Boys Soccer
Saalfrank, Andover steady the ship
Jim Saalfrank never lost hope.
The Andover boys soccer coach, who just wrapped up his 10th year at the helm, knew his team had too much talent. As the calendar switched to October, he knew his guys were much better than the 2-5-2 record the team had.
Injuries, like to star senior Evan Arpin, certainly hurt. And the team eventually did get healthy.
But give credit to Saalfrank, our 2019 Eagle-Tribune Bill Tarbox Award winner, for keeping his squad solely focused on the next game.
Behind Saalfrank’s leadership, the Warriors finished the regular season 6-2-1 to earn the No. 16 seed in the Division 1 North tournament — where they were just getting started. After a shutout win over Haverhill in the prelims, the Warriors took down top-seeded Lynn English (3-1) before shocking the state again with a double-overtime upset of St. John’s Prep (3-2) in the quarters.
The run eventually ended to Medford in the semis, but what a run it was.
It was the first sectional semifinal appearance for the Warriors since 2003.
“I always knew that we could play well,” said Saalfrank, a physical education teacher in the Andover Public School system. “The only games we lost at the beginning of the year were by one goal. ... I knew that we could play with anybody.”
The turnaround looks even more impressive when you consider the program had won just eight games over the previous two years combined. With how it looked at the beginning of the season, it would have been hard to blame those involved with the program who may have thought it was another lost year.
But Saalfrank, and a talented senior class led by Eagle-Tribune MVP Mark Huynh, never lost their drive.
It’s why the coach was honored as the MVC Large Coach of the Year after the season, and why he’s receiving the same honor from us.
Bill Tarbox Award
2018: Kyle Wood, No. Andover; 2017: Dusty Richard, Brooks; 2016: Mitch Mencis, Timberlane; 2015: Mike Bolduc, Central; 2014: Mitch Mencis, Timberlane; 2013: Kyle Wood, No. Andover; 2012: Mike Hachey, Windham;
2011: Chris DiFranco, Georgetown; 2010: Christian Langlois, Pentucket; 2009: Bill Tarbox, No. Andover; 2008: Ron Comeau, Georgetown; 2007: John Coppola, Haverhill;
2006: Kerry Boles, Pinkerton; 2005: Mike Sorter, Timberlane; 2004: Mike Wartman, Andover; 2003: Al Magnusson, Sanborn; 2002: Tony Karibian, Salem; 2001: Claude Beaudet, Methuen
Girls soccer
Matson leads Warriors to best season in nearly two decades
After this fall season, Andover girls soccer coach Meghan Matson, having just wrapped up her 16h season, now has a 180-86-53 record.
Her program has always been one of the best in the Merrimack Valley.
But this year, she was able to lead the Warriors to a place she had never reached to in her previous 15 seasons — a place the program hadn’t found itself in since 2001.
The Division 1 North finals.
“This is the first time I’ve been (to the North final),” said Matson after an unfortunate loss to Brookline in the sectional title game. “It’s a team that fought back the whole season. So, yeah, it’s one of the best teams I’ve had. They’re confident and know how to play hard. They know how to win big games.”
The Warriors (14-4-3) were the class of a loaded MVC Large this fall. They beat Haverhill and North Andover twice, and split with both Central Catholic and Tewksbury. Tri-captain Olivia Schwinn-Clanton was named our Eagle-Tribune MVP, and seniors Rachel Souza and Izzy Shih were named All-Stars.
For her team’s great season, Matson was chosen as the MVC Large Coach of the Year. Now, she can add Eagle-Tribune Girls Soccer Coach of the Year to the list as well.
It is her second time taking home the award (also 2006).
