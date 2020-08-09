The investment experts always caution “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.”Well, we proudly say the exact opposite.Since we started running our top incoming freshmen back in 2006, it’s been a who’s who of area greats. And if we play sports this year, I bet that will be the case again in 2020.
Here is a look back at all 15 classes of “Coming Attractions.”
2020 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Ilene Rickard, Methuen softball; Kierstyn Zinter of North Andover, Central lacrosse; Ashley DInges of Haverhill, Central basketball; Olivia Boucher of Methuen, Central softball; Janie Papell, North Andover lacrosse; Mia Gallinelli, Ava Sanchez and Sophia Ponzini, Windham field hockey
Drew Eason, Methuen football; Sammy Joseph, Andover football; Nate Blanchette of Methuen, Central wrestling; Luke McGillivray, North Andover cross country
2019 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Dan Post, Timberlane football; Brooke Tardugno, Methuen softball; Ty Walsh, Andover baseball; Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket track; Niko Langlois, Timberlane wrestling
2018 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Amy Lanouette, Windham field hockey; Jackson McCarthy, Andover football; Trevor Crosby, North Andover baseball; Codey Wild, Timberlane wrestling; Andrew Perry, North Andover hockey; and Bethany Graham, Salem cross country
2017 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Kylie Frank of Hampstead, Central softball; Nick Pallaria, Timberlane wrestling; Kate Blaisdell, Windham field hockey; Kristina Allard, Sanborn track; Matthew Sapienza of North Andover, Phillips baseball; Sean Drury, North Andover track
2016 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Eliana Kane, Haverhill, hockey/softball; Mikayla Rivera, Lawrence softball; Alex Fleury, Phillips track; Michael Slayton, Andover, multi-sport; Maddie DiPietro, Central field hockey; Brooke Hardock, Andover basketball; Mike Glynn, Central wrestling; Uriel Cirineo, Methuen basketball
2015 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Connor Fu, Andover tennis; Leon Paulino, Lawrence baseball; Jake McElroy, Brooks 3-sport athlete; Connor McGonagle, Timberlane wrestling; Gia Bramanti, Andover basketball; Maddie Flagg, Timberlane soccer; Daejon Pendelton, Haverhill basketball; Trinity Tapper, North Andover track
2014 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Brooke Rooney, Timberlane basketball; Steven Hajjar of North Andover, Central baseball; Matt Soldano, Salem football; Jake Huberdeau, Timberlane cross country; Michaela Jones of North Andover, Phillips track; Ally Drouin, Methuen soccer
2013 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Lexi Davidson of North Andover, Phillips field hockey; E.J. Perry IV, Andover basketball; M.K Livingston, Timberlane softball; Nicole and Megan Langlois, Methuen soccer; James McKee, Windham golf; Deene Hill, Pinkerton football; Shayne McCann Pinkerton wrestling
20012 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Alex Ring, Salem hockey; Kathleen LeFebre, Methuen softball; Brandon Marti, Andover football; Max Hastings, Londonderry lacrosse; Brandon Desfosses, Central wrestling; Keith Brown, Pelham basketball
2011 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Ommel Bonilla, Andover football; Fritz Hoehn, No. Andover wrestling; Angelina Correia, Methuen softball; Hannah Scott, Windham volleyball; Marc Corey, Londonderry basketball; Alli Wiggins, Central soccer; Karoline Leavitt, Central field hockey
2010 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Mitch Dufton, Salem baseball; Stephanie May, Central soccer; Tyler Nelson, Central basketball; Caitlin Dell’Orfano, Central basketball; Christian Monserrat, Methuen wrestling; Abbey Raymond, Salem field hockey; Manny Latimore, Pinkerton football; Sarah Kenyon, Andover volleyball
2009 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Lydia Simmons, Londonderry soccer; Tim Freiermuth, Pentucket football; Cam Morose, Phillips tennis; Tyler Whitley, No. Andover baseball; Brenna McNally, Pinkerton volleyball; Kate Farrell, Windham cross country; Noah Vonleh, Haverhill basketball
2008 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Nicole Boudreau, Andover basketball; Kerry White, Salem basketball; Ryan Hartung, Phillips basketball; Luis Puello, Central basketball; Zach Karalis, No. Andover, basketball; Nathaniel Vazquez, Haverhill lacrosse; Peter Field, Pinkerton lacrosse; Zach Bridson, Timberlane wrestling; Tommy Evangelista, Central hockey
2007 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Mikayla Hickey, Central soccer; Monica Patterson, Andover swimming; Jaymie Spears, Georgetown basketball; Tom Auger, Pinkerton lacrosse; Mike Mazzola, Zach Tulley, Anthony Santagati and Brandon Noble, Pinkerton football; Nick Leonard, Central hockey; Paul Russell, Andover hockey; Natalie Gomez, Andover basketball, Rebecca Stabile, Haverhill track
2006 COMING ATTRACTIONS
Chris McConnell, Andover track; John Hennessey, Andover baseball; Carson Desrosiers, Central basketball; Katie Zenevitch, Central basketball; David Skinner, Fellowship basketball; Brian Ward, Haverhill hockey;
Mike Calzetta, Lawrence baseball; Kelli Murphy, Londonderry Tennis; Rashidat Agboola, Methuen basketball; Candace Waldie, No. Andover softball; Alanna Poretta, Pentucket cross country; Erin McNamara, Pentucket basketball; Ashley Viselli, Pentucket basketball; A.J. Guidi, Pinkerton basketball; Derek Furey, Timberlane football
