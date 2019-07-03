Just a few months ago, Methuen’s Roan Marcano was unsure if he should stick with baseball — he was one of the Rangers’ top players — or compete in outdoor track this spring for the first time.
It’s safe to say he made the right decision.
Marcano is the Eagle-Tribune boys outdoor track Athlete of the Year after a record-breaking senior season.
The UMass Lowell track recruit becomes the first Methuen boy to earn MVP honors since Mike O’Donnell in 2013.
“Roan is a true athlete,” said Methuen boys head coach Kevin Aillette. “He’s strong, fast and mentally tough enough for every event.”
Marcano surged to the North Decathlon individual title, setting an Eagle-Tribune area record with 6,275 points.
Having never run the 400 hurdles before this spring, Marcano won the MVC title in 53.96, the second fastest time in area history, behind just fellow Ranger Dave Ramirez’s 53.68 in 1985.
Marcano also won the 400 hurdles at the Haverhill Invitational (55.83), was third at the EMass. Division 1 Meet (54.45) and fourth at All-States (55.42) despite battling a hamstring injury.
He added a second in the long jump at the Haverhill Invitational (20-11.5), was fifth in the 200 at Andover Boosters (23.49) and fourth in the triple jump at MVCs (41-10.5). He was also a member of the 4x400 relay that won the MVC title (3:25.87)
Marcano took home Methuen male Athlete of the Year and boys track Runner of the Year.
“Roan is a talented artist, carried over a 4.0 (GPA) and is the prankster of our team,” said Methuen girls coach Brittany Carpio. “He had an amazing year.”
BOYS SPRING TRACK MVPs
2018: Noah Woodman, Pinkerton; 2016-17: Erick Duffy, No. Andover; 2015: Sean Caveney, Andover; 2014: Jose Adames, Lawrence; 2013: Mike O’Donnell, Methuen; 2012: Jerickson Fedrick, Salem; 2011: Patrick Farnham, Andover; 2010: Francesco Cuesta, Lawrence; 2009: Mark Vetere, Andover; 2008: Mike Marshall, Salem;
2007: Erik Gustafson, Timberlane; 2006: Jason Lambert, Londonderry; 2005: Freddie Wills, Londonderry; 2004: Enrique Cuesta, Lawrence; 2003: Phil Shaw, Andover; 2002: Jake Radzevich, Pinkerton; 2001: Tristan Hall, Londonderry; 2000: Sean Furey, Methuen; 1999: Kevin Verge, Timberlane;
1998: Taylor Smith, Timberlane; 1997: Peter Ellis, Andover; 1996: Jason Vanderhoof, Timberlane; 1994-95: John Mortimer, Londonderry; 1993: Ethan Philpott, Phillips/No. Andover; 1992: Kevin Labrecque, Central; 1991: Larry Elizalde, No. Andover; 1990: Seth Baldwin, Londonderry; also 1981: Dave Shaw, Methuen and Paul Bell, Lawrence
Jerimil German
Lawrence, Jr., 100
In first spring track season, broke Eagle-Tribune area record (10.74). Won Andover Boosters crown (11.32), was second at New Englands (11.06) and MVCs (11.00) and was third at EMass. Division 1s (10.76). Second in 200 (22.95) at Andover Boosters. Member of 4x100 relay that was third at EMass. Division 1s (43.23), fourth at All-States (43.05) and sixth at New Englands (43.11).
Sean Glass
Haverhill, Sr., 200
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Took first at MVCs (22.01), Andover Boosters (22.48) and Weston Twilight Meet (21.96). Was third at All-States (21.88, third fastest in area history) and EMass. Division 1s (21.99), Added fourth at New Englands (22.20). Member of 4x100 that took third at Andover Boosters (44.57). Set Haverhill record in 100 (10.93). Will run at UMass Lowell.
Stanley Hanci
Methuen, Jr., 400
Won EMass. Division 1 title in school-record 49.20, sixth fastest in region history, out of unseeded heat. Was fifth at All-States (49.54), seventh at Andover Boosters (52.09) and 12th at New Englands (49.88). Ran anchor leg of winning 4x400 at MVC Meet (3:25.87). Member of sprint medley relay that was second at Andover Boosters (1:36.52). Field MVP in indoor track, high jumped 6-0.
Zach Plaza
Pinkerton, Jr., 800
Won Meet of Champions title in 1:57.34. Took second at Division 1s in personal-best 1:57.34 (18th in area history). Was first at Londonderry Invitational (1:57.34), fourth at Haverhill Invitational (2:03.07) and eighth at New Englands (1:57.28). Member of 4x400 that was second at Nashua North Invitational (8:12.10). Ran 2:57.40 in 1,000 indoors. Runs cross country in fall.
