Scotty Brown
Andover, Jr., Quarterback
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished second in area in passing yards (1,942) and third in touchdown passes (18). Threw only five interceptions. Passed for 229 yards and three TDs in win over Shrewsbury and season-high 230 yards and TD in win over Tewksbury. All-MVC Division 1. In three seasons as starter has thrown for 3,464 yards and 31 TDs and run for 1,301 yards and 22 TDs. Outfielder committed to UMass Lowell baseball.
Drew Eason
Methuen, Jr., Quarterback
Threw for 249 yards and two TDs, including game-winning TD with 3:55 left, in playoff upset of powerhouse Everett. First-year starter. Third in area in passing yards (1,928) and fourth in TD passes (17). Only threw four interceptions. In second career start passed for 355 yards and three TDs against Marshfield. All-MVC Division 1. Also plays basketball. Brother Shane may be area’s top freshman.
Jack O’Connell
North Andover, Sr., Quarterback
MVC Division 2 offensive MVP. In first season as starter was second in area in TD passes (20) and fourth in passing yards (1,875). Threw for 178 yards and two TDs in pre-Thanksgiving win over Andover at Fenway Park, 193 yards and four TDs in win over Chelmsford and season-high 243 yards and caught a TD in near upset of Methuen. All-MVC swingman in basketball. 6-2, 185 pounds. Will play football at Stonehill.
Lincoln Beal
Andover, Jr., Running Back
Repeat EMass. All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished second in area in catches (57) and receiving yards (1,038). Led area in overall TDs with 25 (13 rushing, 12 receiving). Rushed for team-high 945 yards on 158 carries. Caught eight passes for 137 yards and a TD in win over Tewksbury. Rushed for 120 yards and three TDs in win over Lowell. Linebacker made 76 tackles, one off team-high.
Aidan McDonald
Salem, Sr., Running Back
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Led area in rushing yards (1,349) for second straight season. Ran for 21 TDs, returned two kicks for scores and caught one TD. Rushed for 333 yards and six TDs in tourney win over Bishop Guertin and 238 yards and three TDs in win over Windham. 5-10, 175 pounds. Wesleyan recruit. N.H. Division 1 South MVP. Has spring track bests of 11.36 in 100 and 22.67 in 200 meters.
Tommy Ahlers
Salem, Sr., Running Back
Finished third in area in rushing yards (1,056) on just 91 carries (11.6 yards per rush). Scored 15 touchdowns. Ran for 186 yards and four TDs in win over Nashua North and 123 yards and three TDs in upset of state champion Londonderry. Caught four passes for 169 yards and TD in state semifinals. All-NH Division 1 South defensive back. Eagle-Tribune baseball All-Star outfielder hit .383 last spring.
Dominic Pallaria
Timberlane, Sr., Running back
Centerpiece of Division 2 state champion Owls’ offense. Ran for 166 yards and go-ahead score in title game. Second in area in rushing yards (1,166) and third in touchdowns (21). Rushed for 141 yards and five TDs in first-round win and 132 yards and three TDs in semifinals. 5-11, 182 pounds. All-NH Division 2 East. Ran for 2,028 career yards. Wrestles for powerhouse Owls. Youngest of three athletic brothers.
Jason Osborne
Andover, Jr., Offensive Line
All-MVC Division 1. 6-foot-2, 245-pounder. Anchored offensive line for Golden Warriors that racked up 3,341 total yards. Center excelled on snaps, while also protecting All-Star quarterback Scotty Brown. “Jason has been a huge part of our offensive line for two years and a key rotational defensive lineman,” said coach EJ Perry. As defensive tackles made 12 tackles and sack.
Dominic Colon
Gr. Lawrence, Sr., Offensive Line
When Greater Lawrence went for game-winning 2-point conversion with no time left against Saugus, “Dominic said to us, ‘Go to my side,’” remembered coach Tony Sarkis. “We did, he made the key block and we won.” All-CAC Large. As linebacker made key interception in win over Essex Tech, eight tackles against Shawsheen and nine tackles against Wakefield. Plumbing student. Thrower on track team.
David Cooperstein
North Andover, Sr., Offensive Line
“He never missed a snap the whole season,” said coach John Dubzinski. “He was our best lineman on both sides of the ball.” All-MVC Division 2. Three-year starter. 6-foot-4, 275-pound center helped Scarlet Knights average 30.4 points per game. Had key fumble recovery in win over then 4-0 Chelmsford and big tackle vs. Andover at Fenway Park. Union College recruit. Also plays baseball.
Jack Dailey
Salem, Sr., Offensive Line
Anchored offensive line for Blue Devils’ run-heavy wing-T offense that compiled 3,268 rushing yards (326.8 per game) and averaged 36.3 points per game. 6-foot, 240-pounder. All-NH Division 1 South. Three-year starter “He is technically sound and led one of the top rushing games in the state,” said coach Steve Abraham. Also starting defensive lineman. Top 220-pound wrestler.
Keegan Parke
Windham, Sr., Offensive Line
Just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. Played running back as junior. “Keegan has some of the best offensive line and linebacker instincts we’ve seen in program history,” said coach Jack Byrne. “He’s reliable and can make the big play while playing smart football.” Linebacker had key interception in near upset of Bishop Guertin. Member of National Honor Society. Starting outfielder/pitcher in baseball drove in 13 runs last spring.
Justice McGrail
Central, Sr., Receiver
In first season as starter led area in catches (60), receiving yards (1,068) and touchdown catches (school-record 15). Had seven catches for 158 yards and 3 TDs in regular season win over Springfield Central, four catches for 108 yards and TD in win over Methuen and six catches for 118 yards and three TDs in tourney win over St. John’s of Shrewsbury. Defensive back broke up 13 passes. Williams College recruit.
Joenel Figueroa
Lawrence, Sr., Receiver
Broke out in biggest games. Caught touchdowns of 75 and 15 yards in Lancers’ first win over Andover since 1984 and six passes for 121 yards and TDs of 37 and 64 yards against Central Catholic on Thanksgiving Day. Finished with 27 catches for team-high 529 yards an seven TDs. Also excelled at defensive back and kick returner. Brother LJ Figueroa plays for Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate.
Che Condon
Pentucket, Sr., Receiver
Finished third in area in catches (43) and receiving yards (830). Unstoppable in postseason, had five catches for 118 yards in state semifinals, 10 catches for 189 yards in quarterfinal win over Old Rochester and five grabs for 106 yards and TD in first round comeback against Triton. Also caught five passes for 130 yards and TD on Thanksgiving. All-CAL Kinney. Top defensive back. Starting guard in basketball.
