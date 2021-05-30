When asked to describe the impact Anthony Romano has had on the Methuen High football program, Rangers head coach Tom Ryan raved about his star.
“Anthony has left a tremendous legacy at Methuen High,” said Ryan. “He will be remembered by Ranger Nation for a long time. Players like him come around very rarely.”
Romano — a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior linebacker — capped off his stellar Ranger career in fine fashion during the Fall 2 season. He turned in 56 tackles while leading a surprise Methuen squad to a 5-2 record.
Now, Romano becomes just the second Methuen High player to earn Eagle-Tribune defensive Player of the Year since the award was established in 1989. The other Ranger to take the honor was Derrick Marsan back in 2002.
Romano was also named Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year, his third season on the All-MVC first team. Ryan said Romano finished his varsity career with over 250 tackles.
While defense is his signature, the former offensive lineman and tight end made headlines as a running back in Fall 2.
Romano rushed for a team-high 638 yards — fourth most in the area — on 138 carries and scored an area-leading 12 touchdowns. After entering the season with just one varsity carry, he ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns, including the overtime game-winner, in a season-opening victory over Andover High.
Romano is also a top wrestler, choosing that over lacrosse in the spring season.
Next up, Romano will play football at Division 3 Hobart (N.Y) University. He drew attention from Division 1 schools.
“I was definitely tired from playing both sides of the ball,” said Romano. “But I don’t think it slowed me down on defense and it definitely helped that all my teammates played really well on defense. In an overtime game like that you find a way to keep going.”
Osamuyimen Osayimwen
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Line
All-Scholastic. Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC Division 1. 6-foot-1, 270-pound force in the middle of Raiders’ defense that allowed just 434 total rushing yards in seven games. Offensive tackle anchored line for dynamic offense. Williams football recruit. Received offers from every NESCAC school. Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for April, owns 4.32 GPA. Shot putter threw 46-11 during winter season.
Zach Jones
Pelham, Sr., Defensive Line
A force for Division 3 state champs. Defensive end recorded 10 sacks. All-NH Divison 3 first team. Named to CHaD All-Star Game. 6-foot-3, 220-pounder. Tight end caught 14-yard touchdown in title game. Will play football at Norwich. Forward for basketball team that advanced to Division 2 final. Pitcher/outfielder in baseball. Twin brother Matt Jones started on offensive and defensive line.
Noah Poulin
Salem, Sr., Defensive Line
New Hampshire Football Report state defensive Player of the Year. All-NH Division 1 South. CHaD All-Star pick. Led Blue Devils to the Division 1 semis. Made 63 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. Defensive end moved to linebacker when called upon. 6-foot, 190 pounder. Offensive guard led Salem to 1,767 rushing yards in seven games. Will play football at WPI. Catcher/first baseman in baseball.
Tomas Loureiro
Andover, Sr., Linebacker
All-MVC Division 1. Team defensive MVP. Led Golden Warriors in total tackles (51) and was second in solo tackles (25) and tackles for loss (9). Made season-high 12 tackles against Methuen and 10 stops in win over North Andover. Starting fullback caught seven passes for 80 yards, including TD against Lawrence. St. Lawrence University (N.Y.) football recruit. Brother Joseph a promising sophomore linebacker.
Tommy Casey
Central Catholic, Sr., Linebacker
“Tommy’s as good as any linebacker in the league,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “He was the key man on our defense.” All-MVC Division 1. Recorded team-highs in tackles (74) and tackles for loss (9) for undefeated (7-0) Raiders. Led Central starting defense that didn’t allow a single point in the first half, and just two scores all season. Returned fumble 45 yards for a touchdown in win over Methuen. WPI football recruit.
Evan Wilson
Pinkerton, Sr., Linebacker
Made major impact in three games before Astros’ season was canceled due to COVID at school. Led team with 25 tackles, including eight in win over Windham. Bruising 5-foot-10, 215-pounder. Starting fullback carried 32 times for 158 yards and four touchdowns. Four-year varsity player. Repeat All-NH Division 1 South. Will play football at Plymouth State. Selected to CHaD All-Star Game.