Alex Fleury
Phillips, Jr., Mile
Broke 23-year-old area record in mile with 4:08.32 at Music City Distance Carnival. Was fourth at New Balance Nationals (4:14.01). Snapped own area record in 800 (1:52.43). Won NEPSAC Division 1 titles in 1,500 (3:55.61) and 800 (1:54.64). Third in area in 2-mile in 9:39.27 (8:56.51, 3,000-meter). North Andover resident. Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country.
Joe Gagnon
Pinkerton, Sr., 2-Mile
Led area in 2-mile in 9:30.68 (personal-best 9:27.39 in 3,200-meter), taking fifth at Division 1 Meet. Placed ninth in 3,200 at Meet of Champions (9:33.59). Took sixth in 2-mile (9:58.45) at Nashua North Invitational and in 1,600 (4:30.70) at Londonderry Invitational. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country. Eagle Scout. Will attend New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI).
Anthony Caggianelli
Central Catholc, Sr., 110 hurdles
Recovered from fall in trials to win EMass. Division 2 title (14.53). Also first at MVCs (14.30, sixth in area history) and Andover Boosters (14.90). Was fifth at All-States (14.64). In shot put was third at MVCs (48-10.5) and fifth at EMass. Division 2s (47-2). Fourth in Division 2 pentathlon (2,918). Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/running back will play football at Endicott College. Pelham resident.
Conor Seleny
Pinkerton, Jr., 300 Hurdles
Won Meet of Champions title (39.53). Was second at Division 1s (40.41) and sixth at New Englands (39.69). Won Londonderry Invitational (39.49). Ran area-best 39.26 (8th all-time). Won 200 at Meet of Champions (22.94) and Division 1s (22.36). Third in 100 (11.10) at Division 1s. Ran on winning 4x100 (43.01) at Meet of Champions. Participates in Pinkerton ROTC program.
Joey Howshan
Central Catholic, Sr., 400 Hurdles
After losing junior year to injuries, returned to win EMass. Division 2 title in school-record 55.25 (fourth in area history). Also first at Andover Boosters (58.58) and second at MVCs (55.33). Member of 4x400 that was third at EMass. Division 2s (3:25.77) and first at Andover Boosters (3:31.69). Lawrence resident. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star defensive back will play football at Bentley University.
Adam Spencer
Pinkerton, Sr., Hurdles
Won 110 hurdles titles at Meet of Champions (14.85) and Division 1s (15.13). Was fourth at New Englands (14.80) and eighth in emerging elite division at New Balance Nationals (school-record 14.26, fourth in area history). Won 300 hurdles (39.26) at Division 1s. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 55 hurdles indoors, running a 7.66. Will run track and study chemical engineering at UNH.
Evan Saindon
North Andover, Sr., Discus
Won titles at EMass. Division 2s (area-leading 141-0) and Weston Twilight Invitational (139-9). Placed second at MVCs (135-0) and was 14th at All-States (135-3). Threw shot put 42-1. Member of winning discus relay and runner-up shot put relay that led Knights to MSTCA Division 2 Relays spring title after also winning Relay crown indoors. Will throw for University of New England.
Beau Bernadeau
North Andover, Sr., Shot Put
Threw area-best 52-7 on the way to winning EMass. Division 2 title. Andover Boosters champ (50-4), was second at MVCs (49-10), fourth at All-States (50-0) and 13th at New Englands (49-11.5). In discus was second at EMass. Division 2s (136-3, fourth in area). At 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds benches 275 pounds and squats 480 pounds. Former football player. Will throw at Fitchburg State.
Lewy Baez-Troncoso
Central Catholic, Sr., Javelin
Threw area-leading 174-10 to take second at MVCs. Was third at EMass. Division 2s (162-9) and fourth at Andover Boosters (161-0). Linebacker the only athlete from local school named to USA Today All-Massachusetts football team. All-MVC in football and track. Had two sacks in win over Lowell. 5-foot-8, 200-pounder will play football at UMass Dartmouth. Member of Central wrestling team.
Dom Tritto
Central Catholic, Soph., High Jump
Had never high-jumped before this season. Won EMass. Division 2 title (6-4, tied for area-high). Was second at MVCs (6-2) and Andover Boosters (6-2). Placed sixth at MVCs in 100 (11.47). Member of 4x100 that was fourth at EMass. Division 2s (44.18) and second at Andover Boosters (43.89) and 4x400 that won Andover Boosters title (3:31.69). Also promising football player.
