When Andover’s Mark Huynh was named the MVC Large boys soccer MVP last week, he was a bit taken aback.
“It was kind of surprising,” said the senior. “It was good to see the recognition, but I really viewed it as more of a team award for what we were able to do.”
To those around the league, though, the honor came as no surprise.
“He has all of the skills, vision and knowledge of the game,” said Andover coach Jim Saalfrank. “He’s just a complete player. He had a phenomenal year for us.”
Now, the MVC Large MVP can add 2019 Eagle-Tribune boys soccer MVP to his growing resume.
After a shaky 2-5-2 start to the season, Huynh led a massive turnaround that saw the Warriors — as the No. 16 seed — make a surprise run to the Division 1 North semifinals. A versatile defender, he captained a back line that allowed just a goal per game over the team’s 6-1-2 end to the regular season — which included wins over Central Catholic and North Andover to split the regular-season matchups with those two eventual Division 2 quarterfinal teams.
“He’s a really talented player,” said North Andover coach Kyle Wood. “He does everything well.”
After winning just two games all of last year — and six the year before that — Huynh is definitely leaving the program in a better place than when he entered.
Huynh, who also plays club for Valeo FC, came up from his defensive position to score 2 goals this fall. He will continue his playing career at Tufts.
BOYS SOCCER MVPs
2019: Mark Huynh, Andover; 2018: Ryan McDonald, No. Andover; 2017: Kyle Cocciardi, Windham; 2016: Connor Ross, Timberlane; 2015: Paul DeMaio, No. Andover; 2014: Kyle Hicks, Pinkerton; 2013: Mike Skarbelis No. Andover; 2012: Evan Dudney, No. Andover; 2011: Matt Bitchell, Georgetown; 2010: Andres Burbank-Crump, Brooks; 2009: Gareth Dudney, No. Andover; 2008: Kenny Kolbeck, Pinkerton; 2006-07: Robbie McLarney, Londonderry;
2005: T.J. Thompson, Phillips/Atkinson; 2004: Jon Wentworth, No. Andover; 2002-03: Charlie Davies, Brooks/Salem; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: John O’Brien, No. Andover; 1999: Paul Bellacqua, Andover; 1998: Tim Maguire, Londonderry;
1997: Peter Peralta, Timberlane; 1996: Evan Reece, Masconomet; 1995: Brian Irwin, Pinkerton; 1994: Eric Trickett, Pinkerton; 1993: Quang Nguyen, Andover; 1992: James DeDeus, Londonderry; 1991: Brad Trull, Masconomet; 1990: Tom Wicker, Londonderry; 1989: Garry Jackson, Georgetown
Allen Gao
Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-MVC. Finished with a team-high 7 goals. Helped Warriors (11-7-3) make surprise run to D1 North semis as the No. 16 seed. Went top shelf in double OT to net game-winner in North quarterfinal upset of St. John’s Prep. “You can’t teach hustle,” said coach Jim Saalfrank. “He just give it his all.” MVC All-Star as a junior. Moved to Andover from Colorado before freshman season. Occasionally travels to visit family in China.
Christian Bejar
Brooks, Soph., Midfield
From Lawrence. Helped Brooks (10-4-5) to New England Prep B semis. All-ISL Honorable Mention. Finished second on the team with 6 goals. Also added 3 assists. “He is smooth on the ball and has better field awareness than almost any kid I have coached,” said coach Willie Waters. “He will certainly be a Division 1 college player.” Plays club for Seacoast Academy and also played for the New England Revolution’s Development Academy.
John McCarthy
Central, Sr., Midfield
Three-year starter. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and two-time All-MVC selection. Made 2019 EMass All-Star team. Tri-captain from Hampstead. “John is one of the best all around players I’ve ever coached,” said coach Michael Bolduc. “He’s disciplined and understands the game so well.” Led Raiders (11-9-0) to D2 North quarters with team-high 11 goals and 5 assists. Scored lone goal in playoff win over Masconomet.
Alex Furry
Central, Sr., Midfield
Three-year starter. Tri-captain. Defensive midfielder still put up 6 goals and 6 assists, good for second on the team. Scored three game-winning goals, two from over 30 yards out. “Alex is tenacious,” said coach Michael Bolduc. “He is the heart of this team while on the field.” Helped Raiders (11-9-0) to D2 North quarters. Carries a 4.12 GPA. Received Central’s Ray Flaherty Award, given to the student who excels in the classroom and on the soccer field.
Tanner Van Cor
Haverhill, Sr., Midfield
All-MVC and All-EMass. Versatile player moved around to play three different positions. “He did whatever we asked,” said coach Charlie Roche. “He’s just a hard worker. He never stops running.” Led the Hillies (8-9-2) to D1 North playoffs with a team-high 9 goals. Also added 6 assists. Scored game-winner in final seconds to beat Lawrence. Older sister, Amanda, plays at Franklin Pierce.
Jesus Guzman
Lawrence, Sr., Midfield
A rare three-year captain. Moved in from Spain before freshman season. “I knew something was different about him,” said coach Edgar Escalante. “He just has that instinct. He’s been a great captain.” Finished stellar career by making All-MVC. Defensive center midfielder often covered opposing team’s top threat. Scored a goal after scoring 3 last year. Plays club for Aztec Soccer. Looking to play at Division 2 school.
Lucas Sciaudone
No. Andover, Sr., Midfield
Co-captain. All-MVC. Helped North Andover (14-3-2) win the MVC and advance to the D1 North quarters. Second on team with 8 goals and 4 assists. Helped Knights earn an incredible 12 straight shutouts to start the season. “He was the heart of our team,” said coach Kyle Wood. “Everything went through him.” MVC All-Star as a junior. Played club with Global Premier Soccer. Two-year President of National Honor Society.