Jake Brady
Salem. Sr., Linebacker
“He’s a devastating tackler and was the emotional leader of our team,” said coach Steve Abraham. Made team-high 86 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. CHaD All-Star pick. Just 5-foot-10, 190 pounds. Starting fullback rushed for 275 yards and made one-handed go-ahead touchdown catch in Division 1 quarterfinal win over defending champ Londonderry. Kicker made 20 extra points. Saint Anselm football recruit,
Stephen Mague
Windham, Sr., Linebacker
All-New Hampshire Division 1 South. CHaD All-Star pick. Named to Joe Yukica Scholar-Athlete Team. Hard-hitting middle linebacker a major bright spot in a down year for Jaguars. Made 10 tackles and forced fumble in tournament near-upset of 2019 champion Londonderry. Running back rushed for 233 yards. Member of JROTC. “He was the centerpiece of our offense and defense,” said coach Jack Byrne.
Zayn Aruri
Andover, Sr., Defensive Back
First-year starter exploded onto scene. Grabbed team-high five interceptions, two each against Methuen and North Andover, his last he returned 95 yards for a touchdown. Also led Warriors in passes knocked down (8) and was fourth in tackles (30, 5 for loss). Entered season with four varsity tackles and no interceptions. All-MVC Division 1. Also had breakout season as starting point guard in basketball (9.5 points per game).
Mark Ciccarelli
Central Catholic, Sr., Defensive Back
All-Scholastic. Repeat All-MVC Division 1. “He’s a true shut-down cornerback,” said coach Chuck Adamopoulos. Made 32 tackles for Central defense that surrendered just 46 total points in seven games (6.6 per game). Top receiver caught 22 passes (second in area) for 260 yards and three TDs. Punt returner averaged 17 yards per return. Will play football at Bentley. Son of Lawrence police detective.
Jake Wolinski
North Andover, Sr., Defensive Back
“He was the heart and soul of the program,” said coach John Dubzinski. “I’ve never coached a kid who worked harder or cared more.” Dominated from safety position. Running back rushed for 210 yards and scored three TDs before suffering ankle injury. Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard in basketball averaged 17.1 points a game and hit 11 3’s vs. Billerica. Midfielder in lacrosse. Will play postgrad year at Suffield Academy.
Jake Herrling
Pelham, Sr., Defensive Back
New Hampshire Division 3 Player of the Year. Key member of state champion Pelham defense that allowed just 23 total points with six shutouts, including title game. Running back rushed for team-high 626 yards on 65 carries, including 128 yards in title game. Ran for 13 TDs, caught one scored and returned kickoff for TD. Will play football at Endicott. Guard helped lead Pythons’ basketball team to state title game.
Kaleb Bates
Salem, Jr., Defensive Back
Intercepted two passes in Division 1 quarterfinal win over defending champ Londonderry. Had one pick each in tourney win over Alvirne and near upset of eventual champ Nashua North in state semifinals. Had one interception in regular season. All-NH Division 1 South. Starting quarterback as sophomore, had not played defense before 2020. Forward in basketball. “Teams should avoid throwing at him,” said coach Steve Abraham.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Connor Sheehan, Sr., LB; Ben Entner, Sr., OL
Central Catholic — Nick Mazzie, Sr., K; George Chaya, Sr., DB; Mathias Latham, Soph., RB
Greater Lawrence — Gustavo Regalado, Sr., QB; Alvin Torres, Sr., WR; Juan Taveras, Sr., OL
Haverhill — Elijah Moses, Sr., LS; Teyshon McGee, Sr., DL
Lawrence — Adonis Garcia, Soph., WR; Erek Gomez, Sr., OL; George Dristiliaris, Sr.
Methuen — Joe Pinto, Jr., LB; Alex Borrelli, Jr., LB; Juan Muniz, Jr., DB
North Andover — Will Schimmoeller, Sr., QB; Steven Ferullo, Sr., RB; Max Wolfgang, Sr., DL
Pelham — Ethan Demmons, Soph., FB; Noah Coppinger, Jr., OL; Matt Jones, Sr., DL
Pentucket — Chase Dwight, Jr., QB; Andrew Melone, Sr., WR; Dylan O’Rourke, Sr., RB
Pinkerton — Jacob Albert, Soph., RB; Thomas MacDonald, Sr., OL
Salem — Jack Dailey, Jr., OL; Tanner Morgano, Sr., OL; Michael Boutin, Sr., DL
Sanborn — Nick Lucas, Sr., RB; Tavante Thornton, Sr., RB
Timberlane — Ethan Stewart, Jr., DB; Kaeleb Moley, Soph, OL
Whittier — Nolan Mann, Sr., RB; Julien Acevedo-Torres, Jr., RB
Windham — Zack Leclerc, Sr., OL; Eli Nicolopoulos, Sr., DL; James Comeau, Sr., OL
