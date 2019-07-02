Pinkerton boys lacrosse coach Brian O’Reilly admitted that something wasn’t quite right with Ryan Auger.
The Astros’ senior attackman was feeling the effects of shoulder surgery that ended his football season and forced him to miss the basketball season.
“Psychologically, I think that bothered him a little bit and he didn’t have quite the same snap in April,” O’Reilly said on May 31, amid Pinkerton’s state playoff run. “But, it’s back.”
Any sign of injury or issue was gone by the crucial part of Pinkerton’s season, as Auger led the Astros to their second straight Division 1 state title, pouring in points and breaking records along the way to becoming the first ever three-time Eagle-Tribune boys lacrosse MVP.
Auger, headed to play at Bryant next year, ended the season with 123 points (area best), scoring 57 goals and assisting 66. He became the all-time leading scorer in Pinkerton’s storied history when an assist against Andover pulled him to 436 career points.
He added plenty more, including 11 goals in the playoffs, two of which came in the Astros’ 14-12 win over Bishop Guertin in the title game. Prior to that contest, Auger had said in an interview that all his individual honors meant far less to him than bringing home a second straight championship.
After that win, Auger simply said, “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
Auger has followed in the line of his father Marty (former PA player and current assistant coach), and cousins (Tom, the 2009 Eagle-Tribune MVP and Jeff, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star). His sister, Lily, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star this year. It’s a family affair through and through, something in which Ryan said he takes great pride.
Having kept the family tradition going, become the scoring record holder in a program like Pinkerton’s and capped off his career with back-to-back titles, he ought to feel quite a lot of pride as one of the best lacrosse players to come through the area.
EAGLE-TRIBUNE ALL-STARS
CJ Puglisi
Andover, Sr., Goalie
Tri-captain made 156 saves, stopping about 59% of the shots he faced. Finished his career with 343 saves. Named first team All-MVC as one of two goalies selected. Best performance came in 11-2 win over Chelmsford (10 saves, 82% save percentage), after Andover had lost 10-3 to Chelmsford earlier in the year. Works at Cormier Youth Center for Andover Youth Services. Will play lacrosse at Springfield College, where his father and Andover coach Wayne Puglisi played for Keith Bugbee, who will coach CJ as well.
Michael Hughes
Brooks, Sr., Long stick midfield
Andover resident scored 12 goals and delivered five assists as a long stick midfielder to earn first team All-ISL honors. Two-year captain for both Brooks lacrosse and hockey teams. Eagle-Tribune All-Star lacrosse player in 2018 and hockey player in 2019. Awarded Brooks’ senior class Male Athlete of the Year Award. Will play lacrosse at Providence College next year.
NICK FULGIONE
Brooks, Sr., Midfield
North Andover resident and team captain was named first team All-ISL for the second straight season after posting 25 goals and 15 assists. Received the ISL Award of Excellence for multi-sport contributions and sportsmanship, as well as the program’s Robert Best Award for dedication and love of the game. Also played football and wrestled for Brooks. Will continue lacrosse career at Franklin & Marshall University.
David Olsen
Central Catholic, Sr., Goalie
Salem resident finished with 190 saves, stopping shots at a 67% clip as Central allowed 5.09 goals per game. Finished his career as a four-year starter with 971 saves at a 63% clip. Named MVC Player of the Year and first team All-Conference. Carries a 3.95 GPA and is a student ambassador at Central. Will play lacrosse with his teammate Ryan Finneran at St. Anselm College next year.
Ryan Finneran
Central Catholic, Sr., Defense
Anchored Central’s defense which allowed double-digit goals in a game just twice, once in the regular season and once in the playoffs. Andover resident picked up 75 ground balls and had 279 for his career as a four-year starter. Named first team All-MVC. Also plays football and captained the hockey team. Has a 3.75 GPA and participated in math league. Will join Olsen at St. Anselm College next year.
Ryan Slattery
North Andover, Sr., Defense
Two-time captain and North Andover’s leader on defense. EMLCA All-American. Four-year starter and first team All-MVC. Always tasked with defending opposition’s best offensive player. Not limited to defense, contributing 17 assists and four goals this year. Three-year starter for North Andover’s football team, captaining this year’s championship-winning squad. Will play lacrosse at St. Anselm College next year.
Mike Roche
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
North Andover’s captain and team MVP. Tallied over 50 points this year for more than 200 in his career. Four-year starter and four-time first team All-MVC. Three-time Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star. Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive lineman, recording the game-ending sack in the title game for North Andover’s Super Bowl winning football team. Headed to play for perennial power and 2017 national champion University of Maryland lacrosse program.
