and repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Helped lead Jaguars at Meet of Champions and their best season ever. Finished fourth in Division 2 race with 16:12.3 at Derryfield Park, came in 17th at Meet of Champions. Ran personal-best 5K time of 15:46 in dual meet. Strong at various distances. Holds four school records in track. Terrific student. Named Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month for November.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Matt Serrano, Jr.
Central Catholic — Matt Giannasca, Sr.; Evan Tremblay, Jr.
Haverhill — Collin Daugherty, Jr.; Joe Bourcy, Soph.
Methuen — Jason Dibble, Jr.
North Andover — Matt McDevitt, Jr.; Luke McGillivray, Frosh.
Pelham — Ryan Bellahrossi, Sr.
Pentucket — Colin Costa, Sr.
Pinkerton Academy — Ethan Charles, Jr.
Salem — Jackson Mazejka, Sr.
Sanborn — Tyson Khalil, Frosh.; Dylan Khalil, Sr.; Owen Stocker, Sr.
Timberlane — Ben Bozek, Frosh.; Ryan McClure, Sr.
Windham — Trey Gonzalez, Sr.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY MVPs
2019: Luke Brennan, Pinkerton; 2018: Dylan Khalil, Sanborn; 2017: Joe Gagnon, Pinkerton; 2016: Cam Starr, Pelham; 2014-15: Liam Kimball, Timberlane; 2013: Phil Parent, Pinkerton; 2012: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2011: Tony Anzivino, Pinkerton; 2010: Kevin MacPherson, Pinkerton; 2009: Jared Reddy, Methuen; 2008: Chris Pietrocarlo, Pinkerton; 2007: Eric McDonald, Pentucket; 2006: Pat Fullerton, Haverhill; 2005: Jared Samuel, Londonderry; 2004: Vinny Olsen, Londonderry; 2003: Erik Donohoe, Masconomet; 2002: Phil Shaw, Andover; 2001: Matt Haley, Masconomet; 2000: Patrick Moulton, Pelham; 1999: David Barrett, Londonderry; 1998: Brian Astell, Pinkerton; 1997: Todd Swenson, Londonderry; 1996: Joe Letourneau, Londonderry; 1995: Jason Vanderhoof, Timberlane; 1994: John Mortimer, Londonderry and Matt Downin, Pinkerton; 1993: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1992: John Stanley, Pinkerton; 1991: Peter Wefers, No. Andover; 1990: Creaghan Trainor, Central; 1989: Tom McColley, Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.