Joron Harrell
Pinkerton, Sr., Triple Jump
Took first at Division 1s (44-2.5) and was second at Meet of Champions (42-7). Added titles at Haverhill Invitational (44-6.75), Londonderry Invitational (43-5.5) and Nashua North Invitational (41-5). Jumped 44-7.5 for third at elite Dartmouth Relays during indoor season. Placed third in long jump (20-5.5) at Division 1s. Threw javelin 135-5. Will run track at Merrimack College.
Tyler Glendon
North Andover, Sr., Long Jump
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Jumped area-leading 22-3.25 (16th in area history) to take second at EMass. Division 2s. Was third at Andover Boosters (21-9.5) and first at Haverhill Invitational (22-1.5). Member of 4x100 that won EMass. Division 2 title (43.47) and 4x200 that was sixth in emerging elite division at New Balance Nationals. Will run track at UMass Amherst.
Eddie Gonzalez
Lawrence, Soph., Jumps
In triple jump, notched area-best 44-10.5 for third at EMass. Division 1s and won MVC title (42-10.5). Took third in long jump at MVCs (20-8.5) and was second in area with 21-7.5. Extremely versatile. Placed sixth as individual (5,399) at North Decathlon, helping Lancers to repeat team title. Added second in 200 (24.06) at Andover Boosters and 10th in pentathlon (2,621 points) at EMass. Division 1s.
Matt Campbell
Andover, Jr., Pole Vault
Scored area-leading 12-0 vaults for second at EMass. Division 1s, Andover Boosters and Weston Twilight Meet. Also runner-up at MVCs (11-6) and Haverhill Invitational (10-0). Was 14th at All-States (11-6). Also vaulted 12-0 as sophomore for third at MVCs. Long-jumped 18-7.25. All-MVC gymnast was third in vault at MVCs (9.45) as lone male on female team.
Alex Suarez
Lawrence, Sr., Pentathlon
Placed fifth at All-State Pentathlon (area-best 3,185) and third at EMass. Division 1 Pentathlon (3,153). At North Decathlon was third as individual (5,646), leading Lancers to repeat team title. Won long jump at MVCs (21-7) and jumped 21-2.5 in pentathlon. Ran 57.01 in 400 hurdles and 14.98 in 110 hurdles. Moved from Dominican Republic as 9-year-old. Will run track at Worcester State.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Michael Makiej, Jr., high jump; Ryan Dennehy, Jr., 100; Jake Dalton, Sr., Discus
Central Catholic — Evan Mills, Jr., decathlon; Dimitri Morris, Sr., hurdles; James Pothier, Jr., mile
Greater Lawrence — Ader Mezidor, Sr., 100; Pablo Mora, Sr., high jump; Shamil Diaz, Jr., discus
Haverhill — Hayden Makarow, Jr., 400; Keith May, Sr., 800; D.J. Cunningham, Sr., long jump
Lawrence — Eduardo Rosario, Sr., pole vault; Jordany Volquez, Frosh., 200; Axel Ortiz, Sr., 100
Methuen — Isaac Frederique, Sr., triple jump; Max Fotino, Sr., relays; Eric Salvo, Sr., 800
North Andover — Trevor Nassar, Sr., 400; Brian Voke, Sr., mile; Matt Chicko, Jr., 400 hurdles
Pelham — John Elie, Jr., hurdles; Dylan Foss, Jr., long jump
Pentucket — Peter Lopata, Jr., mile; Jack Clohisy, Sr., hurdles; Will Coppola, Sr., mile
Phillips — Abhinav Tadikonda, Jr., pole vault, Andover
Pinkerton — Luke Brennan, Frosh., mile; John Brooks, Sr., 200; Patrick Cotnoir, Soph., relays
PMA — James Tran, Sr., distance
Salem — Riley Mulvey, Jr., 100; Sean Holden, Sr., 2-mile; Owen Gormley, Jr., shot put
Sanborn — Owen Snively, Sr., shot put; Austin Kalinowski, Sr., javelin; Max Lussier, Soph., pole vault
Timberlane — Kevin Bartose, Sr., javelin; Anthony Farmer, Jr., 300 hurdles
Whittier — Josh Rousseau, Sr., discus; Jaryd Plante, Sr., discus; Crisdaury Ayala, Sr., 100
Windham — Matt Garafano, Sr., 100; Quinn Cerami, Soph., 200