Jimmy Boyle
No. Andover, Sr., Midfield
All-MVC. Co-captain. Team-high 11 goals. Helped Knights (14-3-2) win MVC Large title and advance to D2 North quarters. Scored game’s lone goal to beat Billerica in North first round after his impressive bicycle kick resulted in a penalty shot. Helped team start season with 12 straight shutouts. “He has the heart of a lion,” said coach Kyle Wood. Three-year starter finishes career 12th all-time in program history in points (24 goals, 14 assists). Tri-captain of hockey team.
Tyler Correnti
Pentucket, Soph., Goalie
All-CAL goalie from Merrimac. EMass All-Star. Had a 1.1 goals against average with six shutouts. Made six saves in 1-0 shutout win over rival Newburyport in annual ALS Cup. Led Sachems (12-5-2) to D3 North playoffs. Voted team MVP. “This is the first time in my 20 years I’ve had a sophomore win team MVP,” said coach Christian Langlois. “He was the main reason for our success this season.” Boasted a stellar 4.75 GPA after his freshman year.
Erik Dahlgard
Pentucket, Jr., Defense
All-CAL. Anchored dominant Pentucket defense. Helped team hold opponents to 22 goals in 19 games (1.15 goals per game). Led a back line that posted six shutouts, including a thrilling 1-0 win over Newburyport in ALS Cup. Scored two goals on the season, both coming in key wins against Masconomet and Lynnfield. Helped Sachems (12-5-2) to D3 North playoffs. Plays club for Seacoast United.
Cameron Ross
Timberlane, Sr., Forward
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Quad-captain from Atkinson. Team-high 14 goals. Second-Team All-NH Division 1 for second straight year. Selected to Lions Cup. Led Owls (10-5-3) to D1 quarters. Potent scorer also netted 14 goals as a junior. “Cameron was an All-Star last year and was asked to do more this year as a facilitator, goal-scorer, and leader,” said coach Mitch Mencis. Also plays basketball and volleyball. Older brother, Connor (THS 2018), was our 2016 boys soccer MVP.
Ryan Boggiatto
Timberlane, Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain and four-year starter from Atkinson. Second-Team All-NH Division 1. Selected to Lions Cup. Starting center midfielder covered opposing team’s best player every game. Still scored 3 goals. “He willingly gave up personal statistics to help take care of defensive center mid responsibilities,” said coach Mitch Mencis. Helped Owls (10-5-3) to D1 quarters. Set up winning goal in double overtime to beat Merrimack in first-round playoff game. Also plays basketball.
Ryan Chapman
Whittier, Sr., Defense
Two-year captain. All-CAC. From Groveland. Led Whittier back line that posted seven shutouts, including four straight during a six-game winning streak to end regular season. Helped Wildcats (10-8-1) make the D3 North playoffs while earning program’s first 10-win season since 2005. “He was the anchor in terms of keeping the team together,” said coach Max Beauregard. “He’s a leader on and off the field.” In the plumbing program at school.
Nic Colvin
Windham, Sr., Midfield
Quad-captain. Three-year starter. Consistently tasked with covering opponent’s top offensive threat. Chipped in two goals. Helped lead Jaguars (13-4-2) to Division 1 semifinals. Fronted a defensive effort that allowed just 19 goals in 19 games with 10 shutouts. “He was the most consistent and reliable player for us this season,” said coach Mike Hachey. Plays club for Global Premier Soccer.
Charlie Breen
Windham, Jr., Midfield
Second-Team All-NH Division 1 (only 12 players make First Team). Versatile player tied for second on the team with 5 goals while also adding 5 assists. Scored breakaway game-winner in win over Bishop Guertin. Helped Jaguars (13-4-2) reach Division 1 semifinals. “He’s our Patrice Bergeron,” said coach Mike Hachey. “Teams had to account for him every time he touched the ball.” Three-sport athlete also plays hockey and baseball.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andover — Evan Arpin, Sr., midfield; Zoah Silva-Landry, Sr., midfield
Brooks — Andres Rosas, Jr., midfield, Andover; Thomas O’Connell, Jr., back, Andover
Central Catholic — Bobby Bakhtiari, Jr., defense; Dalton Dow, Jr., defense
Greater Lawrence — Xavier Valentin, Sr., midfield; Izayh Perez, Soph., midfield
Haverhill — Matthew Corliss, Sr., goalie; Aidan Robarts, Jr., defense
Lawrence — Jesus Echeverria, Soph., forward; Brayan Salguero, Soph., midfield
Methuen — Rudy Campos, Sr., midfield; Julian Lopez, Jr., back; Ethan Donahue, Soph., goalie
North Andover — Michael Harty, Sr., forward; William Gossman, Jr., midfield
Pelham — Rami Eid, Sr., midfield; Alex Gagnon, Frosh., forward;
Pentucket — Matt Tineo, Sr., midfield; Jarod Belliveau, Jr., midfield
Phillips — Alexander Fung, Jr., midfield, North Andover
Pinkerton — Michael Curtin, Jr., midfield; Andrew Lydick, Jr., defense
Salem — Walaedine Hounane, Sr., forward; Brandon Hebert, Jr., goalie
Sanborn — Brayden LaChappelle, Sr., back; Evan Burke, Jr., forward
Timberlane — Michael Giangregorio, Sr., defense; Matt Barney, Sr., midfield; Jake Silva, Jr., midfield
Whittier — Kyle Eddy, Sr., midfield; Nate Cartier, Sr., forward; Jack Latauskas, Sr., midfield
Windham — Preston Neal, Jr., goalie; Owen Larouco, Jr., forward