Girls Soccer Coaches of Year
2018: Lisa Rasanen, No. Andover; 2016-17: Casey Grange, Central; 2015: Steve Gundrum, Pinkerton; 2014: Lisa Rasanen, No. Andover; 2013: Fred Tarbox, Haverhill;
2012: Jaime Gilbert, Brooks; 2011: Bud McCarthy, No. Andover; 2010: Casey Grange, Central; 2009: Peter Kitsos, Methuen; 2008: Kendrick Whittle, Salem; 2007: Bud McCarthy, No. Andover;
2006: Meghan Matson, Andover; 2005: Jeff Petry, Timberlane; 2004: Paul Bellacqua, Haverhill; 2003: Sean Killeen, No. Reading; 2002: Paul Cleary, Londonderry; 2001: Amy Quinlan, Central
Golf
Andover competitive at every stage under Fazio
The Andover golf team stood above the rest this fall, and for that coach Dave Fazio is more than worthy of taking home our 2019 Eagle-Tribune Golf Coach of the Year Award.
Under Fazio’s guidance, the Warriors (14-1) won the MVC regular-season title before finishing a stroke behind Haverhill and Central Catholic at the league meet at Vesper Country Club. Their only loss was to a North Andover team they had beat 19-1 earlier in the year.
Next was the Division 1 North Sectional, where Fazio’s squad took second — eight strokes back of powerhouse St. John’s Prep. But the finish was still good enough to qualify Andover as one of 10 teams to make the Division 1 State Championship at The Haven Country Club.
There, the Warriors took sixth behind the solid play of Mac Lee (76), Cade Cederchuck (78) and Nick Ventura (81).
It’s certainly nice as a coach when you have a golfer like Lee, a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star who was named our MVP this fall and is committed to Boston College.
This is the first E-T Golf Coach of the Year Award for Fazio. The longtime boys basketball coach is about to enter his 31st year with the Warriors.
Golf Coaches of Year
2018: Peter Farley, No. Andover; 2017: Ben Adams, Salem; 2016: Ken Bourassa, Windham; 2015: Peter Farley, No. Andover; 2014: Vin Pastore, Central; 2013: Ken Bourassa, Windham;
2012: Joe Vaiknoras, Pelham; 2011: Jayne Beaton, Pentucket-Georgetown; 2010: Vin Pastore, Central; 2009: Kevin Murphy, Haverhill; 2008: Ben Adams, Salem;
2006-07: Ken Kwajewski, Andover; 2005: Ben Hodges, Masconomet; 2004: Ben Adams, Salem; 2003: Peter Farley, No. Andover; 2002: Kevin Murphy, Haverhill; 2001: Vin Pastore, Central
Girls Volleyball
Successful Pettis learned from mentors
Vincent Pettis has worked with and under a lot of coaches over the years and has learned from all of them, which he’s all too willing to admit.
“I have had the privilege of working with three great mentors — Bill Kaste (volleyball), Mike Maguire (track & field), and Tim O’Connor (football),” said Pettis. “But the mentor I learned to love coaching from is my father, John Pettis. The eight years I spent coaching youth football with (and against) my father in the 90s are some of my favorite coaching memories.”
Through the years, Pettis has learned the value of stressing fundamentals, being prepared and also enjoying the sport. All were evident this year as Pettis — our 2019 girls volleyball Bill Brouder Coach of the Year — led the Hillies to the Merrimack Valley Conference title and an 18-3 record. It’s the fewest losses in a season for any Haverhill team since records have been kept.
In his second year as head coach since taking over from Kaste, Pettis has a two-year record of 34-9, having split the position with daughter Victoria Lu in his first year. He’s a firm believer in sharing the coaching duties.
“We really have ‘Coaching Staff of the Year,’ ” said Pettis. “I am very fortunate to have three very dedicated coaches working with me — Victoria Lu, Jeff Harris and Ada Burdier. All coaches work with a Junior level team and then we all come together to work with the varsity. It makes for some long days but it has helped us connect with all players in our program.
“The quality I look for most in an athlete is that they care. They care about what they are doing and how they are doing it. They care about their teammates and their team. They care about being a Hillie.”
Apparently, Pettis has found that quality more often than not.