Jack Chace
North Andover, Jr., Midfield
Junior captain. Led team in scoring with 70 points (43 goals and 27 assists). Big-game player scored five goals in three straight games, an overtime win over Burlington, a two-goal win over Masconomet and a two-overtime win over Chelmsford in the Division 1 North playoffs. Also had six assists over that three-game stretch. First team All-MVC. Member of Division 2 indoor track state champion 4x400 relay team, which broke a school record (3:24.81) at New Balance Nationals.
Devyn Tucci
Pelham, Sr., Midfield
Pythons team captain scored 25 goals and chipped in 25 assists to total 50 points on the season. Named first team All-New Hampshire Div. 3. Helped Pelham to an unbeaten regular season and scored a team-high four goals in the Pythons’ 15-5 Division 3 state championship game loss to Hopkinton. Set to attend Southern New Hampshire University in the fall.
Kevin Kershaw
Pentucket, Sr., Attack
All-CAL. Late bloomer smashed Pentucket’s single-season scoring record with 94 goals in first year as a starter, adding 16 assists to finish with 110 points. Scored seven goals on seven different occasions. Key piece in helping lead Pentucket to 16-4 season and CAL Kinney Division championship. Also had six goals against North Reading and Lynnfield and five goals against Boston Latin and Gloucester. Plans to attend UMaine.
Mason Drouin
Pinkerton, Jr., Midfield
Creative force from midfield was Pinkerton’s highest scoring middie with 86 points (55 goals, 31 assists), good for fourth on the team. The next-closest midfielder had 35 points. Scored five goals, including the winner and the final dagger in Pinkerton’s 14-12 state championship win over Bishop Guertin. The five goals in the title game tied his season-best. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hockey and Pinkerton’s leading scorer this past year. Committed to play lacrosse at Bryant University.
Gennaro Marra
Pinkerton, Sr., Midfield
A star on faceoffs, Marra won 300 of 439 draws for a 68.3% clip. Didn’t limit himself to only performing at the X, notching 18 goals and 17 assists to rank second among Pinkerton’s midfielders in points. Went 22 of 30 on faceoffs and scored two goals in the state championship win over Bishop Guertin, spurring a late comeback. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football as a defensive back and honorable mention in hockey. Will play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire University next year.
Matt Licata
Timberlane, Jr., Attack
Notched 52 goals and 23 assists, bringing his career points tally to 223 and helping Timberlane mark its first year in Division 1 with a trip to the state tournament. Scored seven goals in a game twice this season. Named to the Under Armour All-American New England Highlight team for the second year running. Played football up until this year. Honor roll student and high honors throughout this past year. Committed to play lacrosse at the University of Utah, a program that just finished its first year in Division 1.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Alex Trottier, Sr., Attack; AJ Clark, Sr., Defense; John Marshall, Jr., Defense
Brooks — Ben Gill, Sr., Midfield
Central Catholic — Fran Pino, Sr., Defense; Zach LeTendre, Sr., Midfield/Face-off; Connor Finneran, Jr., Midfield; Michael Finneran, Jr., Midfield
Haverhill — Dryden Fisher, Jr., Attack
Methuen — Connor Bryant, Jr., Midfield; Joey Silverio, Jr., Attack/Midfield
North Andover — Matt Niejadlik, Sr., Attack; Keegan Hughes, Jr., Attack; Ethan Ford, Jr., Goalie
Pelham — Evan Haskins, Sr., Attack; Charlie Katin, Jr., Midfield
Pentucket — Pat Dillon, Sr., Defense; Matt Keeves, Sr., Attack
Pinkerton — Owen McCormack, Sr., Attack; Tom McGarrahan, Sr., Midfield; Jack Sweeney, Jr., Goalie; Hunter Drouin, Soph., Attack
Timberlane — Jack Gray, Sr., Attack; Cody Fleming, Jr., Midfield
Whittier — Luke Iamele, Jr., Midfield
Windham — Jake Rust, Jr., Attack; Nate Levine, Soph., Midfield
All-time MVPs
2017-18: Ryan Auger, Pinkerton; 2016: Brett Dattilo, Pinkerton; 2015: Matt Moody, No. Andover; 2013-14: Jake Lisauskas, Pinkerton; 2012: Cody Carbone, No. Reading; 2011: Zach Tulley, Pinkerton; 2010: Andrew Ouellette, Central; 2009: Tom Auger, Pinkerton; 2008: Bobby Dattilo, Pinkerton; 2007: Dave Brochu, Pinkerton; 2006: Steve Boyle, Pinkerton; 2004-05: Jim Connolly, No. Andover; 2002-03: Brian Boyle, Pinkerton; 2001: Bill Klotz, Pinkerton; 2000: Paul Lord, Pinkerton
