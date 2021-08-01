It was a truly ground-breaking year for the Timberlane boys lacrosse team.
The Owls advanced to the state championship game for the first time in program history, making the Division 2 title game and finishing with an 11-8 record.
Now, Billy Savage becomes the first Timberlane player to earn Eagle-Tribune boys lacrosse Player of the Year,
Savage, a dominant senior defender, becomes just the third player not from Pinkerton (14) or North Andover (3) to win Eagle-Tribune MVP since the award was established in 2000, and the first since 2012.
“Billy was the best defender on the field for both teams in every game,” said Owls coach Ken Blaszka. “He put so much work and effort into his craft every day.”
Savage led an Owls defense that surrendered just 5.5 goals per game this spring, and just 3.8 goals a game over the season’s final eight contests including the Division 2 title game.
Savage was named All-New Hampshire Division 2 Defender of the Year. He was also team MVP and was named to the New Hampshire/Vermont Lion’s Cup Byrne All Star Game.
Savage was also the starting goalie for the Timberlane soccer team, and a top student. He was a member of the National Business Honors Society, was named a NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award Gold Scholar and he earned numerous scholarships.
Next, Savage will play lacrosse for defending NCAA Division 2 National Champion Le Moyne.
“We wouldn’t have made the state championship game without him,” said Blaszka.
Jackson Burns
Central Catholic, Sr., Defense
All-MVC first team. Endicott College recruit. “He was the field general of our defense,” said coach Chris Piatelli. “Jackson did it all.” Led Raiders that surrendered just 8.5 goals per game. Excelled while limiting Tewksbury to three goals. Scored two goals. 5-10, 180-pounder. Starting linebacker and running back for MVC Division 1 champion football team. Rushed for 63 yards and TD in MVC Cup Final.
Shane McGonagle
Haverhill, Sr., Midfield
Six months removed from knee surgery, returned to scored team-highs in goals (21) and ground balls (43). “He played the entire season in a large knee brace and he played most games with a limp and his knee was swollen after every game and practice, but he refused to sit out,” said coach Ted Dimando. All-MVC first team. St Jospeh’s College recruit. Starting receiver/defensive back in football. Ran indoor track.
Ethan Schena
Methuen, Sr., Goalie
Made 184 saves for season. Turned in season-high 21 saves in 5-3 loss to Central Catholic, 19 stops against North Andover and 14 saves in win over Tewksbury. All-MVC second team. Team MVP. Belmont Abby recruit. “Schena was our leader on the defense and stepped up against every team we faced,” said coach Christopher Reusch. Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star scored 11 goals as senior and 15 as junior.
John Drew
North Andover, Sr., Goalie
Stopped 171 of 259 shots for .660 save percentage. Averaged 13.2 saves per game, including season-high 17 saves in win over Central Catholic and 15 saves in wins over Andover and Methuen. All-MVC second team. Team MVP. Wheaton College recruit. Led Knights to Division 1 North semis. “We won games because of his performances between the pipes,” said coach Steve Zella. “He’s one of the best goalies in the state.”
Jack Roche
North Andover, Sr., Defense
A towering presence at 6-foot-6 and 260-pounds. Starter since freshman year. Often matched up against opponent’s top scorer. “Jack was a huge asset for us down the stretch, intimidating opponents with his massive presence,” said coach Steve Zella. Eagle-Tribune football All-Star offensive/defensive lineman. Amherst football recruit. Brother of former Eagle-Tribune football/lacrosse All-Star Mike Roche.
Seamus O’Keefe
Pentucket, Sr., Midfield
All-CAL. EMass All-Star. Led Pentucket in points with 14 goals, 23 assists. Scored three goals in state tournament game against Triton. Notched career-high seven assists in win over Amesbury. “Seamus is a throwback two-way midfielder that never comes off the field,” said coach Dan Leary. Three-sport athlete was Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer and quad-captain in indoor track. Will play soccer at University of Scranton.
Hunter Drouin
Pinkerton, Sr., Attack
Tallied 61 goals and 26 assists in 19 games for Division 1 semifinalists. Scored season-high seven goals in win over Concord. Scored five or more goals six times. All-NH Division 1 first team. US Lacrosse All American. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as sophomore (55 goals). Colgate recruit. Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star (seven goals). Brother of former Eagle-Tribune hockey/lacrosse All-Star Mason Drouin.
Riley Spellman
Pinkerton, Jr., Midfield
All-NH Division 1 first team. Second on Astros in goals (32) and assists (19). Held without a goal in just two games all season. Scored season-high four goals against Exeter. Tallied three goals in four different games, including win over Salem and against eventual state champion Bishop Guertin. Scored once in Division 1 semifinals. Also started as freshman and excels on defensive end.
Spencer Deane
Salem, Sr., Midfield
“Spencer was the heart and soul of our team and will be greatly missed,” said Salem coach Jay Molloy. Tallied team-high 26 goals and 21 assists in just 13 games. Scored four goals in overtime win over Goffstown. All-NH Division 1 honorable mention. Will play lacrosse at Caldwell University (N.J.) Two-time Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star hockey goalie. Had 1.92 GAA this winter for Division 1 finalists.
Eric George
Timberlane, Jr., Forward
First-year varsity player tallied team-high 56 goals. Scored eight goals in Division 2 semifinals, sending Owls to first ever state championship game. Added seven goals in quarterfinals win over Hollis-Brookline and season-high 10 goals in first round victory over Alvirne. Was held without goal just twice all season. NH Division 1 second team. Member of Owls golf team.
Nate LeVine
Windham, Sr., Attack
Recruited to play for perhaps the most legendary program in college lacrosse, Syracuse University. “It really means a lot to go to Syracuse. I’ve been going to their games since I was child. I am excited to work as hard as I can and get the opportunity to play in the dome,” said LeVine. This spring scored 48 goals and added 48 assists. Excelled in win over Timberlane. As sophomore tallied 24 goals.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Colin MacLean, Sr., midfield; Anton Pace, Sr., midfield
Central Catholic — Billy Ryder, Sr., attack; Hunter DeLonais, Sr., midfield
Haverhill — Ty Lescord, Frosh., midfield
Methuen — Will McKinnon, Jr., attack; Michael Soucy, Jr., midfield; Joey Pinto, Jr., defense
North Andover — Grant Willoe, Sr., midfield; Ryan Clunie, Sr., faceoffs; Tyler Fay, Soph., defense
Pelham — Jimmy Langenfeld, Sr., defense
Pentucket — Evan Napolitano, Soph., defense; Aidan Tierney, Jr., midfield; Cam Smith, Soph., goalie
Phillips — Will Rickards, Sr., goalie (Andover)
Pinkerton — Declan Turner, Sr., defense; Mason Barbone, Sr., attack; Cole Franks, Frosh., faceoff
Salem — Eli Lumb, Sr., attack
Timberlane — Jack Noyes, Sr., midfield; Joe Shivell, Jr., defense
Windham — Alex Ryan, Jr., attack; Sawyer Hall, Sr., midfield