Volleyball Coaches of Year
Bill Brouder Award
2018: Marino Valdez, Lawrence; 2017: Jill Bartlett, Windham; 2016: Gannon Paris, Central; 2015: Kevin Maloney, Gr. Lawrence; 2014: Jane Bergin, Andover; 2013: Deb Littlefield, Whittier; 2012: John Roemer, Salem; 2011: Dan Young, Salem; 2010: George Sullivan, Andover; 2009: Peter Willis, Londonderry; 2008: Roger Konstant, Pinkerton; 2007: Keri Forrest, No. Reading; 2006: Dan Young, Salem; 2005: Bill Brouder, Lawrence; 2004: Veronica Mulholland, No. Andover; 2003: George Sullivan, Andover; 2002: Nathalee Black, Central; 2001: George Sullivan, Andover
Boys Cross Country
Inspirational Clark helps Astros peak at end
In his 38th year as head coach at Pinkerton, Mike Clark did it again this fall.
With a young squad, Clark defied the experts again, leading the Astros to second at the Meet of Champions and back to the New England meet. He also picked up his fifth Eagle-Tribune Larry Martin Coach of the Year award.
Throughout the regular season, the Astros were not particularly impressive and trailed Division 1 foes Londonderry and Concord whenever they met in the big meets. But at the MOC, both teams were in Pinkerton’s rear view mirror.
And, when all three teams met at the New England meet, Pinkerton again led the way among New Hampshire Division 1 teams, finishing ninth.
This was no accident according to sophomore standout Luke Brennan, who finished fifth at the MOC with a school record 5K time of 15:35.4 at the meet.
“Coach Clark designs the training so we peak at the end of the season,” said Brennan. “He has a way of getting us to run our best when it counts.”
Over the years, Clark has plenty to show for his coaching. He coached eight undefeated teams, back when dual meets were more significant, and he’s led the Astros to 10 Class L/Division 1 titles, 10 runner-up places and three runner-up New England finishes.
Clark has also coached some tremendous individuals, the most notable being Matt Downin, who won the Foot Locker national title in 1994 and became an All-American at the University of Wisconsin. But he’s at his best training and motivating the average to slightly above-average runners to peak when it matters, just like he did this year.
Boys Cross Country Coaches of Year
Larry Martin Award
2018: Rick DelleChiaie, No. Andover; 2017: Darrel Cox, Pentucket; 2016: Mike Clark, Pinkerton; 2015: Darrel Cox, Pentucket; 2014: Mike Clark, Pinkerton; 2013: Mark Behan, Timberlane; 2012: Matt Smith, Londonderry; 2011: Jay Santomassino, Gr. Lawrence; 2010: Derek Dorval, No. Reading; 2009: Mike Clark, Pinkerton; 2008: Bill James, Methuen; 2007: Rick DelleChiaie, No. Andover; 2006: Mike Maguire, Haverhill; 2005: Mike Clark, Pinkerton; 2004: Larry Martin, Londonderry; 2003: Steve Meline, Pentucket; 2002: Bill James, Methuen; and Larry Martin, Londonderry; 2001: Art Demers, Pelham
GIRLS Cross Country
Maguire leads Hillies to rebound season
Back at the turn of the century, there was no stronger girls cross country program than Haverhill under coach Mike Maguire.
Year-in and year-out, the Hillies were not only an MVC powerhouse but a Division 1 state contender. In fact, they won the MVC for seven straight seasons, from 2005-2011 after finishing second the previous four years, (2001 through 2004). They also won the MVC in 1998.
Moreover, the girls — who were even more successful in the 1990s — had four top-five finishes in the All-State Meet in 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2010 while finishing in the top eight of the EMass. Meet every year from 2004-2011.
For whatever reason, however, the numbers started to fall at Haverhill and, understandably, so did the Hillies’ success. Losing records became more frequent.
But Maguire, who is our girls Coach of the Year for the third time, showed patience and continued to work at recruiting and developing more runners. This year, his hard work and patience paid off as Haverhill put together a fine 7-3 season.
For his career coaching the girls, Maguire now sports an impressive 206-71-1 record in 28 years.
Not willing to push his young runners too quickly, in particular freshman star Finleigh Simonds, Maguire had the Hillies running their best, as they should, at the end of the season.
A 1984 Haverhill High graduate who coached at Georgetown University before returning home to Haverhill, Maguire was hired to coach cross country and teach business courses in 1997. He was appointed head coach two years later.
Equally tenured in track, Maguire — who still loves coaching — was named to the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in March and honored in June.
