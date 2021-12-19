Joe Jean
Methuen, Sr., Defensive Line
In first year playing high school football made 25 tackles for loss and had 50 quarterback pressures. Team defensive MVP and All-MVC Division 1. 5-foot-10, 185-pounder didn’t appear in team’s preseason preview. Caused fumble for crucial stop in playoff upset of powerhouse Everett. Had sack in win over Andover and huge game in win over Lawrence. “He is lightning fast and made some big plays,” said coach Tom Ryan.
Noah Coppinger
Pelham, Sr., Defensive Line
Repeat All-NH Division 3. Team co-MVP for Division 3 champs. 6-foot-2, 260-pounder. Defensive tackle returned interception for TD and had fumble recovery against Campbell. Anchored offensive line for Pythons who averaged 48.9 points a game and rushed for 2,213 yards. “He was our go-to guy,” said coach Tom Babaian. “I know he was one of the best linemen in the state.” Tri-captain. Also plays basketball.
Evan Roeger
Timberlane, Sr., Defensive Line
“He was physically dominant against the run despite taking on double teams consistently,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. 6-foot-2, 260-pound nose guard. Repeat All-NH Division 2 East. Led state champion defense that allowed just 9.2 points per game with three shutouts. Caused and returned fumble 60 yards for TD in win over Plymouth. Had two big tackles for loss in title game win. Forward for basketball team.
Preston Zinter
Central, Jr., Linebacker
All-Scholastic. MVC Division 1 defensive MVP. Made 69 tackles, nine for loss. Had three sacks, one in final moments of state semifinal win. 6-foot-3, 225-pounder. Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver last season. This fall caught 39 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns. Has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and Notre Dame. Brother Zak is starting offensive lineman for Michigan. North Andover resident.
Sean Mercuri
Central, Jr., Linebacker
All-Scholastic. All-MVC Division 1. Led Raiders with 114 tackles. Made 18 stops in Division 1 state title game. Had three interceptions on year, including 39-yard pick-6 in quarterfinal win over St. John’s of Shrewsbury. “He’s a very physical player who was as good a linebacker as there was in our league,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Brother of former Central and Merrimack star Mike Mercuri.
Estarling Morales
Lawrence, Sr., Linebacker
Estarling was the hardest hitting linebacker in the conference,” said coach Rhandy Audate. “He impacted each game that he played in by making tackles in the backfield or jarring hits on special teams.” Caused key fumble in first win over Andover since 1984. All-MVC Division 1. Running back rushed for 408 yards and scored five TDs. Made highlight-reel one-handed catch around defender for TD against Andover.
Chase Dwight
Pentucket, Sr., Linebacker
Rare combination of quarterback and middle linebacker. CAL Kinney Defensive MVP.{/span} Led defense that allowed just 16.0 points per game on the way to Division 5 state semifinals. Returned fumble for touchdown in win over Lynnfield. On offense threw for 1,779 yards and 10 TDs and ran for team-high 686 yards and 12 TDs. Baseball standout hit{/span} .352 with 17 RBIs last spring. Starting forward and tri-captain in basketball.
Cole Yennaco
Pinkerton, Jr., Linebacker
All-New Hampshire Division 1 South. Delivered massive hits as inside linebacker. Had eight tackles and key pass breakup in win over Bishop Guertin. Running back finished fifth in area in rushing yards (team-high 966). Scored 16 TDs. Ran for 209 yards and five TDs in Merrimack victory. Merrimack College baseball commit hit .360 with 18 runs last spring. Son of Red Sox 3rd-round pick Astro great Jay Yennaco.
Jack Mackiernan
Pinkerton, Sr., Linebacker
One of area’s most sure-handed tacklers. Had sack against Nashua South, eight tackles in win over Windham and 10 stops in victory over Keene. Battled ankle injury for much of fall. Starting fullback when healthy. Ran for six TDs, including two scores against Nashua South and season-high 58 yards in win over Salem. Eagle-Tribune All-Star 160-pound wrestler last winter. Placed second at Meet of Champions as sophomore.
Matthias Latham
Central, Jr., Defensive Back
“He’s very intelligent at safety, setting the coverage,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He’s also a very physical hitter on defense and a tough runner on offense.” EMass. All-Scholastic. All-MVC Division 1. Made 97 tackles. Delivered crushing hit in state title game. Rushed for 422 yards and seven TDs and had 22 catches for 454 yards and six TDs. Had 90-plus yard TD catches against Methuen and Haverhill.
JP Muniz
Methuen, Sr., Defensive Back
Intercepted two passes in game’s final three minutes to clinch playoff upset of Everett. Finished season with 40 tackles. Team MVP. All-MVC Division 1. Moved from QB to running back and rushed for 813 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Caught game-winning TD with 3:55 left against Everett. Ran for 183 yards and 5 TDs in win over Lynn English and 147 yards and 4 TDs in win over Haverhill. Plays lacrosse.
Jason Silverio
Methuen, Sr., Defensive Back
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. All-MVC Division 1. Rarely thrown at on defense. As receiver caught 42 passes for 563 yards, both team-highs, and five TDs. In two varsity seasons caught 83 passes, believed to be school record, for 910 yards. Returned punt for TD on Thanksgiving. Had six catches for 94 yards against Everett. Starting outfielder/pitcher in baseball. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete winner for September.
Kevin Bodenrader
Pelham, Sr., Defensive Back
NH Division 3 MVP. Team co-MVP for state champion Pythons. Leader of defense that allowed just 55 points in 10 games. Had key interception in state semifinal win. Blocked punt and returned it for TD in state title game. Top running back rushed for 390 yards. Tri-captain. 5-10, 160 pounds. Scored 14 touchdowns, including 9-yard TD catch in title game. Starting guard in basketball.
Ethan Stewart
Timberlane, Sr., Defensive Back
Lock-down cornerback broke up approximately 24 passes and made 63 tackles for Division 2 champs. “Ethan’s an explosive athlete who is impactful in all three phases of the game,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald. Top receiver caught 17 passes for 245 yards in wing-T offense. Scored four TDs. Also returned kicks. 6-1, 171 pounds. Quad-captain. Filled in at QB as junior. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball. Guard in basketball.
Niko Burke
Whittier, Sr., Defensive Back
“He was our human highlight reel,” said coach Kevin Bradley. “We always had to keep him around the other team’s best player.” Split time between cornerback and free safety, and occasionally moved down to linebacker. Returns kicks and punts and blocked two kicks. Moved from QB to receiver and caught 35 passes for 488 yards and four TDs. Ran for 240 yards. 5-8, 165 pounds. Wrestles and plays lacrosse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.