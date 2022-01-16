Emerson Lund
Andover, Sr., Defense
“Emerson was the backbone of our team,” said coach Jim Saalfrank. “He started the season off playing center-midfield and then moved to center-defender to anchor the defensive line.” All-MVC. Helped Golden Warriors allow just 21 goals, with six shutouts. Scored one goal, in win over Lowell, and had eight assists. Three-year varsity player. Played freshman season at St. John’s Prep.
Nik Previte
Andover, Jr., Midfield
Scored team-high 10 goals. Had pair of two-goal games. Scored winner in victory over Lawrence and lone goal in playoff game. Notched three goals on headers. All-MVC. Quad-captain. “Most of our offense went through him as the distributor,” said coach Jim Saalfrank. Forward for hockey team. Brother Anthony Previte, an Eagle-Tribune soccer All-Star last fall, plays for WPI.
Ian Maresca
Central Catholic, Jr., Forward
All-MVC. Eastern Mass. All-Star. Led Raiders in goals (12) and points (17). Tallied two-goal games in wins over Haverhill and Lowell. Scored in first 10 seconds of state tournament win over Revere. “Ian created difficulty for all defenses,” said coach John Sears. “He’s a terrific ball handler and finisher.” Brother Luke Maresca also standout for Raiders (8 goals this fall).
Owen D’Agata
Central Catholic, Sr., Goalie
Recorded five shutouts. Allowed just 22 goals, leading Raiders to 12-4-4 record. Made season-high 15 saves against BC High, 10 stops in win over Andover and 10 saves in 1-0 overtime loss in Division 1 Round of 32. MVC Division 1 Goalie of the Year and Eastern Mass. All-Star. “You were almost guaranteed to see a highlight save from Owen every game this season,” said coach John Sears.
Drew Roberts
Haverhill, Sr., Defense
“He was our captain and did it all for us every game,” said coach Souleymane Wane. “He played center-back and was so versatile.” MVC All-Star. Helped Hillies allow more than two goals just three times all season. Two-year varsity player. All-MVC track standout took second in 600 (1:28.13) at MSTCA Large School Invitational in December, is member of 4x400 relay and ran 2:16.15 800.
Brayan Salguero
Lawrence, Sr., Midfield
Led Lancers to five wins, the program’s most since 2009. Three-year captain. Would have been four-year varsity starter had 2020 not been cancelled due to COVID-19. “He played every minute of every game this season,” said coach Edgar Escalante. “He was the only player on our team that didn’t take a sub.” Recorded two goals and five assists. All-MVC. Was MVC All-Star as sophomore.
Jonathan Diaz
Methuen, Sr., Midfield
“Jonathan has a terrific eye for the goal and a great scoring touch,” said coach Henry Marin. Delivered breakout season with team-high 14 goals and added four assists. Scored hat trick in win over Dracut and two goals in wins over Haverhill, Chelmsford and Dracut. Didn’t score in COVID-shortened junior year. Team MVP. All-MVC. Eastern Mass. All-Star. Two-year varsity player.
Ethan Donahue
Methuen, Sr., Goalie
MVC Division 2 Goalie of the Year. All-MVC. Turned in five shutouts and allowed just 21 goals in 19 games. Made 108 saves, including season-high 10 stops against Lowell and eight saves in tie with rival Andover. “He was our shot-stopper who stepped up time after time,” said coach Henry Marin. Francisco Narganes Coaches Award winner. Will play soccer at Regis College.
Jonathan Bono
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-Scholastic. MVC Division 1 MVP. All-Region (formally known as All-New England). Quad-captain. Scored team-high nine goals. Added seven assists. Scored twice in win over Lowell. Three-year varsity starter. “His stats might not have been exceptional, but he significantly impacts the field,” said coach Kyle Wood. “He’s a technically gifted player with a high level of positional and spatial awareness.”
Caleb Ginsburg
North Andover, Sr., Midfield
“He could have been MVC Player of the Year,” said coach Kyle Wood. “With Caleb and (fellow All-Star) Jon (Bono) playing in the center of the field, we had one of the most dominant midfields in the state.” All-MVC. All-State. Scored seven goals and added seven assists. Scored twice in win over Chelmsford. Led Knights to 12-2-5 record. Three-year varsity player. Quad-captain.
Tyler Correnti
Pentucket, Sr., Goalie
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Three-time All-CAL. First Team All-Eastern Mass. Four-year starter. Recorded six shutouts and four other one-goal games. Averaged 5.7 saves per game. Had incredible 16-save performance in win over Newburyport. Played entire season with hairline fracture in his hip. “Tyler is the best goalkeeper I’ve had in 22 years of coaching,” said coach Christian Langlois.
Adam Freiburger
Pinkerton, Sr., Defense
All-New Hampshire Division 1. Led Astro defense that surrendered just 16 goals all season and recorded six shutouts. Excelled in shutout win over Merrimack and 2-1 upset of archrival Londonderry in Division 1 first round. Was New Hampshire Division 1 second team as junior. 6-foot-3 middle hitter for volleyball team that finished 11-4 in spring.
Colby Schiffer
Windham, Sr., Defense
“Colby is an elite defender with composure and excellent technical ability,” said coach Mike Hachey. Helped Jaguars to 9-6-2 record. Led Jags that allowed 21 goals all season, with six shutouts including 0-0 draw with Pinkerton. Starter on 2020 squad that finished undefeated (11-0-1) and won Division 1 state title, beating Winnacunnet 3-0 in state title game.