“It’s been and continues to be a great run,” says Maguire.
Girls Cross Country Coaches of Year
2018: Todd Ruland, Pentucket; 2017: Amy Bernard, Pinkerton; 2016: Colette Madore, Central; 2015: Amy Bernard, Pinkerton; 2014: Jay Santomassino, Gr. Lawrence; 2013: Becky Hession, Phillips; 2012: Amy Bernard, Pinkerton; 2011: Mark Behan, Timberlane; 2010: Leo Lafond, Andover; 2009: Ed Burgess, Londonderry; 2008: Nancy Lang, Phillips; 2007: Mike Maguire, Haverhill; 2006: Amy Bernard, Pinkerton; 2005: Nancy Lang, Phillips; 2004: Joe Casey, Masconomet; 2003: Mike Maguire, Haverhill; 2001-02: Mike Beeman, Pinkerton
Field Hockey
Blair, Jags overcame considerable adversity
Things went far from smoothly for the Windham field hockey team this fall.
Former Eagle-Tribune All-Star Mary Johnson missed most of the year with a concussion. Super sophomore Amy Lanouette missed time with an injury. And Northeastern-bound scoring machine Kate Blaisdell (28 goals in 2018) had already transferred to Hanover when her father got a new job.
But coach Katie Blair dealt with all that and more and still guided the Jaguars to the Division 1 state title.
“People would just step up,” said Blair, who as Katie Bourque was a three-sport athlete at Pelham High, captaining the field hockey and lacrosse teams.
Blair showered praise on assistants Casey Pohlmeyer and Jen Resmini, a former Coach of the Year at Pinkerton, and her players.
“The best player to the last player off the bench, they just played as a team,” said the 30-year-old coach, who is married to former Windham assistant football coach Matt Blair. “They are so happy for each other.”
In five seasons as head coach of the Jags, the UMass Lowell grad has an eye-popping 73-8-2 record (.892 win percentage) with three state titles and four finals appearances.
Our Denise Rioux Award winner started coaching lacrosse at Dracut while still in college and has been the Middies’ longtime head coach.
Blair manages the PhanZone in Hampstead and oversees referees and coaches in the co-ed N.H. Flag Football League out of Pelham.
In June, she’ll be coaching the Granite Staters in the Twin State field hockey contest vs. Vermont.
Field Hockey Coaches of Year
Denise Rioux Award
2019: Katie Blair, Windham; 2018: Josselyn Wilson, Central; 2017: Maureen Noone, Andover; 2016: Mim Ryan, Timberlane; 2015: Kate Dolan, Phillips; 2014: Pattie Stilphen, Pelham; 2013: Amanda Ward, Windham; 2012: Jen Resmini, Pinkerton;
2011: Lindsay Breen, No. Reading; 2010: Maureen Noone, Andover; 2009: Mim Ryan, Timberlane; 2008: Marcia Manseau, Londonderry; 2007: Dianne Freiermuth, No. Andover; 2005-06: Carol Merchant, Salem; 2004: Erin Carroll, Brooks; 2003: Dianne Freiermuth, No. Andover; 2002: Ruth Beaton, Pentucket; 2001: Cindy Hendy, Timberlane
Football
Reggies’ Sarkis changes lives on gridiron
At the mention of coach Tony Sarkis’ name, Greater Lawrence star Jeremy Rizzo became emotional.
“Coach Sarkis is the type of person we need more of in this world,” said the Eagle-Tribune All-Star lineman. “He’s old school, and the definition of grit and heart. Heat, rain or snow, he’s in his shorts digging the best out of all of us. He puts us through the worst, so we can come out the smartest, most confident and hungry football players and men for every opportunity in life.”
After leading Greater Lawrence (8-5) to the Division 7 North title, Sarkis has been named the Dick Collins Eagle-Tribune football Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. He also won the honor in 2007, when the Reggies won the Division 3A Super Bowl under the old playoff system.
“Coach Sarkis pushes us to excel on and off the field, and he always reminds us to take the toughest path on the field and in life,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Franklyn Espinal. “He cares deeply about us and puts his all in every year. He’s a coach I will never forget.”
In 15 seasons as Greater Lawrence head coach, Sarkis owns a 105-66 record. He celebrated his 100th career victory on Oct. 4, in a win over Essex Tech. He is the area’s fifth-longest tenured head coach.
What looked to be a rebuilding year for Greater Lawence turned into anything but in 2019, led by senior Shamil Diaz, who moved from running back/receiver to quarterback and won Eagle-Tribune offensive Player of the Year. The Reggies crushed Manchester Essex 42-6 in the North final and won their second straight Vocational Large Bowl, 36-26, over Assabet Valley.
Sarkis is also Greater Lawrence’s head spring track coach, and had a terrific run as Reggies wrestling coach, winning the Eagle-Tribune Tug Crozier Award for wrestling Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2006. Last spring he was honored with the Lifetime Commitment Award at the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year awards ceremony.
“Coach taught us to take initiative and responsibility,” said Rizzo. “He helped us build habits of hard work for our minds and hearts. He taught us to keep fighting no matter what because, like rocks, under great pressure you get diamonds. He’s like a father to me. I’m so happy he put me though so much so I can strive to be the best that I can be.”
Football Coaches of Year
Dick Collins Award
2017-18: John Dubzinski, No. Andover; 2016: Tim O’Connor, Haverhill; 2015: Bill Raycraft, Windham; 2014: Rob Pike, Salem; 2013: Chuck Adamopoulos, Central;
2012: Tim O’Connor, Haverhill; 2011: Bill Raycraft, Windham; 2010: E.J. Perry, Andover; 2009: Jack Gati, Salem; 2008: Pat Graham, Methuen; 2007: Tony Sarkis, Gr. Lawrence;
2006: Brian O’Reilly, Pinkerton; 2005: Kevin Bradley, Whittier; 2004: Ken Maglio, Andover; 2003: Jim Pugh, Masconomet; 2002: Jack Gati, Salem; 2001: Ken Sciacca, Haverhill
Swimmimg
Barrett, Pierce kept Andover dynasty rolling
Replacing a legend is always a daunting task, but Andover’s Patty Barrett and Becky Pierce were more than up to the challenge this fall.
In their first season as Golden Warriors swimming co-head coaches, Barrett and Pierce are the Eagle-Tribune Marilyn Fitzgerald fall swim Coaches of the Year — an award named for the record-setting coach they replaced.
The duo helped Andover continue its dominance of the Massachusetts swim scene, leading the Golden Warriors to their 11th straight North title and sixth straight Division 1 state championship. Senior Emily Clements and freshman Michaela Chokureva each won two individual Division 1 titles.
The job descriptions may have been different this year, but both coaches have long been involved in Andover swimming.
Pierce spent the previous 17 seasons as an assistant coach for the Golden Warriors. Before that, the Salem High graduate had coaching stints at North Andover, Central Catholic, Greater Lawrence — where she teaches science — and with the Andover boys.
“Becky brings in-depth knowledge of diving and knowledge of the history and traditions of Andover swimming,” said Barrett. “She holds athletes to high standards and pushes them to reach their potential.”
This fall was a return to the Andover head job for Barrett, who previously served as Golden Warriors head coach from 1981-1991. The Andover High graduate (class of 1977) stepped down to focus on her career in administration. She retired as principal of Andover’s Sanborn Elementary School in 2017.
When Fitzgerald announced she was retiring following the 2018 season, after 27 seasons and 16 state titles, Barrett and Pierce decided to team up.
“Patty brought a close and authentic connection to the town of Andover by coming back to coach the team,” said Pierce. “She brings positive energy and a commitment to continuing the Andover swim tradition every day.”
Fall Swim Coaches of Year
Marilyn Fitzgerald Award
2017-18: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover; 2016: Carlton Cronin, Central; 2014-15: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover; 2013: Rick Battistini, Haverhill; 2012: Jason Smith, Methuen;
2009-11: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover; 2008: coach was honored in the winter; 2007: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover; 2006: Rick Battistini, Haverhill;
2005: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover; 2004: Jason Smith, Methuen; 2003: Scott Young, Central; 2001-02: Marilyn Fitzgerald, Andover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.